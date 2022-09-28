Floyd Mayweather To Box YouTube Star Deji In Dubai

He’s still boxing…

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is set to fight YouTube sensation Deji in the United Arab Emirates. Global Titans announced the exhibition boxing match that’ll take place on November 13th in Dubai. Mayweather is coming off a knockout victory of Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition boxing match in Japan over the weekend. The undefeated former champion said it’s an honor to be a part of such an iconic event in an iconic city. Deji said it’s a privilege to share the ring with an “all-time great” in Mayweather.

