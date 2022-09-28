Read full article on original website
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Better Call Saul Actress Cara Pifko: "Find the people that make you feel great in the process; Community is everything"Yitzi Weiner @ Authority MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Simply Snoring… Or Is It Something More?
Dr. Alexander Villar graduated from UCLA Dental School in 1985 and furthered his education by completing a General Practice Residency program at VA Wadsworth in Los Angeles in 1986. Dr. Villars’ practice is located in the city of Valencia and lives in Santa Clarita with his wife of 33 years, Rhonda and sons, Brandon and Nathan.
Have Ringing in Your Ears? Hearing Aids Can Help
If you experience a ringing, roaring, clicking, hissing, or buzzing sound in your ears when no external sound is present, you could have something called tinnitus. According to the American Tinnitus Association, 50 million Americans experience tinnitus to some degree, 16 million have tinnitus severe enough that they seek medical attention, and 2 million Americans have tinnitus so severe that it affects their ability to function on a daily basis.
October Patient Appreciation Open House
All of us would like to improve the look of our skin. Whether it’s to decrease fine lines and wrinkles, reduce the appearance of acne scars or to have smoother, more even skin tone. Infinity Med Spa is recognized as the #1 medical day spa in Santa Clarita and...
MEND Health & Wellness Recovery Solutions in Valencia
Whether you are interested in improving your overall quality of life or looking for new ways to find pain relief, prevent injuries, and accelerate your recovery time, our highly experienced team at MEND Health & Wellness has a solution for you. Our warm and welcoming office located in Valencia and the surrounding Valencia areas offer advanced, affordable treatment methods proven to work quickly and effectively.
Growing Our Community of Care
My company Otter matches families who need childcare with caregivers in their community. We’ve learned a lot about what makes for a good match when it comes to childcare and we’re taking what we’ve learned and adapting it to better serve the families of Santa Clarita. When...
Make a Blanket Day Drive-Thru Scheduled for October 22
SCV Project Linus continues to provide support to the community through its many blankets its Chapter Coordinator Sharon Garvar and her students at Academy of the Canyons (AOC) share with local youth. This group is planning its biannual Make a Blanket Day (MABD) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22, at College of the Canyons East Gym. The event will be in person. For those who would like to participate, they can visit www.scvprojectlinus.org; there, instructions can be found on how to make blankets.
When It Comes To Mosquitos, What’s The Best Plan Of Attack?
The summer and fall months can be a fun, relaxing time for everyone, but how relaxing can it be when mosquitos are all around biting us at every opportunity?. It’s time to take your time back by calling Unipest. Unipest has proudly served the Santa Clarita community for over...
Empowering HeArts 2022
Empowering HeArts Gala is Single Mothers Outreach’s signature fundraising event that began in 2009 in a conversation between the Executive Director and a Photographer. Together they imagined an event that would provide a place and space for stories of empowered women to be shared in a highly visible way through word and art.
A Gift Card Or A Passport To Adventure?
The holidays will be here before you know it. This startling fact brings up the age-old question, “What should I get that family member or friend who seems to have everything?” There’s also the challenge of selecting a gift for your child’s teacher or your colleague. Usually, the answer is a ‘“GIFT CARD”. Gift cards are the greatest because they make your life much easier and allow the receivers to pick out what they want!
New And Featured Santa Clarita Restaurants And Businesses For October 2022 KHTS Restaurant Row
New this month on KHTS Restaurant Row – October 2022: La Michoacana Plus, Tellys, SCV Cleaners, Guanatos Tacos, Sen Noodle House. KHTS Restaurant Row is the best place to save money in the Santa Clarita Valley! Purchase certificates to your favorite Santa Clarita restaurants, shops, and various services for up to half off! KHTS has partnered with the finest restaurants and other select Santa Clarita Businesses.
Missing Santa Clarita Teen, Girlfriend, Found Safe
A missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and disappeared with his girlfriend last week has been found, officials said. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas, of Saugus, and 15-year-old Madelynne Lucia Lovett, of Lancaster, were reported missing persons by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, last seen on Sept. 22.
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 24106 Joshua Drive in Valencia (Tesoro De Valle)
In the highly desirable community of Tesoro De Valle in Valencia, you will find this light and bright 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home that features 1,920SF of open living space! As soon as you walk in through the door you will notice the open concept floorplan, freshly painted and new wood-like vinyl flooring throughout the first level. The living room welcomes you with its cozy fireplace featuring, high ceilings and plenty of windows to let in lots of natural light. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, center island with breakfast bar, tile countertops, a separate dining area and access to your private backyard. Conveniently located downstairs is a powder room and direct access to the 2-car garage. Head upstairs where you will find 3 good-size secondary bedrooms (one of which was formerly a loft that was converted into a bedroom), the laundry room with cabinets for extra storage, a full bathroom and the primary suite. The primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet with built-ins, and a private bath with dual sinks, a walk-in shower and separate soaking tub. Step outside to your private backyard perfect for enjoying al-fresco dining or a nice glass of wine with a good book. This family friendly community offers several wonderful amenities to enjoy that include: a resort style pool and spa area; playground, clubhouse, picnic area, gym, sports courts, walking paseos, and more! The HOA also provides/includes maintenance for the front yard landscaping and watering! Conveniently located near award winning schools, restaurants, shopping, city transportation and the 5 freeway! Welcome home! www.24106Joshua.com.
California school system halts football team carrying police flag, dividing community
School leaders intervening in which flags a high school football team and its players carry onto the field before each game is dividing a California community just north of Los Angeles. Saugus High School, a public school in Santa Clarita, California, just 30 miles from downtown Los Angeles, saw the...
WE GO DELIVERS – It’s Time for That Autumn Goodness
When you’re having one of those days where you’re just too lazy to get your shoes on and get in the car, WeGo Delivers has your back. WeGo Delivers is a food and goods delivery service that covers the entire Santa Clarita Valley, and in addition to the standard 200+ restaurants they cover here in the valley, they also offer the ability to custom order anything from virtually any store or spot in Santa Clarita. To view their entire selection and get your delivery started, head over to http://wegodelivers.com/restaurants/santa-clarita-food-delivery.
O.C. doctor pleads guilty to $20M Medi-Cal fraud
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a guilty plea against a Southern California doctor who participated in an illegal prescription scheme that defrauded the state Medi-Cal program of over $20 million. Over the course of two years, Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., took part in an illicit drug-prescription operation where he prescribed medically unnecessary HIV medications, anti-psychotics, and opioids to over a thousand Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The medications he authorized were not kept or used by the beneficiaries, but instead diverted to the illicit market for cash. Today, El-Nachef pled guilty in the Orange County Superior Court to one count of insurance fraud and one count of aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of medicine. As part of his plea, El-Nachef is required to pay $2.3 million in restitution and surrender his medical license. His sentencing is set for August 1, 2023.
Santa Clarita’s Golden Valley Shopping Center Placed up for Sale With Guidance Set at $14.95MM
A nearly fully leased retail center in one of Santa Clarita’s most prominent retail corridors has recently been placed up for sale. According to the offering memorandum from CBRE, the property – also known as Golden Valley Shopping Center – has been listed with guidance set at $14.95 million, or about $660 per square foot.
A place to call home: 200 Ventura County residents move into needed affordable housing complex
We’re walking up the stairs to David Martinez’s new apartment in Fillmore, and he’s excited to show it off. "Here we go... this is my place right here," said Martinez, as he opened the door. Martinez is one of the 200 people moving into Mountain View, a...
Study names Oxnard as one of the most neighborly cities in the US
While it's known for its festivals, summer concerts and sandy beaches, many that live in Oxnard thank the sense of community for making it one of the nicest places to live in. "The biggest thing is just the sense of community," said resident Carl Ball.With more than 200,000 people living in Oxnard, making it the largest city in Ventura County. "We know each other," said Mayor John Zaragoza. "We're a big city but yet small enough that we have a hometown-type feeling."Zaragoza has lived in Oxnard his entire life and was not surprised when he saw his hometown ranked as one of...
37th Annual Best of Ventura County
Shiver me timbers — it’s time once again for the Best of Ventura County! Whether ye be a landlubber or a sea dog, you’ll want to come with us as we set a course for all the local treasures to be found in these pages. These are...
A Little About Oak Tree Gun Club
When Booge Mercer opened Oak Tree Gun Club in 1973, the club consisted of four trap shooting fields, two skeet shooting fields, a trailer, and two outhouses. Booge started Oak Tree Gun Club with a vision in mind – she wanted the club to be a safe haven for recreational shooters for decades to come. Originally, Oak Tree Gun Club was considered a private trap and skeet club, but in the mid 1970’s, Booge decided to convert the private club to a public shooting range. During this time, she expanded Oak Tree by adding a clubhouse with a bar and restaurant, and a house to live in. The club has been home to the California Clay Busters, as well as many other shooting clubs, ever since. And many of Hollywood’s most notable celebrities have frequently visited Oak Tree’s shooting fields in its earliest days. Among the many celebrities that have visited Oak Tree, some names include Charlton Heston, Roy Rogers, Steven Spielberg, and director John Milias. California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, also visited shortly after filming Conan the Barbarian (1982), and Robert Stack of The Untouchables (1959-1963) was often seen sipping coffee at the clubhouse on Saturday mornings.
