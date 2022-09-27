ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice

Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
MLB
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him

It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish start with Vegas

Davante Adams has not had the best start to his 2022 campaign with his new team the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite that, Adams had some words for the Green Bay faithful. “All the Green Bay people will definitely still be on that, trying to compare the stats and all that,” Adams said Wednesday. “But we’re not doing this thing for stats at the end of the day.”
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Card#Progressive Field#Guardians
Yardbarker

Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin

With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported Valentine is getting waived.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates

The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Cardinals Face A Tough Adam Wainwright Decision

When you think about St. Louis Cardinals‘ stalwarts who always seem to rise to the occasion in the postseason, one of the first people you think about is Adam Wainwright. Following a two-run outing on August 28 against the Atlanta Braves, it appeared that Wainwright could be on track to start Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series beginning on October 7.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bulls 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team

View the original article to see embedded media. Marquis Teague was a McDonald's All-American and ranked as the eighth best player in the class of 2011, according to ESPN. During his one season at Kentucky, he played in 40 games and averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Northwestern's new Ryan Field looks like a college football palace

Some of the highlights of the new digs are pretty cool. With home-field advantage being something that can legitimately sway games at the college level, it appears as if Northwestern is taking the atmosphere of this new field seriously. It will hold fewer people than the current field — 12,000...
EVANSTON, IL
Yardbarker

Video Shows A Concerning Baker Mayfield Quality That Remains

The Carolina Panthers earned their first win of the 2022 season by defeating the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. Finally, quarterback Baker Mayfield has delivered a victory for the team that traded for him last July. However, football experts argue that Jameis Winston‘s struggles on offense helped the Panthers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Ex-Vikings lineman calls out rookie Lewis Cine for ambiguous tweet

When Vikings safety Harrison Smith missed Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions with a concussion, it was expected that rookie first-round pick Lewis Cine would play a featured role in Minnesota’s defensive gameplan. However, the Georgia alum was limited to just 15 special teams snaps while third-year...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

