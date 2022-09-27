Read full article on original website
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Shohei Ohtani to make $30 million in 2023, record amount for arbitration-eligible player
Angels star Shohei Ohtani will make $30 million in 2023 after he and the team agreed to a one-year contract for next season to avoid arbitration.
The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice
Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him
It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish start with Vegas
Davante Adams has not had the best start to his 2022 campaign with his new team the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite that, Adams had some words for the Green Bay faithful. “All the Green Bay people will definitely still be on that, trying to compare the stats and all that,” Adams said Wednesday. “But we’re not doing this thing for stats at the end of the day.”
Tyreek Hill calls out unspecified Bengals coach: 'I'm gonna come find you bro'
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was not happy about something that was said to him by a coach on the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during Thursday Night Football. Hill apparently didn't know who talked trash to him, but after the game, he was clearly heated up about the comments. "Whichever...
ESPN announcer glad Yankees' rain delay will prevent Aaron Judge cut-ins during CFB game
ESPN announcer Sean McDonough probably spoke for a lot of college football fans with his reaction to a programming note Saturday during the network’s broadcast of the game between Kentucky and Ole Miss. ESPN had planned to cut into its college football coverage on Saturday to show New York...
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported Valentine is getting waived.
Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates
The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
The Cardinals Face A Tough Adam Wainwright Decision
When you think about St. Louis Cardinals‘ stalwarts who always seem to rise to the occasion in the postseason, one of the first people you think about is Adam Wainwright. Following a two-run outing on August 28 against the Atlanta Braves, it appeared that Wainwright could be on track to start Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series beginning on October 7.
Former Chicago Bulls 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team
View the original article to see embedded media. Marquis Teague was a McDonald's All-American and ranked as the eighth best player in the class of 2011, according to ESPN. During his one season at Kentucky, he played in 40 games and averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.
Northwestern's new Ryan Field looks like a college football palace
Some of the highlights of the new digs are pretty cool. With home-field advantage being something that can legitimately sway games at the college level, it appears as if Northwestern is taking the atmosphere of this new field seriously. It will hold fewer people than the current field — 12,000...
Report: There’s A “Strong Push” Within Steelers Organization To Start Rookie Kenny Pickett At Quarterback In 2022
This situation was inevitable after the team selected Kenny Pickett 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Trubisky would have had to put up MVP-type numbers in order to avoid an eventual benching this season. The team’s record of 1-2 doesn’t help his matter either, but head coach Mike Tomlin does seem to continue to side with Trubisky.
Video Shows A Concerning Baker Mayfield Quality That Remains
The Carolina Panthers earned their first win of the 2022 season by defeating the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. Finally, quarterback Baker Mayfield has delivered a victory for the team that traded for him last July. However, football experts argue that Jameis Winston‘s struggles on offense helped the Panthers...
‘There’s undeniable buzz’: Jameson Williams’ latest injury update will fire up Lions fans
The Detroit Lions made a massive move during the 2022 NFL Draft, trading up from 32 to 12 in order to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. And as his debut draws near, Lions coaches are acknowledging the undeniable buzz surrounding the rookie. Williams has not played this season. He...
Ex-Vikings lineman calls out rookie Lewis Cine for ambiguous tweet
When Vikings safety Harrison Smith missed Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions with a concussion, it was expected that rookie first-round pick Lewis Cine would play a featured role in Minnesota’s defensive gameplan. However, the Georgia alum was limited to just 15 special teams snaps while third-year...
Eagles' Darius Slay divulges his secret to shutting down Vikings' wideout Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson couldn't have started the 2022 campaign off better, posting nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers. However, Jefferson hasn't been the same since matching up against Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay in a 24-7 loss...
Fox Sports' Sara Walsh makes divorce joke after husband gave back Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball
For a moment, Fox Sports reporter Sara Walsh thought she was about to come into some money. You see, Walsh's husband is Matt Buschmann — bullpen coach for the Toronto Blue Jays. After a handful of unlucky fans at Rogers Centre in Toronto whiffed at the chance to catch...
