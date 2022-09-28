ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

El Cortez Hotel completes 47 room remodeling efforts

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some vintage room at the El Cortez Hotel and Casino has completed their renovation efforts and are now ready to welcome guests. The 47 rooms, often dubbed the Original 47, are located above the casino floor and can only be accessed through a wooden staircase.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas

It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds Famed Eatery, Huge Sports Event

It's rare when something to eat becomes such a phenomenon that it becomes a part of pop culture. It happened with the Starbucks (SBUX) Unicorn Frappuccino and the Popeyes chicken sandwich, but it's an event that does not happen very often. And while the Starbucks drink did not lead to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Government
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
news3lv.com

The Parlour coming to downtown Las Vegas next month!

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thursday is National Coffee Day so we're celebrating with a 'boujee fast casual" coffee shop set to open next month. Joining me now with more is the owner and executive chef, Antonio Nunez, and General Manager, Alec Nunez.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Valastro
Fox5 KVVU

Post Malone announces performance at nightclub on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Post Malone has announced he will perform at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Post Malone will take over Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for a special performance on Friday, Nov. 11. As the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two unlikely friends brought together by the 1 October tragedy

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fate brought them together, and a powerful personal connection made them friends. As we look back on five years since the horrific night of 1 October, we'd like to share some of the stories of those who lived through our city's darkest moment. Including the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Butterfly habitat reopens at Springs Preserve Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fall is finally here and butterflies are getting ready to take flight this season. Springs Preserve's seasonal Butterfly Habitat is coming back to Las Vegas. The collection of butterflies from around the country will be available from October 1 - November 21. Regular hours include...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cake Boss#The Strip#The Boss Cafe#Buddy S Jersey Eats
news3lv.com

'Flight of Healing' sculpture unveiled ahead of 1 Oct. anniversary

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The sound of music drifted out onto Casino Center Boulevard. A song about 58 angels, taken one horrible night five years ago. Thursday morning, a crowd of people listened and remembered, including Mynda Smith. Her sister Neysa Tonks is one of the victims killed at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
fox10phoenix.com

Las Vegas Strip attraction closed after 3rd dolphin death in 5 months

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A dolphin habitat at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip has been temporarily closed after the third mammal death at the attraction in five months. Three Atlantic bottlenose dolphins jump out of the water at The Mirage Hotel and Casino. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil)
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
News Break
Politics
Fox5 KVVU

Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas

Inmate serving life for fatal Luxor bombing used battery acid, dummy in prison escape, union says. Almost five years after the 1 October mass shooting, UMC trauma surgeons are reflecting on what they saw that night and sharing what they have continued to see ever since. As they gear up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

C-SUITE: Meet Heather Engle, Las Vegas Rescue Mission

Heather Engle is the CEO of Las Vegas Rescue Mission. A: “The Luckiest Girl” and “The Untethered Soul”. Q: Where do you work out, or play your favorite sport?. A: My husband built us an amazing home gym that has everything, including Pilates, so I work out at home. I love kayaking, scuba diving and traveling.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy