Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
El Cortez Hotel completes 47 room remodeling efforts
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some vintage room at the El Cortez Hotel and Casino has completed their renovation efforts and are now ready to welcome guests. The 47 rooms, often dubbed the Original 47, are located above the casino floor and can only be accessed through a wooden staircase.
963kklz.com
Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas
It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
news3lv.com
Catch longtime Las Vegas performer Frankie Scinta at South Point
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The South Point is welcoming entertainer Frankie Scinta to their showroom for a two-night engagement.
Las Vegas Strip Adds Famed Eatery, Huge Sports Event
It's rare when something to eat becomes such a phenomenon that it becomes a part of pop culture. It happened with the Starbucks (SBUX) Unicorn Frappuccino and the Popeyes chicken sandwich, but it's an event that does not happen very often. And while the Starbucks drink did not lead to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cohaitungchi.com
Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!
Are you looking for the best Las Vegas nightlife for couples?. You are reading: Best bars in vegas for couples | Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!. If you heading to Las Vegas as a couple, you might be wondering what...
Las Vegas PRIDE events celebrating LGBTQ communities to be held in first week of October
Las Vegas PRIDE will be chock full of events during the first week of October, from the annual PRIDE parade to a hike and a pool party.
news3lv.com
The Parlour coming to downtown Las Vegas next month!
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thursday is National Coffee Day so we're celebrating with a 'boujee fast casual" coffee shop set to open next month. Joining me now with more is the owner and executive chef, Antonio Nunez, and General Manager, Alec Nunez.
news3lv.com
Intermountain Healthcare answers your Medicare questions
Las Vegas (KSNV) — We've teamed up with Intermountain Healthcare, and They're My Generation Senior Clinics to answer your toughest medicare questions. Joining us now with more is licensed Nevada broker Pedro Vela.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox5 KVVU
Post Malone announces performance at nightclub on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Post Malone has announced he will perform at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Post Malone will take over Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for a special performance on Friday, Nov. 11. As the...
Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
news3lv.com
Two unlikely friends brought together by the 1 October tragedy
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fate brought them together, and a powerful personal connection made them friends. As we look back on five years since the horrific night of 1 October, we'd like to share some of the stories of those who lived through our city's darkest moment. Including the...
news3lv.com
Butterfly habitat reopens at Springs Preserve Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fall is finally here and butterflies are getting ready to take flight this season. Springs Preserve's seasonal Butterfly Habitat is coming back to Las Vegas. The collection of butterflies from around the country will be available from October 1 - November 21. Regular hours include...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
'Flight of Healing' sculpture unveiled ahead of 1 Oct. anniversary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The sound of music drifted out onto Casino Center Boulevard. A song about 58 angels, taken one horrible night five years ago. Thursday morning, a crowd of people listened and remembered, including Mynda Smith. Her sister Neysa Tonks is one of the victims killed at...
$400K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
Oh to be this lucky. On Wednesday a man playing video poker at Circa in downtown Las Vegas chose to hold one ace on the hand of Triple Double Bonus Poker. It was a decision that earned him a jackpot.
Are hordes of grasshoppers invading Las Vegas again?
Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?
fox10phoenix.com
Las Vegas Strip attraction closed after 3rd dolphin death in 5 months
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A dolphin habitat at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip has been temporarily closed after the third mammal death at the attraction in five months. Three Atlantic bottlenose dolphins jump out of the water at The Mirage Hotel and Casino. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Convicted murderer who escaped prison captured in Las Vegas
A man who escaped a southern Nevada prison on Friday and eluded police for five days was captured Wednesday near downtown Las Vegas, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Bally’s officially buys Tropicana Las Vegas for $148 million
Bally's Corporation announced on Tuesday the completion of the acquisition of Tropicana Hotel and Casino which was previously announced in 2021.
Fox5 KVVU
Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas
Inmate serving life for fatal Luxor bombing used battery acid, dummy in prison escape, union says. Almost five years after the 1 October mass shooting, UMC trauma surgeons are reflecting on what they saw that night and sharing what they have continued to see ever since. As they gear up...
businesspress.vegas
C-SUITE: Meet Heather Engle, Las Vegas Rescue Mission
Heather Engle is the CEO of Las Vegas Rescue Mission. A: “The Luckiest Girl” and “The Untethered Soul”. Q: Where do you work out, or play your favorite sport?. A: My husband built us an amazing home gym that has everything, including Pilates, so I work out at home. I love kayaking, scuba diving and traveling.
Comments / 0