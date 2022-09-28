ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

In Your Neighborhood: Dennis House emcees 40 under 40 event in Plantsville

By Ellie Stamp, Dennis House
 1 day ago

PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 was in your neighborhood Tuesday night at the Aqua Turf in Plantsville.

Some of the state’s rising stars were honored at the Hartford Business Journal’s 40 under 40 event.

40 young professionals under the age of 40 represented fields in business, arts, healthcare and technology and were recognized for their contributions to making Connecticut a better place to be.

Dennis House had to honor to serve as the master of ceremonies.

