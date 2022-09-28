Read full article on original website
Gov. Hochul extends lead over Zeldin, poll says
Governor Kathy Hochul has slightly extended her lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin as the candidates enter the final six weeks of their gubernatorial campaigns, according to a new Siena Poll released Wednesday.
Locals impacted by Hurricane Ian’s wrath in Florida
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm at the time of writing, continues dump rain over parts of Florida, people who waited out the storm are beginning to assess the damage the storm left behind. Amongst those impacted are some with ties to the Capital Region and Upstate. Videos and […]
Ian expected to near South Carolina as hurricane
Hurricane Ian continues to batter the Florida peninsula Thursday after it was downgraded to a Category 1 system Wednesday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hoagie restaurant chain to open 10 Capital Region stores
PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, is expanding into New York and the Capital Region. The chain announced that it has signed a deal for ten new locations in Albany and the surrounding counties.
Candy corn recalled over allergy alert
AUBURN, Mass. (WXIN) — Those who like candy corn should be on the lookout for a recall due to an allergy alert. Arcade Snacks is recalling its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because egg is not listed as an allergen. People who have egg allergies run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they eat the candy.
Passengers return to Albany ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel towards the West Coast of Florida, some passengers returned to the Capital Region Tuesday ahead of the storm’s landfall. One flight Tuesday morning brought a number of passengers to Albany from Tampa, an area expected to be hit hard. Fabiane Saggerson was one of the […]
National Coffee Day: Where to Grab a Deal in the Capital Region
National Coffee Day is just hours away, and though it's a nation-wide holiday, there are plenty of businesses in the Capital Region with some piping hot offers. With New Yorkers reported to drink almost seven times more coffee than other states, it's no wonder Albany is home to hundreds of coffee shops celebrating tomorrow.
NGPD arrest man over identity theft at M&T Banks
North Greenbush Police arrested Edgar Castro, 56 of Cohoes, after an investigation of theft at two M&T Bank branches. Investigation is still ongoing.
Town of Ballston boil water advisory after water main break
The town of Ballston reported a water main break and boil water advisory.
