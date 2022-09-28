ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

NEWS10 ABC

Locals impacted by Hurricane Ian’s wrath in Florida

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm at the time of writing, continues dump rain over parts of Florida, people who waited out the storm are beginning to assess the damage the storm left behind. Amongst those impacted are some with ties to the Capital Region and Upstate. Videos and […]
NEWS10 ABC

Candy corn recalled over allergy alert

AUBURN, Mass. (WXIN) — Those who like candy corn should be on the lookout for a recall due to an allergy alert. Arcade Snacks is recalling its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because egg is not listed as an allergen. People who have egg allergies run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they eat the candy.
NEWS10 ABC

Passengers return to Albany ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel towards the West Coast of Florida, some passengers returned to the Capital Region Tuesday ahead of the storm’s landfall. One flight Tuesday morning brought a number of passengers to Albany from Tampa, an area expected to be hit hard. Fabiane Saggerson was one of the […]
NEWS10 ABC

National Coffee Day: Where to Grab a Deal in the Capital Region

National Coffee Day is just hours away, and though it's a nation-wide holiday, there are plenty of businesses in the Capital Region with some piping hot offers. With New Yorkers reported to drink almost seven times more coffee than other states, it's no wonder Albany is home to hundreds of coffee shops celebrating tomorrow.
