Michigan State

95.3 MNC

Gov. Holcomb Signs Bill That Establishes Permits for Carbon Sequestration

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill on Tuesday that establishes a permit program for companies, as well as guidelines to follow, regarding the underground storage of carbon dioxide emissions in Indiana. The governor signed the bill at the BP Whiting Refinery in northwestern Indiana. The bill, House Enrolled Act 1209,...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana Task Force 1 to spend between 10, 14 days in Florida

Indiana Task Force 1 has almost made it to Florida. After leaving Tuesday, the team is approaching the state to help respond to Hurricane Ian. They will be setting up in Lake City for the time being. Task Force Leader, Gerald George, said the best-case scenario would be that they...
FLORIDA STATE
95.3 MNC

Hoosier Dairies Eligible for Grant Funding

Hoosier Dairy farmers, manufacturer’s, and processors can apply now until November 10 at 6:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. CT) for a new round of Dairy Business Builder grants through the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA), a partnership between the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) and the Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin – Madison (CDR).
INDIANA STATE
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
95.3 MNC

Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend

The Indiana State Excise Police has requested that the Indiana State Police investigate an officer-involved shooting that took place in South Bend. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 29 when an excise officer was working a special detail around local convenience stores and began to follow a silver vehicle that is believed to be an early 2000’s or late 90’s Honda Civic northeast on Rockne Drive.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Less than one week left to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit

Qualified homeowners or renters have less than a week to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit. Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, disabled veterans and senior citizens may qualify for the credit to help pay their energy bills, but applications are due on or before Friday. The state Treasury...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana Winter Wheat Planting Behind Schedule

Corn and soybean harvest in Indiana is a bit behind the 5-year average pace and so is winter wheat planting. Purdue Extension Soybean and Small Grains Specialist Shaun Casteel says we normally run around 300,000 acres of wheat in Indiana, give or take 50,000-100,000 acres depending on the year and depending on the prices.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana State Dept. of Agriculture Deputy Director Seger Honored by NASDA

Jordan Seger, Deputy Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, was recognized this week at the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) annual meeting in Saratoga Springs, New York. Seger received the Douglass-Irvin Administration Award, a recognition of an individual for outstanding contributions within a state agency...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Hurricane Ian not likely to affect Indiana weather

Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana National Guard soldiers to assist with Florida’s hurricane relief efforts

A team of Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade will help Florida’s hurricane relief efforts. Indiana will send more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews and mechanics, along with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, to assist military and civilian agencies in logistics and reconnaissance missions.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Whirlpool Centennial Park to receive improvements

Whirlpool Centennial Park could be seeing some improvements. The City of St. Joseph approved a $690-thousand agreement for upgrades to the park. They say that improvements have been in the works as they approved the grant project with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. WSJM reports that the improvements include...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
NewsBreak
Education
95.3 MNC

Martin: A Wide-open Harvest Window for Next 10 Days, Maybe Longer

Hoosier Ag Today Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin has some good news in our first Seed Genetics Direct Harvest Weather Forecast for the season. Order from Seed Genetics Direct before November to get 100% replant on treated soybeans. You can even change your order and pay later! Learn more at seedgeneticsdirect.com.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Massage parlors suspected of human trafficking reopen

Four local massage parlors that were shut down, earlier this year, due to suspected human trafficking and solicitation are back open. It was back in June when St. Joseph County Police raided the businesses and the owner’s home following a more-than-year-long investigation. Authorities say several women were living inside...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Health advisory issued in St. Joe Co. for West Nile Virus

The St. Joseph County Department of Health has issued a public health advisory for West Nile Virus. The department urges residents to be aware of the threat of the virus in the county. Despite cooler temperatures, mosquitoes are still being trapped and testing positive for the virus. Elkhart County has had 20 cases of West Nile, and St. Joe County has identified 24 positive pools of mosquitoes this year.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Five winning Powerball tickets not yet claimed

Five people who bought winning Powerball tickets for Saturday’s drawing in Indiana have not claimed their prizes. The Hoosier Lottery says the five tickets are worth between $50,000 and $2 million. The $2 million prize was sold at a Circle K in New Albany. The other four tickets were...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Holcomb leading trade mission to Europe

The governor is headed to Europe, Sunday. It’s an economic development trip, Gov. Eric Holcomb’s third to Germany and Switzerland. It’s being paid for by private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Corp. Holcomb says the trip will ultimately benefit you with job possibilities and more European...
INDIANA STATE

