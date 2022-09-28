Read full article on original website
State College, Mifflin County field hockey tie 0-0 in defensive battle
Anyone who was looking for goals in Thursday’s State College-Mifflin County field hockey game was disappointed. But anyone looking for a competitive contest got more than they bargained for. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The two District 6 teams battled for four...
Trinity girls volleyball sweeps Middletown, extends Mid-Penn Colonial lead
Trinity (10-0) kept its superb form with an emphatic 3-0 victory against Middletown Thursday. The Shamrocks now hold a two-match lead in the Mid-Penn Colonial division. Jessica Minnick turned in another strong outing with 28 assists, 4 aces, and 4 kills. Abigail McMullin finished the contest with 5 kills, 3 blocks, and 1 ace, while Jesslyn Ross tallied 14 digs and 5 aces. Jayda Gray accounted for 7 kills and 2 aces and Grace Sullivan tallied 2 aces. Sammi McAuliffe finished with 7 kills, 3 blocks, and 2 aces, while Melissa Zack tallied 7 kills, respectively.
Jenna Herbster leads Cumberland Valley to Mid-Penn Commonwealth field hockey win over Carlisle
Cumberland Valley used a second-half rally to put Carlisle away in a 4-0 divisional victory Thursday. The Eagles led 1-0 at halftime but rattled off three unanswered in the second half to ice the win. Jenna Harbster paced the Eagles with two goals. Caylin Donlevy and Mckenzie Smith chipped in...
Bishop McDevitt field hockey clips Camp Hill in tightly-contested Mid-Penn Capital clash
Camp Hill (5-5) turned in a solid effort and gave Bishop McDevitt (9-1) all they could handle, but the Crusaders ultimately held on to secure a 1-0 divisional victory Thursday. Nat Barkman’s second-quarter goal proved to make the difference. Maddi Donmoyer picked up the assist on the game-winning tally.
Northern York tops West Perry volleyball in straight sets
Northern York had a solid evening on Thursday, picking up a Colonial Division girls volleyball win over West Perry. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Polar Bears won in straight sets, topping the Mustangs 3-0.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley football live stream: Watch here
Most Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchups are big at this time of year, and Thursday’s meeting between Chambersburg and Cumberland Valley fits the bill. The Eagles (4-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 30-14 defeat at the hands of Harrisburg last Saturday. They’ll host the Chambersburg Trojans (2-3), who are seeking their first win in Commonwealth play.
abc27.com
Wayne Edmonds, Notre Dame football player, dies at 88
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Notre Dame Club of Harrisburg recently announced the passing of Wayne Edmonds. Who is Wayne Edmonds? He was the Fighting Irish’s first black letterman in football and a forever fighter for equality. Dennis Owens caught up with him several years ago and we re-share the story of this inspirational Midstater.
Police investigate locker room incident involving football players at central Pa. high school
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating whether potential crimes were committed when three older football players confronted a younger player in a locker room at Williams Valley Junior/Senior High School this month. The senior players on the high school football team interacted with a younger player in the boys’ locker room...
Photos: Harrisburg’s Ronald Kent Jr., Donte Kent perform big in Penn State-Central Michigan game
Ronald Kent Jr. and his Central Michigan football team may not have gotten out of Beaver Stadium with a win Saturday, but the former Harrisburg standout got to flex a little. Literally, Kent Jr., flexed a time or two, especially early on, after making big tackles that helped keep the Chippewas in the game through the early quarters. The former Cougars standout fared well, and his brother, Done Kent, did, too in what turned out to be a 33-14 loss for them.
abc27.com
State Police investigating inappropriate conduct at Williams Valley High School
WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating “inappropriate conduct that occurred” at Williams Valley High School, according to State Trooper Megan Frazer. Due to the individuals involved being juveniles, State Police say the information they can release is limited. The incident is being investigated by...
City police stepping in to increase safety in schools following 22 student fight at John Harris High School
HARRISBURG, Pa. — School District of Harrisburg Superintendent Eric Turman issued a statement on Wednesday informing the district that one student was injured after a fight broke out involving 22 students outside the cafeteria of John Harris High School earlier in the day. The incident occurred around noon, Turman...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
Enola chef wins national contest for ‘nightmare’ hot wing
Mager has been the head chef of Center Street Grill for over 10 years. He brought the first-place trophy back to the Midstate from the National Hot Wing Competition in Buffalo for the hottest special wings.
Devil’s Den at Gettysburg National Military Park will reopen Friday
Devil’s Den at Gettysburg National Military Park will reopen to visitors on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The area has been closed since March for a rehabilitation project that the park said “was necessary to address significant erosion along walkways and unauthorized social trails that created safety hazards. The...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Bureau of Police offers extra security to Harrisburg School District following fight
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police has offered to assist the Harrisburg School District with additional support and security following a fight at John Harris High School that involved at least 22 students. According to a press release from the City of Harrisburg, a partnership has...
‘Captain America’ jumps into wayward vehicle, saves driver from Dauphin County crash
Timothy White normally just pretends to be a superhero, but on Monday he became one for real when he dove into the side of a moving vehicle after the driver passed out behind the wheel near Harrisburg’s high school. It was around 5:30 p.m. and White — known among...
Urban Churn expanding pint sales and opening third central Pa. store
A small-batch Harrisburg ice cream company is growing its brand with pint sales and a new shop. Urban Churn owner Adam Brackbill announced the homemade cream is selling at two Giant stores - 2300 Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township and 6560 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
phl17.com
Woman dead after driver hit a pole while speeding; Camp Hill, PA man arrested
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man operating a car that struck a pole, killing a woman in Oxford Circle. The incident happened on the Deveraux Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2:51 am Friday. According to police, a man was driving a gray Toyota Scion with a 35-year-old woman passenger...
Mystery lingers over disappearance of woman from central Pa. motel 3 years ago
Thursday marks the third anniversary of the disappearance of 41-year-old Kimberly Gsell and police hope someone has information that can help them find her. Detective Jeff Franks with Middlesex Township police said foul play is suspected and this is far from a cold case situation. Gsell was last seen at...
Chambersburg Boy Went Missing Over 1 Week Ago: Police
A boy has been missing from his central Pennsylvania home for over a week, police say. Scalino Dieujuste was last seen by his guardians on Sept. 15, according to Chambersburg police. No description or information about his possible whereabouts was released. Anyone with information on Dieujuste's whereabouts is asked to...
