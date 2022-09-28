ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Trinity girls volleyball sweeps Middletown, extends Mid-Penn Colonial lead

Trinity (10-0) kept its superb form with an emphatic 3-0 victory against Middletown Thursday. The Shamrocks now hold a two-match lead in the Mid-Penn Colonial division. Jessica Minnick turned in another strong outing with 28 assists, 4 aces, and 4 kills. Abigail McMullin finished the contest with 5 kills, 3 blocks, and 1 ace, while Jesslyn Ross tallied 14 digs and 5 aces. Jayda Gray accounted for 7 kills and 2 aces and Grace Sullivan tallied 2 aces. Sammi McAuliffe finished with 7 kills, 3 blocks, and 2 aces, while Melissa Zack tallied 7 kills, respectively.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Harrisburg, PA
Sports
Middletown, PA
Sports
PennLive.com

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley football live stream: Watch here

Most Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchups are big at this time of year, and Thursday’s meeting between Chambersburg and Cumberland Valley fits the bill. The Eagles (4-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 30-14 defeat at the hands of Harrisburg last Saturday. They’ll host the Chambersburg Trojans (2-3), who are seeking their first win in Commonwealth play.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Wayne Edmonds, Notre Dame football player, dies at 88

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Notre Dame Club of Harrisburg recently announced the passing of Wayne Edmonds. Who is Wayne Edmonds? He was the Fighting Irish’s first black letterman in football and a forever fighter for equality. Dennis Owens caught up with him several years ago and we re-share the story of this inspirational Midstater.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Buzzer#Salvage#Horn
PennLive.com

Photos: Harrisburg’s Ronald Kent Jr., Donte Kent perform big in Penn State-Central Michigan game

Ronald Kent Jr. and his Central Michigan football team may not have gotten out of Beaver Stadium with a win Saturday, but the former Harrisburg standout got to flex a little. Literally, Kent Jr., flexed a time or two, especially early on, after making big tackles that helped keep the Chippewas in the game through the early quarters. The former Cougars standout fared well, and his brother, Done Kent, did, too in what turned out to be a 33-14 loss for them.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Voice

Chambersburg Boy Went Missing Over 1 Week Ago: Police

A boy has been missing from his central Pennsylvania home for over a week, police say. Scalino Dieujuste was last seen by his guardians on Sept. 15, according to Chambersburg police. No description or information about his possible whereabouts was released. Anyone with information on Dieujuste's whereabouts is asked to...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
77K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy