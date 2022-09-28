ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

Older adults get price break on Medicare for 2023

The government said it’s lowering the monthly cost for Medicare’s outpatient coverage by 3% next year — an unusual direction that’s going to save older adults about 3% on Part B insurance and the first decrease in a decade. President Joe Biden made the announcement Tuesday...
KTVL

Medicare premium drop a 'once-in-a-retirement' moment for older Americans

WASHINGTON (TND) — Millions of Americans will pay less for medical coverage under Medicare next year after the premium dropped for the first time in a decade. The premium for Medicare Part B, which covers physician services, outpatient hospital services, durable medical equipment and other services not covered by Part A, will decrease by 3% in 2023, or $5.20 a month. The annual deductible for Part B beneficiaries will be $226 in 2023, a decrease of $7 from the year prior.
ValueWalk

Hospice Care: Medicare Makes It Affordable, But Read The Fine Print

The rising costs of health care cause some people to skip or delay seeking services they need. But with hospice care, by comparison, there are usually fewer financial concerns, mainly due to the Medicare Hospice Benefit, which can cover up to 100% of hospice services. Still, not everything in a...
The Motley Fool

Kiss Your 10.1% Social Security Raise Goodbye in 2023

Social Security is, or will be, a vital source of income for most Americans. Social Security's 2023 COLA could result in the highest nominal-dollar benefit increase in history. Despite a large upcoming "raise," seniors are facing a double whammy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
McKnight's

Medicare Advantage enrollees get less post-acute care than traditional beneficiaries: analysis

Members of Medicare Advantage plans used post-acute care less than people with traditional Medicare, according to an analysis of 62 studies on beneficiaries’ experiences with affordability, utilization and quality of both plans. Overall, the investigation could not determine whether beneficiaries’ lower post-acute care use was associated with better or...
getnews.info

The Best Dental Insurance for Seniors on Medicare

Premium insurance broker, Abby’s Consulting Services, has penned down its own selection of the best dental and vision insurance for Medicare recipients. Original Medicare offers limited dental protection that excludes services like cleanings, crowns, dentures, and fillings. Those who want these extra benefits usually have to purchase a separate dental insurance plan or enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (commonly known as Medicare Part C), which includes dental coverage. However, it can be difficult to shop around for a Medicare Advantage Plan with dental insurance coverage that provides the most relevant dental benefits or dental services. One also has to be sure that the dental plan they settle on is widely available and has reasonable prices.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment: Monthly benefit check worth up to $1,657 to be sent out today for millions

The monthly payments worth up to $1,657 given to Social Security recipients are set to go out to millions of people on Wednesday. The payment marks the third and final round of payments that Social Security recipients are given this month, with each person getting paid depending on when they were born. Wednesday's payments are intended for recipients who were born somewhere between the 21st and 31st of a month, according to a calendar from the Social Security Administration.
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: 12 States Still in the Process of Sending Relief Checks

Is your state among those sending additional stimulus funds?. Some states will continue relief efforts through the end of 2022. For residents who have not yet filed 2020 or 2021 tax returns, states may offer an extension. There's no denying that the last few years have been tough. Between the...
Retirement Daily

2023 Medicare Part B Premiums: Some Welcome Good News

In a year headlined with rising inflation, increasing costs, and concerns about Social Security’s solvency, America’s seniors could use a little good news. It came on September 27th when CMS, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, announced that 2023 Medicare Part B premiums would be lower than in 2022.
MedicalXpress

Working to decrease health insurance costs could increase companies' profits, research shows

Negotiating lower health insurance premiums could help Fortune 500 companies increase profits while maintaining high-quality coverage for their workers, according to a new research paper from Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy. Employers are the largest source of health insurance coverage in the United States, accounting for 50.3% of...
