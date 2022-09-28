Special Topeka school board meeting held to discuss banned books

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Book bans were a topic on Tuesday night for the Seaman school district. In a special board meeting, the fate of three books was on the table.

It was brought to the board’s attention by a few parents. Saying the books “The Lovely Bones,” “Perfect” and “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” are not appropriate for high school students to be reading.

“The way that these books, they degrade women,” parent Stephanie Krebs said.

From explicit language, to talk about rape and drugs, Krebs believes students should not have access to these books that the school offers.

“I believe that it is dangerous to children to have that kind of information,” Krebs said. “I think that there’s books out there that could, that are better, educating our kids for different things.”

The board heard from two parents about each book and why they should be removed from shelves. All three need a least four votes for it to be terminated in the school’s library.

“I didn’t feel like one person making a whole decision for the community, for every parent, just like a rated R-movie, it should be a family decision,” Seaman School Board President Michelle Caudill said.

But Krebs feels otherwise.

“I know the dangers because I’ve witnessed it, I know how its haunted me for 20 years,” Krebs said. “I may have not gotten the justice I wanted when I was younger, but I will do whatever it takes to protect kids now.”

To avoid these situations in the future, the school board will be reviewing their process of what books are on library shelves.

“We will be updating, as was stated in the meeting, our policy was put into place in 2007,” Caudill said. “So, we will be updating and renewing what that policy and procedure is.”

Out of the three books, “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” will be removed from the library.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.