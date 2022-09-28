ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Volleyball: St. Mary’s puts win streak on the line against Jamestown, Minot and Bismarck go the distance

By Phil Benotti
 1 day ago

The Tuesday slate of WDA Volleyball turned out to be a competitive one, with two games going the distance, and a first-place team tested on the road in Dickinson.

WDA Volleyball Scores:

St. Mary’s Saints 2 Jamestown Blue Jays 3 Final
Bismarck Demons 3 Minot Majettes 2 Final
Century Patriots 3 Mandan Braves 0 Final
Dickinson Midgets 1 Legacy Sabers 3 Final
Turtle Mountain Braves 3 Devils Lake Firebirds 1 Final

Class B Volleyball Scores:

Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers 0 Our Redeemer’s 3 Final
Bishop Ryan 3 South Prairie-Max 0 Final
Nedrose Cardinals 1 Velva Aggies 3 Final
Ray 3 Trenton 0 Final
Rugby 3 Drake-Anamoose 1 Final
Powers Lake-Burke Central 3 Tioga 1 Final
Berthold 3 MLS 0 Final
