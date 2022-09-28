Volleyball: St. Mary’s puts win streak on the line against Jamestown, Minot and Bismarck go the distance
The Tuesday slate of WDA Volleyball turned out to be a competitive one, with two games going the distance, and a first-place team tested on the road in Dickinson.
WDA Volleyball Scores:
|St. Mary’s Saints
|2
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|3
|Final
|Bismarck Demons
|3
|Minot Majettes
|2
|Final
|Century Patriots
|3
|Mandan Braves
|0
|Final
|Dickinson Midgets
|1
|Legacy Sabers
|3
|Final
|Turtle Mountain Braves
|3
|Devils Lake Firebirds
|1
|Final
Class B Volleyball Scores:
|Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers
|0
|Our Redeemer’s
|3 Final
|Bishop Ryan
|3
|South Prairie-Max
|0 Final
|Nedrose Cardinals
|1
|Velva Aggies
|3 Final
|Ray
|3
|Trenton
|0 Final
|Rugby
|3
|Drake-Anamoose
|1 Final
|Powers Lake-Burke Central
|3
|Tioga
|1 Final
|Berthold
|3
|MLS
|0 Final
