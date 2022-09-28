Touch a Truck Texas City

Touch a Truck Texas City is a unique, interactive outdoor family festival that allows children to climb on, explore, and discover their favorite big trucks and vehicles!

With over 70 different vehicles expected, this year's event will be bigger than ever!

Touch a Truck is October 22, 2022, and is from 10 am to 4 pm.

For children with sensory sensibilities, we will have a silent hour from 10 am-11 am, with no honking of any horns allowed.

This event will also include:

• Monster Truck Rides

• Reptile Exhibitor

• Moonwalks

• Face Painting and Balloon Animals

• DJ Jeffrey

• Food Trucks

Join us for a good time October 22rd on 6th Street in Texas City.

If you have any question contact Event coordinator Darcie Valenzuela 409-949-3036 or email dvalenzuela@texascitytx.gov

Vehicle Application

Vendor application

