ESPN
Former UFC bantamweight champ Holly Holm eyeing 2023 return to Octagon, puts Meisha Tate at top of potential opponents list
Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm is unlikely to fight again this year, but is eyeing a return in early 2023 -- and she has an ideal opponent in mind. Holm, 40, told ESPN she is recovering from a surgery she underwent following a split decision loss to Ketlen Vieira in May. She expects to resume full-speed training in about two months, and then resume her 135-pound UFC title chase. Despite a professional combat sports career that dates back to 2002, she believes she has a lot left.
MMA Fighting
Bo Nickal opens as astronomical favorite for debut UFC fight against Jamie Pickett
Bo Nickal has his first UFC fight booked, and expectations are sky high. Oddsmakers at Best Fight Odds have set Nickal as a -1800 favorite following the announcement of his UFC debut, which takes place against Jamie Pickett (a +1100 underdog) at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas. Nickal is undefeated in three pro bouts so far, with none of his opponents making it past the 1:02 mark of Round 1.
Dana White Explains Decision To Release Aspen Ladd From UFC: ‘She’s Not Made Weight So Many Times, It Had to Happen’
UFC president Dana White explains the promotion’s decision to release Aspen Ladd from the promotion. It was reported earlier this week that Ladd was released from the promotion due to several weight misses. Dana White addressed the release in a post-fight press conference following the DWCS Season 6 finale.
Darren Till believes he has the tools to defeat Bo Nickal: “Drive the left hand through his skull”
Darren Till was glued to Dana White’s Contender Series, like many UFC fans. With that being said, Bo Nickal was the star of the season finale, as he only needed 52 seconds to finish Donovan Beard via triangle choke in the night’s featured attraction. This left White no choice but to sign the 26-year-old phenomenon.
UFC Vegas 61: Mackenzie Dern looking to dominate Yan Xiaonan standing up, or on the ground
LAS VEGAS — For many years, Mackenzie Dern has dreamed of facing an opponent who is aggressive and who comes out looking to take her head off. Dern is one of the most accomplished grapplers ever in mixed martial arts, though she’s been spending a lot of time with coach Jason Parillo working on her stand-up. But as she’s faced strikers in her UFC career, during which she’s gone 7-2, she’s discovered one thing: Few of them are actually interested in getting in her face and engaging.
Centre Daily
Now in UFC, blue-chip prospect Bo Nickal won’t let hype affect him: ‘I know how to handle it’
LAS VEGAS – Bo Nickal feels UFC ready on all fronts. The Penn State wrestling standout and blue-chip MMA prospect thinks he’s ready to hold his own in the big leagues on a skills and physical standpoint, as well as a mental one. Nickal (3-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) won a contract with the UFC on Tuesday night after submitting CFFC middleweight champion Donovan Beard (7-2) in less than a minute.
MMA Fighting
Aaron Pico offers advice to Bo Nickal ahead of potential UFC career: ‘There’s no need to rush’
Three-time NCAA champion wrestler Bo Nickal might end up as the best MMA prospect in several years, and with only two fights on his resume. Nickal is already confident he could defeat UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Right now, Nickal isn’t even officially on the UFC roster. But he’ll have...
Centre Daily
Video: Champ Patricio Freire, Adam Borics get face to face ahead of Bellator 286
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Ahead of Saturday’s featherweight title fight, the champ and challenger got face to face Thursday. Titleholder Patricio Freire (33-5 MMA, 21-5 BMMA) squared off with challenger Adam Borics (18-1 MMA, 9-1 BMMA) at a media day for Bellator 286, which takes place Saturday at Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.
Manager negotating Lyoto Machida’s return to the UFC to make Shogun Rua trilogy at UFC 283 in Brazil
Lyoto Machida may be a UFC fighter again soon. Machida left the UFC in 2018 on a two-fight winning streak and signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was still a top contender and in Bellator, he went 2-4 and lost four straight, with his last loss coming by KO to Fabian Edwards in his final fight for the promotion.
PWMania
Logan Paul Challenged to WWE Match by UFC Fighter
On Tuesday night, Bo Nickal signed with the UFC after easily defeating Donovan Beard in Dana White’s Contender Series. Nickal, a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion, won the U23 World Championship and the US Open National Championship in 2019 and is now 3-0 in professional MMA. He’s defeated all three of his opponents.
Yardbarker
Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco Headlines PFL Championship in New York on Nov. 25
A women’s lightweight final between Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco. will headline the PFL Championship card on Nov. 25. The organization announced the majority of the lineup for its final event of the year on Wednesday. The PFL Championship will take place at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York and will see Brendan Loughnane square off against Bubba Jenkins at featherweight in the evening’s co-main event. The main card will be a pay-per-view available via ESPN+, and begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. A price point was not announced, however.
Sporting News
UFC Vegas 61: Why fans and media won't be in attendance for Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan
UFC fans and the MMA media were excited to attend the UFC’s APEX Center for another fight night on October 1. Many put travel plans in action, but the UFC threw a curveball at everyone just a few days before the event. Per the UFC, UFC Vegas 61 will...
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 95 with Mackenzie Dern, Ben Rothwell, Randy Costa, and John Castaneda
The 95th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 61 and BKFC 30. We’re first joined by one-half of the main event in fifth-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern (2:10). Next, former UFC heavyweight and current BKFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell (18:41) comes on. UFC bantamweight Randy Costa (31:51) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight John Castaneda (50:55).
MMA Fighting
Between the Links: Bo Nickal arrives, next for Yoel Romero, UFC Vegas 61 vs. Bellator 286
Bo Nickal impressed the masses once again at Tuesday’s season finale of Dana White’s Contender Series, and then called out Khamzat Chimaev. We now know that Nickal will debut against Jamie Pickett, but did the matchmakers get his debut opponent right?. On an all-new edition of Between the...
