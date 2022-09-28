LAS VEGAS — For many years, Mackenzie Dern has dreamed of facing an opponent who is aggressive and who comes out looking to take her head off. Dern is one of the most accomplished grapplers ever in mixed martial arts, though she’s been spending a lot of time with coach Jason Parillo working on her stand-up. But as she’s faced strikers in her UFC career, during which she’s gone 7-2, she’s discovered one thing: Few of them are actually interested in getting in her face and engaging.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 HOURS AGO