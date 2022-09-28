Read full article on original website
msn.com
Marliniversary: Stanton hits 58th and 59th homers of MVP season in win over Braves
For more than two decades, Gary Sheffield’s 42 home runs in 1996 stood as the most in Florida/Miami Marlins history. In 2017, Giancarlo Stanton obliterated that total. Stanton blasted a franchise record 59 home runs that season. His final two long balls came on this day five years ago in a 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.
Newman's single in 10th gives Pirates win and sweep of Reds
Kevin Newman hit a winning single in the 10th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rebounded from a blown three-run lead in the ninth to beat Cincinnati 4-3 and send the Reds to their 96th loss, their most since 2015
numberfire.com
Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
Central Illinois Proud
Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone
NEW YORK (AP)With the Mets needing a comeback in the pressure of a tight pennant race, Eduardo Escobar was a one-man show. Escobar homered and drove in five late runs – including the game-winning single in the 10th inning – to rally New York past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
Central Illinois Proud
Acuña homers twice, Braves beat Nationals 8-2 to tie for 1st
WASHINGTON (AP)Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets. Orlando Arcia also homered and Michael Harris...
numberfire.com
James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins. Tomas Nido will catch for Taijuan Walker and hit ninth. Nido is averaging 5.7 FanDuel points per game this season. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Mets' implied...
Central Illinois Proud
Braves fall to Nationals 3-2 on Abrams’ walk-off hit in 10th
WASHINGTON (AP)CJ Abrams’ third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th Wednesday night to give the Washington Nationals a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves, who fell into second place in the NL East. The Braves (97-59) dropped a game behind...
Central Illinois Proud
Padres aim for first series win vs. Dodgers this season
Being competitive with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been a season-long goal of the San Diego Padres. San Diego succeeded Tuesday night with a 4-3, 10-inning, walk-off win. Now the Padres have a chance to win their first series against the Dodgers on their sixth — and maybe not final — attempt this season.
Central Illinois Proud
Giants go for series win against Rockies
San Francisco’s John Brebbia has a chance to make history on Wednesday night if the right-hander is selected by manager Gabe Kapler to start against the visiting Colorado Rockies. The Giants (76-78), who have yet to name a starter for the second game of the three-game series, recorded their...
Central Illinois Proud
Brewers boost playoff hopes with 5-1 victory over Cardinals
MILWAUKEE (AP)Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 over six scoreless innings and Devin Williams delivered four big outs late to boost the Milwaukee Brewers’ playoff hopes with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. The victory, Milwaukee’s first since last Saturday at Cincinnati, combined with the...
Central Illinois Proud
Rosario has pinch single in 10th, Guardians beat Rays 2-1
CLEVELAND (AP)Pinch-hitter Amed Rosario had a bases-loaded single in the 10th inning to give the Cleveland Guardians a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Rosario, who wasn’t in the starting lineup as manager Terry Francona rests his regulars after wrapping up the the AL Central, batted for Luke Maile, He lined the first pitch over the head of right fielder Manuel Margot to score Oscar Gonzalez from third base.
Zack Greinke tosses best outing of the year, but Royals lose 4-3 to Tigers in 10 innings
Royals right-hander turned in his longest outing of the season, while Royals hitters get to local product Wentz.
Central Illinois Proud
Orioles shut down by Rich Hill in 3-1 loss to Red Sox
BOSTON (AP)Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, hurting their chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race. Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore’s only run with his fourth homer in...
Central Illinois Proud
Mariners continue playoff push against Rangers
The Seattle Mariners welcomed back power hitter Eugenio Suarez on Tuesday night, but the club still is looking for a spark. The Mariners (83-70) will look to rebound on Wednesday night after falling 5-0 to the Texas Rangers (66-87) in Seattle. Suarez (fractured index finger) was reinstated from the injured...
Central Illinois Proud
Guardians’ Cal Quantrill puts perfect home mark on line vs. Rays
Cleveland Guardians right-hander Cal Quantrill will face the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday looking to make a bit of history. Quantrill will seek to remain perfect at home when he and his teammates close a three-game series against the visiting Rays. With Cleveland locked into the No. 3 spot among...
Central Illinois Proud
White Sox look to end slide, get offense going vs. Twins
Chicago interim manager Miguel Cairo tore into the White Sox’s effort after they finished an 0-6 homestand with a lackluster 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. How about getting just two hits and striking out 14 times in a 4-0 loss to Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night in Minneapolis, their seventh straight defeat.
Central Illinois Proud
Nathan Eovaldi returns for Red Sox-O’s finale
Nathan Eovaldi returns to the mound as the Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles in the finale of a four-game series and their penultimate homestand of the season on Thursday afternoon. Boston (74-81) has been without Eovaldi (5-3, 4.15 ERA) since Aug. 12 due to right shoulder inflammation. He...
msn.com
Three balks in one at-bat? The historical context of Marlins pitcher Richard Bleier’s feat
Richard Bleier was at a loss for words. Never in his entire MLB career — seven seasons, 303 games, 295 1/3 innings — had the left-handed relief pitcher been called for a balk. So clearly he was flabbergasted when he was called for not one, not two, but...
Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to 2:38
Major League Baseball says use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year
From Sixto Sanchez’s surgery to roster returns, a lengthy Marlins transaction update
The Miami Marlins gave a slew of injury and transaction updates prior to their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at American Family Field.
