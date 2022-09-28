CLEVELAND (AP)Pinch-hitter Amed Rosario had a bases-loaded single in the 10th inning to give the Cleveland Guardians a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Rosario, who wasn’t in the starting lineup as manager Terry Francona rests his regulars after wrapping up the the AL Central, batted for Luke Maile, He lined the first pitch over the head of right fielder Manuel Margot to score Oscar Gonzalez from third base.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO