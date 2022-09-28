ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luray, VA

Comments / 0

Related
C-Ville Weekly

‘It’s scary’

Charlottesville City Schools may have to change its transgender student policy, which allows students to be referred to by their preferred name and pronouns, and participate in activities and use facilities that align with their gender identity, if Gov. Glenn Youngkin has his way. Photo: Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Springfield, VA
Education
City
Luray, VA
Luray, VA
Education
City
Stanley, VA
Local
Virginia Education
City
Springfield, VA
Springfield, VA
Society
WSET

Stratford University to close its campuses, students express fears of starting over

WASHINGTON (7News) — The doors are being closed to thousands of full-time students at Stratford University. The trade school made a surprise announcement this week that it will abruptly close all of its Northern Virginia campuses by the end of the month. Despite the U.S. Department of Education giving a grace period of 18 months for a school to stay open, University President Richard Shurtz says it can’t afford to operate another year without new students.
BALTIMORE, MD
loudounnow.com

First Ever Ombuds Hired by Loudoun County Public Schools

Loudoun County Public Schools announced it has hired Carey Williams as the division’s first ever ombuds. Williams will serve as the designated neutral resource for students, families, employees and community members. As ombuds, she will “advocate for fairness, equity and consistency to assist in the resolution of education, student...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

15 Incredible Fall Fairs and Festivals Coming to Northern Virginia This Month

Celebrate the new season by enjoying a glass of wine, hitting the farm, or spending the day exploring local art. It’s officially fall festival season! There’s just something about the crisp air combined with fall fun and delicious baked goods that make everyone excited for the season’s festivities. Whether you want to throw back a brew as you celebrate Oktoberfest or explore the work of hundreds of talented artists from across the region, these are the festivals to visit in October.
VIENNA, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Mary Ella Brown Brumfield

Mary Ella Brown Brumfield, 96, of Luray, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. She was born on March 4, 1926, in Falls Church and was a daughter of the late Paul Lepps Brown and Maxie Fulwider Brown. Mary worked as a taxpayers representative for the Internal Revenue Service. On...
LURAY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Springfield#Family Tradition#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Luray Elementary School#The Page News
middleburglife.com

History and Art Collide at Burwell-Morgan Mill

In 1782, during the final stages of the Revolutionary War, two men struck out on a business venture – the Burwell-Morgan Mill – which became one of the most successful merchant mills in the colony of Virginia. Continuing a 200-plus-year legacy in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, its wheels still turn today to produce freshly ground grain.
MILLWOOD, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Chester Davis Jenkins

Chester Davis Jenkins, 90, of Stanley, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was born on June 27, 1932, in Stanley and was a son of the late Isaac Newton Jenkins and Virgie Mary Jenkins. Chester worked for Shenandoah National Park as a supervisor for 28 years. He was...
STANLEY, VA
DC News Now

Stratford University to shut down, students voicing concerns

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Stratford University, a private, for-profit college that has campuses in Alexandria and Woodbridge in addition to Baltimore, announced that it will be shutting down after the U.S. Department of Education decertified its accreditor. The announcement following the accreditation and financial difficulties sparked worries among students, many of whom were […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
pagevalleynews.com

2022 Page County 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction

LURAY — A total of 34 Market Lambs, 33 Single Market Hogs, 9 Pen of Two Market Hogs, 19 Market Goats and 26 Market Steers were offered at the 2022 Page County 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction at the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair held at the Page Valley Fairgrounds in Luray in August.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
popville.com

Notes from your Neighbors

Thanks to Michelle for sending from Columbia Heights: “Not sure the person who rode the lime scooter will care.”. Today’s Rental was chosen because I’m curious if there really is an in unit washer/dryer and the balcony, obviously. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:05pm. This rental is...
WASHINGTON, DC
ourdavie.com

Making apple butter with the Mennonites

Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Adventure Into ‘Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience' in Virginia

Wizards, witches and Muggles, it's almost time to grab a glass of butter beer and head over to the "Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" in Leesburg, Virginia. Inspired by the Hogwarts Forbidden Forest, visitors will immerse themselves in the magical world as they walk through a trail at Morven Park filled with "the sounds, lights, and special effects" in the thick of the woodland after dark.
LEESBURG, VA
wmra.org

Augusta Health opens new clinic in Harrisonburg

Augusta Health celebrated the opening of a new facility in Harrisonburg on Tuesday. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Healthcare providers and Chamber of Commerce members gathered outside the new Augusta Health Primary Care on University Boulevard in Harrisonburg. Dr. Scott Just, the president of Augusta Medical Group, was among those who gave remarks at the ribbon cutting.
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy