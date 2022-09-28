Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
More NC Black parents turn to homeschoolingThe Triangle Tribune
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
Related
duke.edu
Duke Continues to Take Extraordinary Measures to Treat Pompe Disease
Dozens of kids scamper around with freshly painted faces, balloon animals in hand, smiling, laughing, and playing. Parents, chatting with one another, keep close eyes on their little ones, who, for the moment, appear to not have a care in the world. The room is alive with joy and camaraderie.
duke.edu
Duke University announces the Duke Climate Commitment with inaugural gifts
Over $36 million in initial gifts will launch the Duke Climate Commitment, a new university-wide initiative focused on addressing climate change. The Duke Climate Commitment will unite the university’s education, research, operations, and public service missions toward the pursuit of creating solutions to climate change, said Duke President Vincent E. Price. Among the university’s goals are to facilitate a clean energy transition, create more climate resilient communities, leverage strengths in data to address climate problems, infuse climate fluency into the student curriculum and do all of this work with a focus on environmental and climate justice.
duke.edu
First-Grade Girls Stick With Science After Pretending to be Marie Curie
DURHAM, N.C. -- Fake it ‘til you make it is true for children too, it turns out: Young girls embracing the role of a successful female scientist, like Marie Curie, persist longer at a challenging science game. A new study, appearing Sept. 28 in the journal Psychological Science, suggests...
duke.edu
Officials Monitoring Path of Tropical Storm Ian
Duke officials continue to closely monitor and prepare for any potential impacts of the storm. The following updates are reported at this time:. University and health system crews have cleared out drains, prepared generators, removed and secured outdoor furnuture, and ensured response teams will be available if needed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
duke.edu
New Keohane Visiting Professor to Explore the Asian American Experience During Professorship at Duke and UNC
National recognition and respect for Asian Americans is surging, and yet, racial violence against Asian Americans is rising as well. Rather than seeing these as opposing trends, it makes more sense to understand how they are connected, suggests Amherst College Associate Provost and Associate Dean of the Faculty Pawan Dhingra.
duke.edu
Duke’s Efforts on Climate Change Start on Campus
Duke’s efforts on climate change don’t stop at the classroom. Beyond the significant teaching and research on the environment and it’s social, political and economic impacts, the university community is using that learning to make our campus more sustainable and with a reduced carbon footprint. Those initiatives...
duke.edu
Strong-armed robbery reported near Documentary Studies
A Duke graduate student reported to the Durham Police Department being the victim of a strong-armed robbery around on Monday afternoon on Pettigrew Street near the Center for Documentary Studies. The suspect is described as a male, medium-dark skin tone, late 20’s, dreadlocks with a black bandana, black hoodie and...
