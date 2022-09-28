ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

duke.edu

Duke Continues to Take Extraordinary Measures to Treat Pompe Disease

Dozens of kids scamper around with freshly painted faces, balloon animals in hand, smiling, laughing, and playing. Parents, chatting with one another, keep close eyes on their little ones, who, for the moment, appear to not have a care in the world. The room is alive with joy and camaraderie.
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Duke University announces the Duke Climate Commitment with inaugural gifts

Over $36 million in initial gifts will launch the Duke Climate Commitment, a new university-wide initiative focused on addressing climate change. The Duke Climate Commitment will unite the university’s education, research, operations, and public service missions toward the pursuit of creating solutions to climate change, said Duke President Vincent E. Price. Among the university’s goals are to facilitate a clean energy transition, create more climate resilient communities, leverage strengths in data to address climate problems, infuse climate fluency into the student curriculum and do all of this work with a focus on environmental and climate justice.
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

First-Grade Girls Stick With Science After Pretending to be Marie Curie

DURHAM, N.C. -- Fake it ‘til you make it is true for children too, it turns out: Young girls embracing the role of a successful female scientist, like Marie Curie, persist longer at a challenging science game. A new study, appearing Sept. 28 in the journal Psychological Science, suggests...
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Officials Monitoring Path of Tropical Storm Ian

Duke officials continue to closely monitor and prepare for any potential impacts of the storm. The following updates are reported at this time:. University and health system crews have cleared out drains, prepared generators, removed and secured outdoor furnuture, and ensured response teams will be available if needed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Duke’s Efforts on Climate Change Start on Campus

Duke’s efforts on climate change don’t stop at the classroom. Beyond the significant teaching and research on the environment and it’s social, political and economic impacts, the university community is using that learning to make our campus more sustainable and with a reduced carbon footprint. Those initiatives...
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Strong-armed robbery reported near Documentary Studies

A Duke graduate student reported to the Durham Police Department being the victim of a strong-armed robbery around on Monday afternoon on Pettigrew Street near the Center for Documentary Studies. The suspect is described as a male, medium-dark skin tone, late 20’s, dreadlocks with a black bandana, black hoodie and...
DURHAM, NC

