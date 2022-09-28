Read full article on original website
Study: What it takes to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The amount of money people make is continuing to be outpaced by the cost of housing, according to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Their yearly report titled Out of Reach looked at the average amount one would have to make in each state in the United States to afford housing, based on the idea that housing should only take about 30% of one’s income.
Public defenders say there’s a severe shortage of attorneys in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s Public Defender Department and District Attorney Association say there are plenty of problems to address when it comes to New Mexico’s criminal justice system. Thursday the Courts, Corrections and Justice committee met at the Roundhouse for an update. Public defenders say there’s a severe shortage of attorneys to represent […]
Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners
*Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to clarify that Omar Manzanilla was released two days ahead of his previously scheduled release date. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s latest ad highlights a federal drug bust as a key example of New Mexico crime. He broadly connects the drugs and suspects named in […]
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
More than 2.5 million Floridians were left without power Thursday.
Prison transport officer convicted of civil rights violation in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former prison transport officer Anthony Buntyn was convicted of violating the civil rights of detainees while transporting them through New Mexico. The Justice Department says the 55-year-old Buntyn was supervising a cross-country trip in March 2017 when their van stopped in New Mexico. Prosecutors say the detainees were kept in small cages […]
New Mexico prisons facing low staff, increased inmate drug use
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Across the state, correctional facilities are experiencing staff shortages, with some facilities seeing over 100 officer vacancies, according to a recent report by a legislative committee. On top of that, the report shows an increase in drug use among inmates. In New Mexico, there are 10 correctional facilities located throughout the […]
DEA: Fentanyl is ‘number one threat’ in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s common these days to hear stories about fentanyl seizures, arrests and busts in New Mexico. In fact, the largest fentanyl bust in the FBI’s bureau history was just made in Albuquerque earlier this month. But just how problematic is the drug for the New Mexico community? Where is it coming from? […]
Albuquerque Starbucks becomes first in state to unionize
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Starbucks is now the first in the state to unionize. Workers at the Rio Grande store want better pay and more health care benefits. Employees told KRQE News 13 that they voted 10 to 7 to unionize. They hope it will draw in more employees and improve customer service. New Mexico […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless concerns, Alarming CYFD report, Mountain storms, Roads needing repair, Glamping experience
Wednesday’s Top Stories Socorro family files lawsuit after son dies doing TikTok challenge Suspect in deadly Lotaburger shooting charged in four armed robberies Former Volcano Vista star Natalia Chavez inks NIL deal with national brand Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners KRQE En Español: Martes 27 de Septiembre 2022 Multiple Clovis […]
Report finds CYFD repeat maltreatment of kids among worst in nation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new Legislative Finance Committee report finds repeat cases of abuse or neglect of children in New Mexico are among the worst in the nation. It finds more than 40% of children who sustained a serious injury had involvement with CYFD in the previous 12 months. The report also finds notable maltreatment of […]
Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to 9, according to reports
Authorities throughout southwest Florida will hit the road on Thursday in communities battered by the massive Hurricane Ian to assess damage, clear debris and respond to calls for help as millions of Floridians remain sheltered in place.
Florida man convicted in fatal crash on the Laguna Pueblo
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Alexis Riego, 50, of Florida was convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to court documents, Riego was driving a commercial vehicle in September 2019 on I-40 on the Laguna Pueblo when he crashed into a group of cars that were […]
Animal welfare groups join to host adoption special
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Northern New Mexico Adoption Extravaganza is taking place Saturday, October 1 at the Santa Fe Place mall. The adoption event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features a $25 adoption fee for all pets. Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Felines & Friends are teaming up to put on […]
Socorro family files lawsuit after son dies doing TikTok challenge
SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – A deadly TikTok trend has a New Mexico family looking for justice. It’s called the “Blackout Challenge”. Videos on TikTok show individuals choking themselves until they pass out. Now a family from Socorro is suing TikTok after their son died doing the challenge. “TikTok is just not a safe place for kids,” […]
Mountain storms for central and northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is clear and cool across the state. We will be warm by the afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s. Isolated storms will develop in the central, western and northern mountains this afternoon. Most rain will stay over the high terrain, and dissipate as storms move off of the […]
Scattered mountain storms, dry across rest of state
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure continues to nudge west into New Mexico today, bringing drier air, warmer temperatures, and quieter conditions across the south and east. Temperatures across the northeast may even be 5-7 degrees above normal for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine is expected to the south and east. The plume of […]
Dry through Friday before rain chances return this weekend
Drier air limits rain from developing across New Mexico through Friday. Moisture begins returning this weekend with more active weather on the way next week. Much drier air has moved into New Mexico today. This has stopped rain from developing across almost the entire state. A few isolated showers developed along the Colorado state line. This dry weather will stick around into Friday, but cloud cover will continue to increase from the southwest; a sign of increasing upper level moisture into the state.
New Mexico state park opens new glamping experience
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s camping in the woods but with more comfort and warmth. You can soon reserve a yurt in a New Mexico state park. It’s the ultimate camping experience. An opportunity to enjoy a nice space indoors while enjoying the great outdoors. “They’re warmer than a tent and more secure than a tent, but you feel like you’re still camping,” said Hyde Memorial State Park Superintendent Mark Komadina.
Drier skies, this weekend sees scattered storms
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet, dry and cool across New Mexico. High clouds will draw north into the state throughout the day, and skies will stay dry. Only the far northeast highlands near Raton may see an afternoon shower or storm. Friday will be dry as well, aside from a couple of spot showers in the southwest and northwest corners of the state.
