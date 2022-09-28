ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

Local EMS responds to medical request for EMS deployment as Hurricane Ian approaches

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2Pip_0iD2JdQD00

GREENVILLE — Spirit EMS is responding to a request for assistance in anticipation of Hurricane Ian making landfall along the Florida coast, according to a news release.

>>AES Ohio to send crews to assist in Hurricane Ian efforts

As a network provider under American Medical Response’s (AMR) contract with FEMA, Spirit has sent seven ambulances and 14 crew members along with additional medical supplies.

Five ambulances from Spirit left Monday afternoon and two more departed Tuesday during two phases of deployment activations by AMR, the release said.

“As first responders, we provide care to those in need; so we help provide assistance to residents and communities being impacted by this incoming storm as people are being asked to evacuate,” said Brian Hathaway, President/CEO of Spirit EMS.

Spirit anticipates the crews will be on 14-day activation, but can change as the situation evolves and the crews will stay in the area as long as needed, according to the company.

“While we are deploying resources to stage away from the main path of the storm, this will not affect our ability to continue providing medical for the areas we server across west central Ohio and eastern Indiana,” Hathaway said.

>>Hurricane Ian strengthens; Possible impacts it could have on Miami Valley wallets

Employees from several of the stations the company has across Ohio and Indiana are represented in this deployment. Spirit has stations in Greenville, Celina, Houston, Sidney, Van Wert and Liberty, Indiana, Spirit said.

“It’s a privilege for our family of professionals to be a part of these deployments whenever the need arises,” said Hathaway. “We have a group of dedicated employees who remain ready should the call for a deployment occur.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

City of Dayton conducting residential survey

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is seeking the opinions from residents about living in Dayton and the City government, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton Survey to arrive at homes starting May 1, 2019. The annual Dayton survey began arriving at approximately 9,000 randomly selected homes...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Some Ohioans are stuck in Hurricane Ian’s path

“I don't know, I don't know what to do, there’s nine-feet of water out there, I can't go anywhere, if it starts flooding I have nowhere to go and I don't have a boat,” said Retired WDTN Photographer Neil Black. “There is no electricity, that went out hours ago.”
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
City
Van Wert, OH
City
Houston, OH
City
Greenville, OH
City
Florida, OH
City
Celina, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WHIO Dayton

Public Heath spraying for West Nile virus in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Public Health- Dayton & Montgomery County will be spraying the area near Pool Road and Helke Park in Vandalia with a pesticide later today as a precaution after a mosquito tested positive for the West Nile virus, according to a post on the City of Vandalia’s Facebook page.
VANDALIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Medical Services#General Health#Hurricane Ian#Amr#Spirit Ems
dayton.com

Popular Fire Blocks business in downtown Dayton will not close after all

A business in the Fire Blocks District that sells affordable eyewear that closed its doors earlier this month will reopen early next year. Kevin Harrington, owner of Downtown Dayton Optical at 112 E. Third St., thought his business was going to close for good, but his son, Sean Harrington, has agreed to take it over.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

2 dead after Mercer County tractor trailer crash

42-year-old Karen Bucklew of Greenville was driving a 2012 Ford Edge Northbound on SR 49 when 25-year-old Anil (no last name) of Fresno, California, who was driving a 2022 Freightliner tractor trailer, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by Bucklew.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Health Services
Fox 19

Owners sell Butler County company to their employees

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After 35 years of ownership, a Hamilton metal manufacturing business celebrated becoming 100% employee-owned Wednesday morning. Owners of Matandy Companies, Frank and Joanne Pfirman, converted their three businesses into an Employee Stock Option Plan on Aug. 11, 2022. “I knew if we were to sell to...
HAMILTON, OH
WDTN

Indiana mother sentenced for abandoning autistic son in Ohio

COLERAIN, Ohio (WDTN) – An Indiana mother convicted of abandoning her son in Ohio was sentenced on Wednesday to six months in a correctional facility. The Associated Press reported that 33-year-old Heather Adkins pleaded guilty to child endangerment after abandoning her son, who has autism, on a dead-end street in Colerain Township. The boy was […]
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Ada Herald

Ohio’s last “Full-Service” gas station

LAFAYETTE -- A recent “Weekly Fuel Update” from GasBuddy.com showed the price of gas in Ohio had risen to $3.61 a gallon in that week. And this figure was the average of price data from 5,345 stations across the Buckeye state. They, apparently, didn’t average in the price...
LAFAYETTE, OH
dayton.com

NEW DETAILS: U.S. Senior Women’s Open in Kettering scores for Dayton area economy

The U.S. Senior Women’s Open at the NCR Country Club in Kettering had an estimated economic impact of $1,225,000 on the Dayton area, officials said. That figure from the four-day tournament at NCR’s South course Aug. 25-28 is based on final numbers from the United States Golf Association on data and from hotels, according to the Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau.
KETTERING, OH
The Lima News

Department of Housing awards homeowners

LIMA — Congratulations are in order for four homeowners in Lima. The Department of Housing & Neighborhoods announced Lima Pride Home Awards at Mayor Sharetta Smith’s press conference. The awards are given quarterly to owners who model good property maintenance. The 2022 third quarter awards were given to...
LIMA, OH
countynewsonline.org

WANTED: Dustin Allen Bailey

The Darke County’s Sheriff Office is asking the public’s help to locate Dustin Bailey. He is known to frequent the Union City area. Please remember, do NOT attempt to apprehend this individual. Call the Darke County Sheriff’s office at (937) 548-3399 if you have any information on her whereabouts. Your tips can be made anonymously.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
96K+
Followers
129K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy