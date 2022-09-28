Local EMS responds to medical request for EMS deployment as Hurricane Ian approaches

GREENVILLE — Spirit EMS is responding to a request for assistance in anticipation of Hurricane Ian making landfall along the Florida coast, according to a news release.

>>AES Ohio to send crews to assist in Hurricane Ian efforts

As a network provider under American Medical Response’s (AMR) contract with FEMA, Spirit has sent seven ambulances and 14 crew members along with additional medical supplies.

Five ambulances from Spirit left Monday afternoon and two more departed Tuesday during two phases of deployment activations by AMR, the release said.

“As first responders, we provide care to those in need; so we help provide assistance to residents and communities being impacted by this incoming storm as people are being asked to evacuate,” said Brian Hathaway, President/CEO of Spirit EMS.

Spirit anticipates the crews will be on 14-day activation, but can change as the situation evolves and the crews will stay in the area as long as needed, according to the company.

“While we are deploying resources to stage away from the main path of the storm, this will not affect our ability to continue providing medical for the areas we server across west central Ohio and eastern Indiana,” Hathaway said.

>>Hurricane Ian strengthens; Possible impacts it could have on Miami Valley wallets

Employees from several of the stations the company has across Ohio and Indiana are represented in this deployment. Spirit has stations in Greenville, Celina, Houston, Sidney, Van Wert and Liberty, Indiana, Spirit said.

“It’s a privilege for our family of professionals to be a part of these deployments whenever the need arises,” said Hathaway. “We have a group of dedicated employees who remain ready should the call for a deployment occur.”

©2022 Cox Media Group