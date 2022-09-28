Tony La Russa will not return to the Chicago White Sox this season as he deals with health issues, and it sounds like he has managed his last game for the team. The White Sox on Saturday announced that La Russa has been instructed by doctors to remain away from the team through the end of the season. The 77-year-old has not managed since Aug. 30 due to his health issues, which are related to his heart. Bench coach Miguel Cairo has taken over in the interim.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO