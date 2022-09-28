Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Related
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw's Respect For Albert Pujols Goes a Long Way Amid 700 Home Runs
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw got front row seats to witness former teammate Albert Pujols reach 700 home runs
Yardbarker
Cubs Reinstate Willson Contreras, Seiya Suzuki and More
Monday's off day was very quiet for the Chicago Cubs. However, the team made up for it on Tuesday with a number of roster moves ahead of their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Before Tuesday's game, the Cubs activated both Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki. Contreras is in the lineup for the Cubs as the designated hitter on Tuesday as well.
Padres beat Dodgers with walk-off walk in 10th, reduce magic number to 4
Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel (6-7) when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th, including striking out...
Jason Heyward plans to play in ‘23 — then return to Cubs?
Jason Heyward doesn’t know where he’ll be next year but plans to keep playing if he can find an offer and a fit after the Cubs release him in the next few weeks with a year left on his $184 million contract. But will that bittersweet parting with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maris Jr. believes Judge, not Bonds, is single-season HR leader
According to Roger Maris Jr., Yankees slugger Aaron Judge will be the actual single-season home run champion, not Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire or Sammy Sosa. After Judge blasted his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday night, tying Yankees legend Roger Maris as the American League's single-season home run leader, Maris' son spoke to reporters after New York's 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre and revered Judge, if he were to hit home run No. 62, for holding the "actual" record over sluggers such as Bonds, McGwire and Sosa who played during baseball's Steroid Era.
Tony La Russa done with White Sox?
Tony La Russa will not return to the Chicago White Sox this season as he deals with health issues, and it sounds like he has managed his last game for the team. The White Sox on Saturday announced that La Russa has been instructed by doctors to remain away from the team through the end of the season. The 77-year-old has not managed since Aug. 30 due to his health issues, which are related to his heart. Bench coach Miguel Cairo has taken over in the interim.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Breaks Strikeouts Record; Mike Piazza & Tommy Lasorda Achieve Milestones
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax break the National League record for strikeouts in a season on Sept. 27, 1961. The left-hander surpassed Christy Mathewson, who held the previous mark with 267 during the 1903 campaign. Koufax struck out seven batters over eight innings pitched in...
Aaron Judge hits 61st home run to tie Roger Maris’ record
It was in 1961 that a New York Yankees outfielder hit his 61st home run of the season. It was 61 years later, almost to the day, that it happened again. Aaron Judge on Wednesday did what Roger Maris did more than six decades ago, crushing his 61st home run as history repeated itself. The two Yankees now share the American League single-season record, as Babe Ruth falls to third with his 60-home run season in 1927.
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
Jason Heyward’s lasting moment one of Cubs biggest ever
Merkle’s Boner? Homer in the Gloamin'? The Steve Bartman incident?. As far as lasting moments in Cubs franchise lore, they’re all at the top. And there’s no question Jason Heyward’s lasting moment in a Cubs uniform is right there alongside those three: his rain delay speech during Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.
Yardbarker
Luis Robert: White Sox '100 Percent' Need to Re-Sign Jose Abreu
Should the Chicago White Sox bring back Jose Abreu in 2023? It's been a hot topic among fans, media, and now players. When pressed on the subject Wednesday, outfielder Luis Robert gave a resounding answer. The White Sox are in a tough position when it comes to Abreu. The veteran...
Managerial Candidates If White Sox' Tony La Russa Doesn't Return
Managerial candidates if La Russa doesn’t return to Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It remains unclear if White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be back in 2023 after missing the last month due to medical reasons. The White Sox, who announced over the weekend La Russa...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
White Sox eliminated from playoff contention as skid hits 8
The White Sox’ playoff hopes looked bleak after last week’s deflating sweep to the Guardians, and time has now officially run out. The White Sox were eliminated from postseason contention Wednesday night. The Sox, whose elimination number entering the day was two, lost 8-4 to the Twins. They...
Yankees ticket prices for potential Aaron Judge No. 62 HR game
Aaron Judge has his sights set on the No. 62 and is becoming focused on delivering baseball history during the Yankees’ last home series of the 2022 MLB season this weekend. New York will have its full attention on the American League MVP frontrunner who needs one more home run to break Roger Maris' single-season record for most homers of 61.
Contreras seeks ‘somewhere that I’m wanted’ in free agency
Over the summer, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras looked at team’s roster and said he didn’t believe the team was especially close to turning a competitive corner. A few months more of baseball and, well, not much has changed. “It’s still the same,” he said. “I know we have...
Yardbarker
White Sox Recall Carlos Perez With Seby Zavala Injured
With the Chicago White Sox already out of the AL Central race, things keep getting worse. Catcher Seby Zavala is out for seven days with a concussion. The club recalled Carlos Perez from Triple-A Charlotte to fill the role. Perez made his MLB debut with the White Sox earlier this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cubs 3B coach Willie Harris ‘ready’ to manage White Sox
If the White Sox have the managerial opening many expect this fall, Willie Harris is “ready for the opportunity,” he said. More ready than he was when the Sox interviewed him for their last opening before hiring Tony La Russa two years ago. “Hopefully, my name’s in their...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark
On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
Dosunmu gets tattoo to honor late friend, Darius Brown
Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu lives life by a motto: “Jet Life.”. To him, the words symbolize staying motivated, living in the moment and striving always for higher achievement. These are fundamental aspects of Dosunmu’s personal development and professional rise, from Morgan Park High School standout to University of Illinois star to an integral piece of his hometown NBA team’s future.
Bulls optimistic about Ball's surgery, playing this year
The Chicago Bulls are optimistic about point guard Lonzo Ball's chances of playing this season after successful surgery on his left knee, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. "This time, there is a 4-6 week timeline for re-evaluation, not return to play," Johnson added. "Given what happened last time,...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0