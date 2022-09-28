ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Cubs Reinstate Willson Contreras, Seiya Suzuki and More

Monday's off day was very quiet for the Chicago Cubs. However, the team made up for it on Tuesday with a number of roster moves ahead of their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Before Tuesday's game, the Cubs activated both Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki. Contreras is in the lineup for the Cubs as the designated hitter on Tuesday as well.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

Padres beat Dodgers with walk-off walk in 10th, reduce magic number to 4

Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel (6-7) when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th, including striking out...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Maris Jr. believes Judge, not Bonds, is single-season HR leader

According to Roger Maris Jr., Yankees slugger Aaron Judge will be the actual single-season home run champion, not Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire or Sammy Sosa. After Judge blasted his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday night, tying Yankees legend Roger Maris as the American League's single-season home run leader, Maris' son spoke to reporters after New York's 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre and revered Judge, if he were to hit home run No. 62, for holding the "actual" record over sluggers such as Bonds, McGwire and Sosa who played during baseball's Steroid Era.
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa done with White Sox?

Tony La Russa will not return to the Chicago White Sox this season as he deals with health issues, and it sounds like he has managed his last game for the team. The White Sox on Saturday announced that La Russa has been instructed by doctors to remain away from the team through the end of the season. The 77-year-old has not managed since Aug. 30 due to his health issues, which are related to his heart. Bench coach Miguel Cairo has taken over in the interim.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Judge hits 61st home run to tie Roger Maris’ record

It was in 1961 that a New York Yankees outfielder hit his 61st home run of the season. It was 61 years later, almost to the day, that it happened again. Aaron Judge on Wednesday did what Roger Maris did more than six decades ago, crushing his 61st home run as history repeated itself. The two Yankees now share the American League single-season record, as Babe Ruth falls to third with his 60-home run season in 1927.
MLB
Manny Ramirez
NBC Sports Chicago

Jason Heyward’s lasting moment one of Cubs biggest ever

Merkle’s Boner? Homer in the Gloamin'? The Steve Bartman incident?. As far as lasting moments in Cubs franchise lore, they’re all at the top. And there’s no question Jason Heyward’s lasting moment in a Cubs uniform is right there alongside those three: his rain delay speech during Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Luis Robert: White Sox '100 Percent' Need to Re-Sign Jose Abreu

Should the Chicago White Sox bring back Jose Abreu in 2023? It's been a hot topic among fans, media, and now players. When pressed on the subject Wednesday, outfielder Luis Robert gave a resounding answer. The White Sox are in a tough position when it comes to Abreu. The veteran...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
#Papi#The Manny#Nbc Sports#The White Sox#Dodgers
NBC Sports Chicago

Yankees ticket prices for potential Aaron Judge No. 62 HR game

Aaron Judge has his sights set on the No. 62 and is becoming focused on delivering baseball history during the Yankees’ last home series of the 2022 MLB season this weekend. New York will have its full attention on the American League MVP frontrunner who needs one more home run to break Roger Maris' single-season record for most homers of 61.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

White Sox Recall Carlos Perez With Seby Zavala Injured

With the Chicago White Sox already out of the AL Central race, things keep getting worse. Catcher Seby Zavala is out for seven days with a concussion. The club recalled Carlos Perez from Triple-A Charlotte to fill the role. Perez made his MLB debut with the White Sox earlier this...
CHICAGO, IL
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark

On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Dosunmu gets tattoo to honor late friend, Darius Brown

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu lives life by a motto: “Jet Life.”. To him, the words symbolize staying motivated, living in the moment and striving always for higher achievement. These are fundamental aspects of Dosunmu’s personal development and professional rise, from Morgan Park High School standout to University of Illinois star to an integral piece of his hometown NBA team’s future.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls optimistic about Ball's surgery, playing this year

The Chicago Bulls are optimistic about point guard Lonzo Ball's chances of playing this season after successful surgery on his left knee, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. "This time, there is a 4-6 week timeline for re-evaluation, not return to play," Johnson added. "Given what happened last time,...
CHICAGO, IL
