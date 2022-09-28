Read full article on original website
ComicBook
GTA 6 Leaks: Reported Rockstar Games Hacker Appears in Court Following Arrest
The recently arrested 17-year-old accused of multiple counts of hacking has appeared in court. Last week, over 90 videos of Grand Theft Auto VI leaked online with the leaker claiming that it was the result of a hack on Rockstar Games. The videos revealed a ton of info about the game such as the two protagonists, the setting, new mechanics, missions, and much more. Needless to say, it was a historic leak for gaming. Rockstar Games responded to the leak noting that it doesn't expect it to have any long-term impact on the development of GTA 6, but it isn't an insignificant act either. The leaker claimed to have been responsible for a hacker on Uber as well and the ride-sharing company noted it was working with the FBI on an investigation into the matter. Last week, London police confirmed it had arrested and taken a 17-year-old teen into custody on suspicion of hacking, though did not specifically connect it to the Rockstar Games situation.
Maps Will Reportedly Be Removed From Call Of Duty: Warzone Before The Release Of Its Sequel
It has been stated that when the sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone is released in around two months, entire levels will be removed. Due largely to its free-to-play structure and regularly updated content library, Call of Duty: Warzone has become one of the most successful games of all time.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Leak Teases Release for Unannounced Platform
A recent leak associated with Capcom's upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 has teased a release for a previously unannounced platform. At this point in time, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 4 will be arriving early next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and PC. And while it might seem odd that the Xbox One platform isn't included in this lineup, it seems like Capcom could be announcing the game for this console at some point in the near future.
GTA 6: Everything we know so far
Your biggest Grand Theft Auto 6 questions answered on the GTA 6 leak, setting, location, characters, and more
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
Infinity Ward Has Confirmed That It Is Focusing On Changes To Address The Significant Gripes Players Have With Modern Warfare 2
To address a common gripe from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 community, developer Infinity Ward has confirmed changes to how lobbies disperse following each match. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s open beta is available now for download on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Initially, the beta...
wegotthiscovered.com
The smash hit sequel that dragged a dead franchise out of development hell feels the heat on 2 rival streamers
The longer any project spends in development hell, the more likely it is to remain there forever. Having endured countless false starts for well over a decade, there were a lot of fans who’d resigned themselves to the fact a third Bad Boys movie was never going to happen.
ComicBook
Google Didn't Tell Game Developers About Stadia Shut Down
Today, Google officially announced an end to its Stadia streaming service. While the writing was on the wall for quite some time, there were still multiple games in development for the platform, including Tangle Tower. The game was set to release on the service in just two days and Tom Vian of SFB Games didn't find out until the news broke online. Vian shared his disappointment about the news on Twitter, where he called it "pretty upsetting." Old Skuul CEO Rebecca Heineman replied to Vian's Tweet, revealing that she was also unaware, and her studio had a game set to release on Stadia on November 1st.
GamesRadar
GTA player takes peyote, hallucinates their own version of GTA 6
We do not recommend trying this at home
Polygon
PlayStation Plus offers Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed for October
Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Oct. 4, Sony announced on Wednesday. Hot Wheels Unleashed (for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) is the newest game of the three, launching a year ago. Milestone’s racer isn’t necessarily a kart game — it employs strong racing physics as well as arcade-racing mechanisms like turbo boosts. It was a Polygon Recommends selection when it launched in September 2021.
ComicBook
Fortnite: How to Get a Goat Simulator 3 Skin
To promote Goat Simulator 3, Epic Games is giving fans an opportunity to score a Goat skin in Fortnite. The skin can be obtained for free by those that purchase Goat Simulator 3 from the Epic Games Store. The offer is actually available for a whole year, with the promotion set to end on September 29, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The skin is inspired by Goat Simulator protagonist Pilgor, and was designed by the game's developers at Coffee Stain North. Given that Pilgor looks pretty realistic in the Goat Simulator games, the team had to get a little creative to make her work in the world of Fortnite! In a blog post detailing the promotion, Coffee Stain North lead artist Elin Hamberg offered details on the redesign.
ComicBook
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Gets New Update and Tease From BioWare
BioWare has offered a new update and even some teases regarding Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the next entry in the beloved RPG series. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf was revealed at the end of 2018 and we've gotten next to no insight about what the game actually is. BioWare has been slowly and carefully crafting the next entry in this saga for quite some time. The Dragon Age series rivals Mass Effect as the developer's most important IP and offers a chance to rope in the Elder Scrolls and DnD crowd. All three of the previous games were met with critical acclaim and are some of the most memorable RPGs out there, but it seems like it will still be a while before we get to play the fourth installment.
Cheat Devs Are Ready for Modern Warfare 2
The PC beta for Modern Warfare 2 was only online for just over a weekend, but cheat developers quickly managed to create wallhacks anyway, according to videos created by multiple cheat developers. The news highlights the constant cat and mouse game between cheat developers and the companies that make competitive...
Polygon
EA and Dynasty Warriors devs reveal their take on Monster Hunter
Publishers Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo and Dynasty Warriors series developer Omega Force revealed a new take on the monster-hunting genre on Wednesday: Wild Hearts, an action-focused hunting game set in fantasy feudal Japan, where players will battle giant “nature-infused beasts” called Kemono. Differentiating Wild Hearts from Capcom’s...
Dead Silence, A Field Upgrade Perk In The Beta Version Of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Has An Amusing Drawback For Players
The Dead Silence perk in Modern Warfare 2 has been met with disapproval from beta gamers. Fans of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 demonstrate how this feature completely undermines any attempt at a stealthy takedown of the other team. The second weekend of the beta has passed, and the...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4 Getting 2022 Xbox Sleeper Hit
A surprise sleeper hit that launched on Xbox consoles only a few short months ago has now been confirmed to release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the near future. In a general sense, it's never too surprising to see a game launch on one console and later come to all other platforms. However, in the case of this 2022 title, it's perhaps a bit surprising how much Nintendo and PlayStation fans have been requesting the game to come to their own dedicated platforms.
Polygon
Super Mario Maker 2 creator releases ‘Super Mario Bros. 5’ after 7 years of work
It finally happened, “Super Mario Bros. 5” is here! And by “here” we actually mean “fully realized and created inside Super Mario Maker 2 by a fan, not Nintendo.”. It’s been 32 years since Nintendo launched Super Mario World — the last truly classic Mario Bros. platformer before the modern era — in Japan. Since then we’ve gotten numerous 3D Mario games, modern 2D “New” Super Mario Bros. games, and even Mario games where you can make other Mario games.
Free Classic Games Are Returning To Nintendo Switch Online
The original Nintendo Entertainment System is the inspiration for a fresh batch of free downloadable icons now available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. This week, the business released options based on a few different video games compatible with the system. These games include Metroid, Kid Icarus, and Excitebike. In addition,...
Polygon
Netflix’s next big gaming move is opening its own game studio
Netflix newest investment in video games is opening its first internal game development studio from the ground up, built for the streaming giant from the ground up. The new studio — the fourth games studio owned by Netflix — will be based in Helsinki, Finland, and will bolster Netflix’s efforts to bring “engaging original games” to their hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world, vice president of Netflix’s Game Studios said.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Officially Reveals Wiglett
The Pokemon Company has officially unveiled Wiglett, a brand new Pokemon who looks an awful lot like Diglett. After an "unofficial" reveal yesterday, The Pokemon Company has released a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer showing off Wiglett, a garden eel-esque Pokemon that looks a lot like Diglett. While the two Pokemon look similar, The Pokemon Company notes that Wiglett is an entirely different Pokemon species. The two Pokemon's similarities are "a result of its adaptation to its environment" or what biologists refer to as convergent evolution. You can check out the trailer for Wiglett below:
