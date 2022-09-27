The official groundbreaking ceremony of the Lorne C. Scharnberg Business Centerwill be held on Friday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. at Cedarville University. The Scharnberg Business Center, which will open in the fall of 2024, is the fifth building to be constructed as a part of Cedarville’s One Thousand Days Transformedcampaign, which launched during homecoming weekend in 2021. It follows the construction of Chick-fil-A; a new female residence hall, Wood Hall, an athletic and academic expansion to the Callan Athletic Center; and the Civil Engineering Center.

CEDARVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO