Cedarville, OH

cedarville.edu

Cedarville pins 7-2 final on Bears

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio - The Yellow Jackets registered a 7-2 non-conference men's tennis decision at Shawnee State in the final match of the fall schedule. Cedarville, 3-1 overall, takes a three-match winning streak into the season break. The Jackets held a 2-1 lead coming out of doubles with points by No....
CEDARVILLE, OH
cedarville.edu

McClish heads in late winner at Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio - Megan McClish headed home a corner kick in the 87th minute to give the Lady Jackets a 2-1 win at Findlay to keep Cedarville atop the G-MAC table. Emily Walton's corner found McClish at the far post, who finished off her third goal of the season. Aleah...
FINDLAY, OH
cedarville.edu

Oren, Aker entering Hall of Fame on Friday

CEDARVILLE, Ohio - A pair of former Yellow Jacket All-Americans, women's pole vaulter Rachael Castro Oren and men's golfer Scott Aker, will be inducted into the Cedarville University Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday. They will be recognized at the Alumni Honors Dinner at the Stevens Student Center as part...
CEDARVILLE, OH
cedarville.edu

Lady Jackets end fall slate on winning note

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio - Cedarville zipped up the fall portion of the women's tennis schedule with a convincing 9-0 non-conference win at Shawnee State. The Lady Jackets will resume the campaign indoors having gone 2-3 in September. The visitors grabbed the first three points by sweeping the doubles. The CU pairs...
CEDARVILLE, OH
cedarville.edu

Jackets halt skid with 2-0 road result

FINDLAY, - Mauricio Ochoa Vazquez and Jackson Isaacs both tallied second half goals as Cedarville posted a much-needed 2-0 G-MAC win at Findlay. The outcome ended a three-game losing streak for the Yellow Jackets, 5-4-1 overall and 3-3 G-MAC. Vazquez snapped the scoreless duel in the 49th minute when he...
CEDARVILLE, OH
cedarville.edu

Alumni Award Winners and Hall of Fame Inductees Honored

Homecoming week at Cedarville University isn’t just exciting events and reunions, it also serves as the time to honor alumni and those who have served the university. The university will honor the following individuals at the annual awards ceremony:. Alumnus of the Year: Rev. William “Chip” Bernhard ‘77...
CEDARVILLE, OH
cedarville.edu

Officially Breaking Ground for $40 Million Scharnberg Business Center

The official groundbreaking ceremony of the Lorne C. Scharnberg Business Centerwill be held on Friday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. at Cedarville University. The Scharnberg Business Center, which will open in the fall of 2024, is the fifth building to be constructed as a part of Cedarville’s One Thousand Days Transformedcampaign, which launched during homecoming weekend in 2021. It follows the construction of Chick-fil-A; a new female residence hall, Wood Hall, an athletic and academic expansion to the Callan Athletic Center; and the Civil Engineering Center.
CEDARVILLE, OH

