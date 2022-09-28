Read full article on original website
SFGate
Horoscope for Thursday, 9/29/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Others have the upper hand now that Venus is in Libra, but there are ways to get what you want. Charm, guile, and showing a little leg helps. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Venus enters sibling sign Libra so look to relatives or friends for guidance. They see things better than you and won't steer you wrong.
boldsky.com
Horoscope Today, 28 September 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Catching Feelings, Thank to Venus in Libra
Powerful romantic shifts and empowering transformations are happening in your love horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2, so get ready for sparks to fly. There’s a lot to look forward to right now in terms of love, so dive into the romance of it all. If you’re catching feelings, you might as well embrace it rather than fear it, because the universe definitely wants you to. Emotional bonds are deepening right now, especially when Mercury retrograde forms a conjunction with romantic Venus in Virgo on September 26. This will pave the way for communication in your relationships,...
Elite Daily
Your October Horoscope Will Keep You On Your Toes Leading Up To Halloween
It’s the most wonderful time of the year: fall. Though it’s known for its spooky undertones, autumn is also full of exciting events, especially when it comes to astrology. Your October 2022 horoscope is already giving you plenty to mentally prepare for, far beyond the Halloween festivities. Two...
purewow.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes: September 25 to October 1, 2022
We could all use a reset, right? This week gives us just that, with a new moon in Libra on the 25th. New Moons are a time to sit in quiet reflection before setting intentions for the month ahead. Libra is a social go-getter, always leading with balance and beauty. Think: Kate Winslet, Sting and Bruce Springsteen, who were all born with the sun and moon in Libra. This lunation sets us up to find stability in things that have otherwise felt chaotic or experimental.
Elite Daily
Dark Times Are Ahead For 3 Zodiac Signs In October
This month could be isolating. Libra season usually marks a social time. It is #cuffingSZN, after all. But it won’t be long before Scorpio season makes it mark — and you know how dark the season of the Scorpion can get. That’s why October 2022 will be the worst for certain zodiac signs.
ohmymag.co.uk
Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Horoscopes Sept. 26 through Oct. 1
ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Be ready for drama in the workplace, Aries. You may be experiencing general dissatisfaction at your job, or it could be due to tension with one coworker in particular. Be diplomatic; the workplace is not the environment for your brash ways. Crystal for...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, Unless They’re Willing to Step Out of Their Comfort Zone
Kicking off a brand new astrological season has its perks, but embarking on a new chapter will always require a certain amount of work. With that being said, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 26 to October 2, it’s probably because you’re being confronted with what needs to be improved and/or resolved. Tackling all of this could feel like an adulting nightmare, but you will accomplish everything one step at a time. This week begins on a more serious note, but passions will still be running high. The sun in Libra’s opposition...
Stay Tuned, Pisces—Your October Horoscope Says Life Is About to Get Much More Interesting
A lot is happening in your Pisces horoscope for October 2022, so hang on tight! It all begins on October 1, when Venus opposes Jupiter in your second house of money and paves the way for so much financial growth. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to splurge on a big purchase or ask for that raise you deserve, the time is now! Either way, you’re beginning this month with a deeper understanding of the beauty that surrounds you, so make your universe that much more pleasing to your eye. Because Mercury retrograde will also come to an end...
Scorpio—Your October Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of the Old You & Getting to Know the New You
By the end of the month, life could look very different! Your Scorpio horoscope for October 2022 says you’re approaching a period of accelerated growth, so strap yourselves in and get ready for a wild ride. Luckily, as Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, stationing direct in your 11th house of hopes and ideals, you’re learning so much about who you are and what you really want. Mercury isn’t the only planet that’s no longer retrograde, because Pluto retrograde will also come to an end on October 8. As the planet of creation and destruction begins moving forward...
The Dispatch
What’s Your Sign? – September 30, 2022
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You might not like the sudden setback in your plans. But keep that headstrong Arian temperament in check and wait for explanations. Things will begin to clear up by week’s end. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Enjoy the respite from your recent...
TODAY.com
October 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign
According to astrology, October 2022 is a month for achieving and doing, rather than sitting back and watching life unfold. We have the opportunity to fine-tune our destinies — as long as we’re dedicated to the goals we want. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a look...
Your September Horoscope Predicts A Beautiful Virgo Season (But Also A Hectic Mercury Retrograde)
It’s been a chaotic summer, but your September 2022 horoscope proves the cosmos are just getting started. After all, this month is kicking off on quite a bang, because Mercury—planet of communication—is will form an opposition with loudmouth Jupiter on September 2, which could lead to some brilliant ideas and explosive brainstorming sessions! However, it could also inspire you to overpromise and underdeliver, so remember to be realistic. This month begins with Virgo season underway, which means class is back in session. It’s time to get organized and practical about your goals, because this mutable earth time believes in the power...
Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin
Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because Mercury Retrograde Is About To Get Even More Intense
September tends to be one of the busiest months of the year, which you can totally blame on the fact that it’s Virgo season. However, this year’s Virgo season is totally out of control, because not only is Mars in Gemini, but Mercury is also retrograde. When it rains, it sure does pour! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 19 to 25, remember that this, too, shall pass. Once the moon enters vibrant Leo on September 20, you can expect some drama! I mean, let’s face it—a Leo moon is always a...
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of September 24, 2022. Tips for making the most of the next three weeks: 1. Be proud as you teeter charismatically on the fence. Relish the power that comes from being in between. 2. Act as vividly congenial and staunchly beautiful as you dare. 3. Experiment with making artful arrangements of pretty much everything you are part of. 4. Flatter others sincerely. Use praise as one of your secret powers. 5. Cultivate an open-minded skepticism that blends discernment and curiosity. 6. Plot and scheme in behalf of harmony, but never kiss ass.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Month Of September, Thanks To Mercury Retrograde
If you’re already feeling bittersweet about summer coming to an end, you might be one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of September 2022. After all, not everyone is digging the overly analytical and perfectionist vibe of Virgo season, which often magnifies even the tiniest of flaws! However, this September is bound to be an even more intense ride than it usually is, because Mercury stations retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September 9. This will likely provoke miscommunications in your relationships that may eventually lead to a full-blown conflict. If you and your S.O. are suddenly...
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here & Mercury Retrograde Is Officially Coming to an End
If you’re at the end of your rope, your horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2 will give you the confidence to keep going. There’s so much to look forward to right now, and after the intense month we’ve all had, the astrology of the current moment is a downright blessing. As Mercury retrograde joins forces with Venus in Virgo on September 26, it will give you the opportunity to heal lingering rifts, reconnect with old friends and passionately resume creative projects you’ve abandoned. This retrograde has placed immeasurable pressure on your relationships, but Venus—planet of romance and...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Both Hot & Cold, So Get Ready For Temperatures To Shift
The planets are turning up the heat in your love horoscope for the week of September 12 to September 18, but temperatures could easily run cold when we least expect it! After all, the timing may feel somewhat off in your relationships, which may be developing into downright disappointment as the week progresses. Remember—this is only temporary! Still, if you’re currently in the thick of some relationship trouble, knowing it will eventually pass doesn’t make it any easier. Not only is Mercury officially retrograde, but Venus in critical Virgo will also square off with Mars in temperamental Gemini on September 16,...
