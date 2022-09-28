ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker, CO

9NEWS

Muse announces concert at Ball Arena

DENVER — Grammy Award-winning rock band Muse has announced their 2023 North American Will of the People tour will make a stop in Colorado. Coming off the success of their ninth studio album "Will of the People," the rock trio will play April 4, 2023, at Ball Arena with special guest Evanescence.
DENVER, CO
Thrillist

The Most Beautiful Fall Foliage Within Driving Distance of Denver

Though it doesn’t have the same kinds of trees that the deep reds and oranges of New England’s forests provide, Colorado does owe some seriously breathtaking fall foliage to its abundance of aspens. Once fall arrives, the deep green of the mountains begins to transform into expansive swaths of bright yellow (and yes, the occasional red-orange), striping the state and enticing visitors from all over to see the magic in person. If you’re using Denver as a jumping off point, you’re lucky in that nearly any direction you drive, you’re sure to stumble upon some magnificent foliage. Here are a few suggestions that comprise well-loved—and lesser-known—leaf-peeping destinations.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

How Hurricane Ian in Florida will soon influence Colorado's weather

The destructive hurricane slamming Florida on Wednesday will cause a different storm system to stall near Colorado. Hurricane Ian was a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning and was expected to maintain that strength at landfall just south of the Tampa Bay area on Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami was warning of catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding across a large portion of the Florida peninsula starting Wednesday afternoon. With the storm about 1,500 miles away from Denver, there will no direct impacts in Colorado. But the hurricane will still have have an influence on weather...
COLORADO STATE
Margaret Jackson

Non Plus Ultra adds The Brighton to Denver portfolio

(Courtesy of Non Plus Ultra) (Denver, Colo.) Venue operator Non Plus Ultra has added The Brighton in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood to its portfolio. With more than 75,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space featuring 30-foot ceilings, The Brighton, at 3403 Brighton Blvd., can accommodate up to 5,000 guests or event builds of significant size.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!. The transition from summer to fall in Colorado will never feel more evident than this first October weekend. The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for pumpkin, apple, cider, harvest and Oktoberfest celebrations. Whether you enjoy the weekend inside or out, celebrate...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Colorado's Best Public and Private High Schools for 2022-2023

The ninth annual list of Colorado's best high schools from ratings service Niche has a new number one in the public category. And while there's less movement among the top private high schools, there's still a significant change: Tuition has increased at four of the top five. In the rundown...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

How to help researchers track Pika in Colorado

DENVER — A new app allows anyone interested to report American Pika sightings in Colorado and help researchers collect key data for the species listed as a "State Special Concern" by Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). The Colorado Pika Project is a collaborative research project involving community scientists across...
DENVER, CO
lamarledger.com

TikTok is making small Denver restaurants famous — but it caused Domo Japanese to close for good

A 15-second TikTok video shows a close-up shot of a lobster tail being generously dunked into a ramekin of butter, then pans out to reveal the rest of a plate loaded with shrimp, crab and sausage. “Hidden Gem in Denver, CO” reads the Jan. 27, 2021, caption from the account @denverfoodscene before introducing TK’S Surf and Turf as Denver’s first black-owned seafood restaurant.
DENVER, CO
K99

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado teams deployed to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian response

DENVER — Teams from Colorado have been deployed to Florida to provide disaster relief to people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Tuesday morning, the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) sent 13 public safety professionals who will provide emergency operations center support to Florida. They've been assigned to a logistics staging area in Ocala, where they will be responsible for receiving and distributing supplies for two weeks.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Martina McBride bringing Christmas tour to Denver

DENVER — Country music icon Martina McBride will have a Denver stop on her 12th annual "The Joy of Christmas Tour." McBride announced dates on Monday for the tour and will bring her concert to Denver on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Paramount Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Proctor's Garden: Fall is for planting

DENVER — Fall is an opportunity to make next year's garden better. It's a great time to plant trees, shrubs and perennials. The soil is still warm so that the roots can become established before winter arrives. It's easier for the roots to take hold in fall than in spring, when the soil is still cold.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it

PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
DENVER, CO
