Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homeless
Popular super market chain opening another new location in Colorado next month
New businesses join Brighton's Palizzi Marketplace
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
Nine students named to inaugural Parker Youth Commission, agenda set
Muse announces concert at Ball Arena
DENVER — Grammy Award-winning rock band Muse has announced their 2023 North American Will of the People tour will make a stop in Colorado. Coming off the success of their ninth studio album "Will of the People," the rock trio will play April 4, 2023, at Ball Arena with special guest Evanescence.
Thrillist
The Most Beautiful Fall Foliage Within Driving Distance of Denver
Though it doesn’t have the same kinds of trees that the deep reds and oranges of New England’s forests provide, Colorado does owe some seriously breathtaking fall foliage to its abundance of aspens. Once fall arrives, the deep green of the mountains begins to transform into expansive swaths of bright yellow (and yes, the occasional red-orange), striping the state and enticing visitors from all over to see the magic in person. If you’re using Denver as a jumping off point, you’re lucky in that nearly any direction you drive, you’re sure to stumble upon some magnificent foliage. Here are a few suggestions that comprise well-loved—and lesser-known—leaf-peeping destinations.
How Hurricane Ian in Florida will soon influence Colorado's weather
The destructive hurricane slamming Florida on Wednesday will cause a different storm system to stall near Colorado. Hurricane Ian was a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning and was expected to maintain that strength at landfall just south of the Tampa Bay area on Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami was warning of catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding across a large portion of the Florida peninsula starting Wednesday afternoon. With the storm about 1,500 miles away from Denver, there will no direct impacts in Colorado. But the hurricane will still have have an influence on weather...
Non Plus Ultra adds The Brighton to Denver portfolio
(Courtesy of Non Plus Ultra) (Denver, Colo.) Venue operator Non Plus Ultra has added The Brighton in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood to its portfolio. With more than 75,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space featuring 30-foot ceilings, The Brighton, at 3403 Brighton Blvd., can accommodate up to 5,000 guests or event builds of significant size.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!. The transition from summer to fall in Colorado will never feel more evident than this first October weekend. The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for pumpkin, apple, cider, harvest and Oktoberfest celebrations. Whether you enjoy the weekend inside or out, celebrate...
Westword
Colorado's Best Public and Private High Schools for 2022-2023
The ninth annual list of Colorado's best high schools from ratings service Niche has a new number one in the public category. And while there's less movement among the top private high schools, there's still a significant change: Tuition has increased at four of the top five. In the rundown...
How to help researchers track Pika in Colorado
DENVER — A new app allows anyone interested to report American Pika sightings in Colorado and help researchers collect key data for the species listed as a "State Special Concern" by Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). The Colorado Pika Project is a collaborative research project involving community scientists across...
Cold front will bring rain, snow this weekend
The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecast morning sunshine and a 10% chance of afternoon rain showers in Denver on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s.
lamarledger.com
TikTok is making small Denver restaurants famous — but it caused Domo Japanese to close for good
A 15-second TikTok video shows a close-up shot of a lobster tail being generously dunked into a ramekin of butter, then pans out to reveal the rest of a plate loaded with shrimp, crab and sausage. “Hidden Gem in Denver, CO” reads the Jan. 27, 2021, caption from the account @denverfoodscene before introducing TK’S Surf and Turf as Denver’s first black-owned seafood restaurant.
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
Colorado teams deployed to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian response
DENVER — Teams from Colorado have been deployed to Florida to provide disaster relief to people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Tuesday morning, the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) sent 13 public safety professionals who will provide emergency operations center support to Florida. They've been assigned to a logistics staging area in Ocala, where they will be responsible for receiving and distributing supplies for two weeks.
Top rated places for pancakes in Denver metro, cities across Colorado
Monday is National Pancake Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a stack, look no further.
Martina McBride bringing Christmas tour to Denver
DENVER — Country music icon Martina McBride will have a Denver stop on her 12th annual "The Joy of Christmas Tour." McBride announced dates on Monday for the tour and will bring her concert to Denver on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Paramount Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Colorado restaurant named 1 of top hidden gems in US
Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards on Tuesday for the best restaurants. On one of those lists is a restaurant in Burlington.
Proctor's Garden: Fall is for planting
DENVER — Fall is an opportunity to make next year's garden better. It's a great time to plant trees, shrubs and perennials. The soil is still warm so that the roots can become established before winter arrives. It's easier for the roots to take hold in fall than in spring, when the soil is still cold.
Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it
PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
Woman killed in Englewood shooting
The Englewood Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night that left a woman dead.
KKTV
Woman walking on I-25 in Colorado Springs hit and killed by semi-truck Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major southern Colorado highway is back open after a deadly crash. The Colorado Springs Police Department reports around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a woman walking on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass was hit and killed by a semi-truck. The truck driver stayed on scene, and drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.
Memorial service for Clear Creek County Undersheriff to be held Saturday
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Seven days after passing away in his home, Clear Creek County Undersheriff Robert Bruce Snelling will be honored in a memorial service on Saturday, Oct. 1 starting at 10:00 a.m. The service will be held at Waterstone Community Church at 5890 S. Alkire St....
Casa Bonita closes language barrier as part of new culture
One of Colorado's most iconic establishments is being revamped in more ways than just aesthetics.
