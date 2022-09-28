Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
Lil Baby Samples Tears for Fears on New Song “The World Is Yours to Take”: Listen
Lil Baby is back with a new single. Titled “The World Is Yours to Take,” the track is built around an extended sample of the classic Tears for Fears song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” Check it out below. The song is set to appear...
HipHopDX.com
Suge Knight Planned Attack On Bone Thugs-n-Harmony At 1995 Source Awards, Says Krayzie Bone
Suge Knight planned an attack on Bone Thugs-n-Harmony at the 1995 Source Awards, according to Krazyie Bone. The Cleveland rapper made the claim during a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, where he alleged the notorious Death Row Records co-founder offered goons $10,000 to assault them on stage during the awards show.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Responds To Young Guru’s JAY-Z Comments: 'I Just Need Somebody To Compete With'
50 Cent has responded to Young Guru‘s recent comments about the time JAY-Z warned the rest of Roc-A-Fella roster about the G-Unit rapper’s arrival on the scene. In an interview with Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Jigga‘s longtime engineer reflected back to the time he was crafting The Blueprint 2 and claimed JAY entered the studio and told everybody 50 was going to be the next rap superstar.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
NFL・
NME
Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”
Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money
Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J & More React To Coolio's Death
Coolio’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the Hip Hop community, with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J and many more paying their respects. The Compton rapper — best known for ’90s hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” — passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Wednesday (September 28). He was 59 years old.
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Was Harassed By Bloods On 'Training Day' Movie Set, Says Spice 1
Snoop Dogg’s Crip ties brought him unwanted attention from the Bloods while filming Training Day, according to Spice 1. The gangsta rap pioneer recently sat down for an interview with The Art of Dialogue, where he recalled a group of Bloods — the rival gang of the Crips — harassing Tha Doggfather on the set of the 2001 movie.
Coolio, “Gangsta’s Paradise” Rapper, Dies at 59
Coolio, the rapper best known for his hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died, report TMZ and Rolling Stone. Citing his longtime manager, TMZ alleged that the rapper passed away unexpectedly while at a friend’s house on Wednesday night (September 28). He was 59 years old. Born Artis...
HipHopDX.com
Hip Hop Pioneers Respond To Akademiks Calling Them ‘Dusty’ After LL COOL J Lashing
Exclusive – Akademiks is facing an onslaught of criticism after he referred to the pioneers and architects of Hip Hop as “dusty” in one of his recent Twitch rants. In addition to LL COOL J, who berated the media personality on Wednesday night (September 21), Scorpio of groundbreaking Hip Hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has spoken out about Akademiks’ comments, telling HipHopDX he was way off base.
hotnewhiphop.com
Freddie Gibbs Reveals Full “$oul $oul $eparately” Credits
Freddie Gibbs “$$$” will include features from Pusha T, Rick Ross, Raekwon, and more. Freddie Gibbs brought out the heavy hitters for his forthcoming album, $oul $oul $eparately. This afternoon, the “Dark Hearted” rapper shared the official album credits for the project after releasing the features and producers separately.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Killed In Triple Shooting
The 23-year old was gunned down in his Compton neighborhood along with two others. Los Angeles murders have been at all time high in recent years. Just weeks after PNB Rock was shot and killed at a Roscoes Chicken and Waffles in South L.A., Compton rapper Kee Riches was gunned down in the notable California neighborhood. According to reports, police were responding to a report of a gunshot victim in the area when they discovered the 23-year rapper fatally shot.
Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy
Jadakiss was the pen behind Diddy's lines on some classic tracks but The Lox member says it wasn't a task he enjoyed at all. On Tuesday (Sept. 20), Kiss was guest on Smoke DZA'a The Personal Party Podcast. During the chat among colleagues, DZA remarked about Jadakiss' ability as a ghostwriter for other artists when the Yonkers, N.Y. native revealed it's the gift and curse.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Jay-Z Dropped His Third LP ‘Vol.2…Hard Knock Life’ 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1998, Jay-Z and his Roc cohorts dropped his third album Vol.2…Hard Knock Life on their independent Roc-A-Fella/Def Jam imprint. Recorded in some of NYC’s most coveted studio spaces, Vol. 2…Hard Knock Life featured some of the games best producers, including Jermaine Dupri, Swizz Beatz, and Timbaland, Hov’s third album was the proof that Jigga had found the formula to produce the most successful full-length project of his career at that time.
Mount Kimbie Announce Double Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Mount Kimbie have announced MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning, a new double album due out November 4 via Warp. It comprises individual albums by members Dom Maker (Die Cuts) and Kai Campos (City Planning). The group has also shared a new double A-side single, featuring “F1 Racer” (featuring Kučka and produced by Maker) and “Zone 1 (24 Hours)” (produced by Campos). Check out the album art, full tracklist, and the video for “F1 Racer” below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Listen to Skilla Baby’s “Randall Upshaw”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Over the last couple of years, Skilla Baby has floated around the Detroit rap scene as a protege of sorts of Sada Baby. While he was frequently drowned out by Sada’s theatrics on their joint tracks, his personality has really begun to shine on his own lately, whether it’s how he sounds like he’s arguing with himself on “Leave It in the Streets” or the way he directs his slick shit talk at an unconventional target on “Randall Upshaw.” Randall Upshaw is a lawyer that Skilla Baby hired who dropped the ball, so in the second verse he leaves the rap equivalent of a Google review: “Don’t ever hire Randall Upshaw for yo’ case that nigga weak.” Aside from that obvious highlight, the track has got a breezy instrumental and nice vocal touches, like his muffled delivery at the midpoint. He won’t be getting overshadowed for too much longer.
Languish Arts
The Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn depicted in Ka’s music is stark: bleached of artifice, enhanced by religious levels of penance and gratitude. There’s constant talk of being damned, of making the best of bad situations brought about by poverty, police, drug dealing, and the irrevocable nature of street ties that bind. But the beats and bars that Ka conjures never feel one-dimensional. His voice flows through cracks in the street corners where friends were shot down, the directness of his writing birthing dark, cavernous alleyways and cupboards reeking of instant soups and desperation. The scope of early projects like Iron Works and Grief Pedigree is vast and gutting enough on its own, but Ka’s work grew more potent once he began using themes and concepts to canonize his story as an epic in its own right.
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Share New Song From Don’t Worry Darling: Listen
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh co-star in the new Olivia Wilde–directed film Don’t Worry Darling, and, today (September 23), the pair has released a collaborative song from the movie. “With You All the Time” is credited to Styles and Pugh’s characters Alice and Jack, with the former One Direction member contributing piano lines, but notably not singing.
Pitchfork
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0