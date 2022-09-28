Read full article on original website
spacecoastdaily.com
Eastern Florida State College Cancels All Athletic Events for the Weekend Due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College athletics teams will be pausing all activities due to the threat of Hurricane Ian this week. Seven teams were scheduled to have events this week that were either shortened, postponed or canceled due to the bad weather expected for Brevard County.
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Tech Goalkeeper Luis Tovar Romero Sr. Named SSC Defensive Player of the Week
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Luis Tovar Romero of the Florida Tech men’s soccer team has been named the Sunshine State Conference Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league on Monday. This is the Seville, Spain product’s first time receiving the award this...
spacecoastdaily.com
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UCF Knights vs. SMU Football Game Moved to Sunday at 1 p.m.
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – The UCF versus SMU football game originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 2, the American Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The broadcast designation, on the ESPN Family of Networks, will be announced at a...
seminoles.com
Sunshine Showdown Sold Out
Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
seminoles.com
Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford
Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford. “Following our most recent briefing today with authorities, University administration, transportation officials, security, law enforcement and emergency responders, we remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time. We will continue to monitor the hurricane and all weather advisories and take action if needed to ensure the safety of all involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the forecasted impact area in South Florida and others affected by the storm.”
spacecoastdaily.com
Eastern Florida State Offering Non-Credit Workplace Course ‘Powerful Professional Writing’ Starting Oct. 11
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Punch up your writing and improve your on-the-job skills in a low-cost, non-credit professional writing course that begins Oct. 11 at Eastern Florida State College. The eight-week course called “Powerful Professional Writing” is scheduled for Tuesday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30...
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Orlando
Other states might boast a better resume in terms of the quality of golf courses, but Florida fully embraces golf more than any other state. With more than 1,450 courses (including nine-holers), Florida has no shortage of options, which can be overwhelming when trying to nail down an itinerary. Of...
spacecoastdaily.com
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall near Fort Myers as Category 4 System
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian continues to trek through Florida with 115 mph max sustained winds, with the eye making an impact Brevard County around 2 p.m. Thursday. Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 8 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to...
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Tech Student Kathryn Bock Earns Florida Space Grant Consortium Masters Fellowship Award
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Kathryn Bock, a biomedical engineering graduate student, received the Florida Space Grant Consortium Masters Fellowship Program award to investigate the effects of low-dose, space-like radiation on bone cell function. This prestigious fellowship will provide Bock with a $10,000 stipend to work on...
fox35orlando.com
Tracking Ian: Fish seen swimming along Titusville driveway
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An unusual sight!. In south Titusville, fish were seen swimming in water along a driveway of the Forest Trace community off of Sisson Road Thursday morning following Hurricane Ian. It's unclear where the fish came from, but it's likely the fish may have washed up from the...
spacecoastdaily.com
Hurricane Ian Entering East Central Florida, NHC Forecasts Winds of 40-50 MPH, Gusts to 75 MPH Along Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The center of Hurricane Ian is approaching Central Florida counties and a Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service as catastrophic flooding from the heavy rain is expected overnight and through Thursday. Squalls and heavy rain from Hurricane Ian will continue...
cohaitungchi.com
12 SENSATIONAL THINGS TO DO IN MELBOURNE FLORIDA
Located along Florida’s eastern Space Coast, Melbourne is a bustling city with a small town feel in Brevard County known for its historic charm, artsy culture, and great surf. The downtown area has world-renowned art galleries, delicious restaurants, and craft breweries tucked behind oak-lined streets. You are reading: Things...
floridainsider.com
Florida cities take nearly half of top 10 places to retire list￼
Senior couple looking to retire walking together on beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by iseeu2. When it comes to choosing a place to spend your retirement years, several cities in the Sunshine State take up nearly half of the top 10 spots, according to WalletHub’s 2022 Best and Worst Places to Retire survey.
click orlando
WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Tropical Storm Ian to Intensify into Major Hurricane – Point of Predicted Impact Currently Tampa Bay
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida residents are riveted on Tropical Storm Ian, which the National Hurricane Center is predicting will become a major hurricane and hit along the Florida west coast. The big question at this point is exactly where landfall will happen. According to the 11 p.m. National...
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida road, bridge closures due to Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves up through Central Florida and continues to impact local counties, we will likely see more road and bridge closures. Many cities and counties will close bridges as wind speeds pick up. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
click orlando
WATCH: Video shows shows flooding along Indian River in Titusville
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, the heavy downpours are causing flooding across the state. Video submitted to News 6 by Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker shows flooding in south Titusville along the Indian River. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county...
spacecoastdaily.com
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: Check Out Brevard Beach Conditions from the Cocoa Beach Pier Live Webcam
WATCH LIVE: See what’s happening at the Cocoa Beach Pier as Hurricane Ian approaches the Space Coast area. The pier stretches 800 feet over the Atlantic Ocean and is constructed with more than 2.5 miles of boardwalk planks and 270 pilings,. each 40 feet in length. In Bevard County,...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Brevard County Emergency Management Officials Provide a Hurricane Ian Update
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County avoided a major impact from Hurricane Ian, and the weather will be clearing later tonight. By the Numbers: Power outage data is published by the Florida Public Service Commission every three hours on Twitter at @floridapcs. Florida Power and Light Co. provides service,...
