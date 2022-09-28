Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford. “Following our most recent briefing today with authorities, University administration, transportation officials, security, law enforcement and emergency responders, we remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time. We will continue to monitor the hurricane and all weather advisories and take action if needed to ensure the safety of all involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the forecasted impact area in South Florida and others affected by the storm.”

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO