Melbourne, FL

seminoles.com

Sunshine Showdown Sold Out

Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford

Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford. “Following our most recent briefing today with authorities, University administration, transportation officials, security, law enforcement and emergency responders, we remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time. We will continue to monitor the hurricane and all weather advisories and take action if needed to ensure the safety of all involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the forecasted impact area in South Florida and others affected by the storm.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Orlando

Other states might boast a better resume in terms of the quality of golf courses, but Florida fully embraces golf more than any other state. With more than 1,450 courses (including nine-holers), Florida has no shortage of options, which can be overwhelming when trying to nail down an itinerary. Of...
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall near Fort Myers as Category 4 System

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian continues to trek through Florida with 115 mph max sustained winds, with the eye making an impact Brevard County around 2 p.m. Thursday. Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 8 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tracking Ian: Fish seen swimming along Titusville driveway

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An unusual sight!. In south Titusville, fish were seen swimming in water along a driveway of the Forest Trace community off of Sisson Road Thursday morning following Hurricane Ian. It's unclear where the fish came from, but it's likely the fish may have washed up from the...
TITUSVILLE, FL
cohaitungchi.com

12 SENSATIONAL THINGS TO DO IN MELBOURNE FLORIDA

Located along Florida’s eastern Space Coast, Melbourne is a bustling city with a small town feel in Brevard County known for its historic charm, artsy culture, and great surf. The downtown area has world-renowned art galleries, delicious restaurants, and craft breweries tucked behind oak-lined streets. You are reading: Things...
MELBOURNE, FL
floridainsider.com

Florida cities take nearly half of top 10 places to retire list￼

Senior couple looking to retire walking together on beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by iseeu2. When it comes to choosing a place to spend your retirement years, several cities in the Sunshine State take up nearly half of the top 10 spots, according to WalletHub’s 2022 Best and Worst Places to Retire survey.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here are the Central Florida road, bridge closures due to Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves up through Central Florida and continues to impact local counties, we will likely see more road and bridge closures. Many cities and counties will close bridges as wind speeds pick up. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Video shows shows flooding along Indian River in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, the heavy downpours are causing flooding across the state. Video submitted to News 6 by Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker shows flooding in south Titusville along the Indian River. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county...
TITUSVILLE, FL

