The 31st Taste of Bethesda features five stages of entertainment and food, beer and wine from local restaurants on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “We’re thrilled to have the Taste of Bethesda return and welcome the community back to our marquis community festival,” said Jeff Burton, Executive Director of the Bethesda Urban Partnership. “This year’s event will feature nearly 40 restaurants as well as live entertainment and is a great way to try new menu items and support our local restaurants.”

BETHESDA, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO