FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
alxnow.com
New cafe with ‘light fare’ coming to Alexandria’s darkest hotel
The Electra America Hospitality Group (EAHG) has filed an application to open a new cafe with outdoor seating at Hotel AKA — an Old Town North Holiday Inn replacement at 625 First Street with a dark exterior. The amendment to allow a cafe is bundled in with an official...
mymcmedia.org
Upcoming Taste of Bethesda Features Food, Music
The 31st Taste of Bethesda features five stages of entertainment and food, beer and wine from local restaurants on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “We’re thrilled to have the Taste of Bethesda return and welcome the community back to our marquis community festival,” said Jeff Burton, Executive Director of the Bethesda Urban Partnership. “This year’s event will feature nearly 40 restaurants as well as live entertainment and is a great way to try new menu items and support our local restaurants.”
mymcmedia.org
2 New Restaurants Announced for Downtown Silver Spring Food Hall
Two more restaurants have signed leases for the planned Commas food hall in downtown Silver Spring, bringing the total number of featured restaurants in the space to four. Cheesesteak restaurant Tokoa came to fruition after friends and long-time restaurant workers Evelyn Cruz and Delmy Hernandez combined their knowledge to recreate versions of their favorite foods. Tokoa’s menu focuses on cheesesteaks and burgers, with highlights including spice cheesesteaks and cheese-stuffed burgers.
mocoshow.com
Rockville-Based Silver Diner to Open First DC Location in October With New Concept Included
Rockville-based Silver Diner, which opened its first restaurant in Montgomery County back in 1989, will open its first DC location at 1250 Half Street, SE (Ball Park/Navy Yard) on October 5th. The unique two-story location will have two two restaurants– Silver Diner downstairs and Silver Social, a 21+ terrace lounge, upstairs.
foresthillsconnection.com
Uptown Market to close permanently on Oct. 2, three years after opening
Uptown Market will open to customers for the last time on Sunday, October 2nd. The market and cafe posted this message on its Facebook page on September 24th:. With very heavy hearts, we have some sad news to share. Uptown Market will be closing permanently. Our last day of service...
Washingtonian.com
Classical Charm Immersed with Modern Amenities in Historic Georgetown
1506 30th ST NW is a Georgetown East Village residence featuring the finest blend of the past and present. A gorgeous 4-bed, 4.5-bath semi-detached row house originally built in 1890 (and set over 4 levels), this architectural gem with bays and turret spaces has been lovingly updated for the modern buyer — without compromising on authenticity.
northernvirginiamag.com
Home Tour: An Ashburn Home with Country Club Views
Residents of this gated community won’t have to go far for first-class amenities. Residents of this gated community in Ashburn know how to take the country club lifestyle to the next level. Homes in this neighborhood, such as the recently listed 19668 Player Ct., give homeowners the opportunity to live within the gates of Belmont Country Club and enjoy all the amenities that come with it.
Eater
LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings
Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
popville.com
Notes from your Neighbors
Thanks to Michelle for sending from Columbia Heights: “Not sure the person who rode the lime scooter will care.”. Today’s Rental was chosen because I’m curious if there really is an in unit washer/dryer and the balcony, obviously. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:05pm. This rental is...
popville.com
“Shaw Skate Park Reno? Again?”
Anita writes: “Any idea why concrete being removed (and, workers say, ultimately replaced) after less than two years?”. And another reader asks: “Anyone know what’s going on with the Shaw skate park? They seemed to be breaking up the concrete when I walked by this morning but I didn’t see any signs explaining.”
WTOP
Bethesda estate of late developer Albert Small on the market for 1st time ever
The 1.7 acre, 12,000-square-foot estate built as a family home by the late developer Albert H. Small is listed for sale for the first time since it was built. The English-style mansion at 7116 Glenbrook Road was completed in 1966. It is listed by Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzert of Ritzert Weiss Partners at TTR Sotheby’s International for $10.95 million.
alxnow.com
Volunteers needed at Torpedo Factory Art Center and more than a dozen Alexandria nonprofits
There are a number of ways to volunteer in Alexandria this fall. Art lovers can get their fix by volunteering as gallery guides at the Torpedo Factory Art Center, and sports enthusiasts can become volunteer sport coaches. The Carlyle House also needs a volunteer tour guide. There are also a...
Smoke, Shock and Silence
I spent the summer of 2000 interning for a legal, environmental non-profit in Washington, DC. I fell in love with the hustle and bustle of Dupont Circle, the energy of the crowds, and the easy, open way people made friends while waiting to cross the street.
Hilltop
The Howard University Skate Club: A Celebration of Freedom and Authenticity
Nested in the corner of the Banneker Recreational Park lies a skate park, dressed in graffiti. The park can be heard before it’s seen with skateboards banging against the concrete to the tunes of R&B and Hip-hop. If it’s quiet, it’s likely a weekday afternoon and the Howard University students that fill the park are busy at school. A growing community of Howard students meet at the park every Friday to skate, sit, talk and debrief after a long week.
Bay Net
Waldorf Man Finds $50,000 Worth Of Lottery Luck
WALDORF, Md. – Pick 5 luck found Ernest Elliott Jr. of Waldorf last week. His “wrong” numbers delivered a $50,000 prize. Pick 5 combination on $1 straight bet delivers big win. Changing his “regular” numbers, those which he had used for years no matter which Lottery game...
phspawprint.org
Parkdale uniform policy: Time for change
Let’s get straight to the point: Parkdale’s uniform policy does more harm than good in most if not all categories. Walking down halls where everyone wears virtually the same clothes is like a scene from The Giver, restricting individualism and praising sameness in order to preserve the structure.
alxnow.com
Inova to provide update on Landmark campus in virtual meeting
Inova has major plans for the former Lanadmark Mall site, and will conduct its second virtual community meeting on Monday, October 17. The timeline for the project is still subject to change, but the proposed 675,000 square foot Inova at Landmark project is proposed to be 16 stories tall, and include a 130,000-square-foot cancer center and 110,000 square-foot specialty outpatient care center. Inova wants to open the hospital in 2028.
washingtoninformer.com
Bladensburg Community Throws Down the Gauntlet as Rents Soar
In recent reports, The Informer shared concerns about rent increases in Laurel. But similar practices leading to rent hikes have allegedly been conducted by the same housing group, Schweb Partners LLC, in Bladensburg. Residents of Quincy Village Apartments in Bladensburg said they’re seeing rents rise faster than wages or inflation...
WTOP
Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification
Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
'Made him happy to see me in the ring' | Boxer dedicates upcoming fight to father shot, killed in DC
WASHINGTON — The son of a boxing coach shot and killed in D.C. plans to honor his father in an upcoming fight. Dusty Hernandez Harrison, the son of Arthur 'Buddy' Harrison Jr. will bob and weave through his raw emotions Saturday at the Beltways Battles: Round Three boxing showcase, one week after his father was killed.
