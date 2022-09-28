Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
St. Petersburg Initial Damage Assessment And Restoration
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Petersburg did not appear to have suffered significant damage from Hurricane Ian at this time. “We have reports of numerous downed trees and power lines,” said the St. Petersburg Police Department. Push teams will be out to remove debris
Capsized kayakers found on sailboat off Pinellas County coast
Two kayakers who went missing after capsizing near Seminole are believed to have been found on a sailboat and are awaiting Coast Guard rescue.
Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to 9, according to reports
Authorities throughout southwest Florida will hit the road on Thursday in communities battered by the massive Hurricane Ian to assess damage, clear debris and respond to calls for help as millions of Floridians remain sheltered in place.
fox13news.com
NHC warns of record river flooding in Tampa Bay area as residents begin cleanup from Hurricane Ian damage
While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane Ian, many will be without power and cleaning up debris for days due to strong winds during the storm. However, the National Hurricane Center warned that central Florida still faces a significant threat of flooding due to the devastating storm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sunken Gardens flamingos hunkered down amid Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian hit South Florida with heavy rain and wind, many who stayed behind sheltered from the storm.
10NEWS
RIVER WATCH: See latest Tampa Bay-area river levels
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian dropped at least a foot of rain across a wide area as it crossed the Florida peninsula Wednesday. Radar-estimated rainfall totals show Sarasota County was hardest hit with almost 20 inches of rain. The swath of heaviest rain extended northeast into DeSoto, Manatee, Hardee and Polk counties — a general 10-16 inches.
thegabber.com
Ian Update #17: Pinellas Officials Urge Shelter in Place
With the approach of at least tropical-storm-force winds expected today (Sept. 28), Pinellas County emergency officials have asked that all residents remaining in the County shelter in place. This means that if you have not evacuated, the time to do so has passed. In its 7 a.m. bulletin, the National...
Mysuncoast.com
How do manatees and turtles stay safe in the storm?
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian approaches, there is concern, not only for humans, but also for wildlife. Specifically, sea turtles, manatees, and shorebirds could be potentially affected. Luckily, members of the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and the Save the Manatee Club are keeping track and taking care...
IN THIS ARTICLE
995qyk.com
St. Pete Update on Traffic Signals, Police Services, No Looting
St. Petersburg officials updated residents this morning on social media on the things many will be curious about now that Hurricane Ian has left the area. They say 79 traffic signals are out throughout the city. They are getting generators and stop signs to traffic lights and police officers will be on hand to monitor them if needed.
floridapolitics.com
Access to Pinellas Co. barrier islands restored for residents
The Sheriff's Office will reassess access midday. An evacuation order is still in place for the islands. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning that access to Pinellas County’s barrier islands has been restored as Hurricane Ian begins to make landfall in the state. Access is currently...
When will Tampa Bay airports reopen?
Hurricane Ian moved through the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing destructive winds and rainfall to the region.
Construction debris from Hurricane Ian closes part of US-19
Drivers must be aware of road conditions as Hurricane Ian continues to toss debris across roadways.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay News 9
Pinellas residents preparing for heavy rain and flooding
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - As storm preps in our area continue, there are some residents taking those extra measures to make sure flood waters don’t destroy their belongings. Spectrum Bay News 9’s Saundra Weather went to a bay area community known for its flooding to see how people there are preparing.
blackchronicle.com
Why did the water in Tampa Bay recede?
TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the metropolis of Venice present the uncovered ground of Tampa Bay after waters receded previous to Hurricane Ian’s anticipated landfall. Tampa police launched photos taken alongside the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter submit...
Bay News 9
Spectrum News reporter Trevor Pettiford checks on flood concerns in Gulfport
GULFPORT — Spectrum News reporter Trevor Pettiford reports on Wednesday night conditions in Pinellas County. Use the video player above to watch.
wgno.com
Ian center larger after eyewall replacement cycle
An eyewall replacement cycle occured during the day on Tuesday as a secondary area of strong storms around the center overtook the initial area. This is common in very strong storms. It puts a brief pause on the strengthening but does increase the size and wind field of the stronger winds around the eye. It should continue strengthening through the night. You can also see some of the dry air getting pulled into the southeast side of the center.
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
Bay News 9
Damage from Hurricane Ian impacts South Tampa
SOUTH TAMPA, Fla. — Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen in many areas in Florida. Even South Tampa felt its wrath. Two of South Tampa’s major thoroughfares, Dale Mabry Highway and Kennedy Boulevard, took hits. A large tree branch blocked two lanes of traffic on Dale Mabry just...
Tracking Hurricane Ian’s impact on Tampa Bay
People around the Tampa Bay area have either evacuated or are now taking cover as Hurricane Ian closes in on Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane.
Pinellas County Urges Residents To Shelter In Place By Midnight Tonight
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Residents are strongly urged to shelter in place by midnight tonight and as Hurricane Ian approaches, should be making final preparations. Pinellas County remains under a Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning for Hurricane Ian. A Hurricane Warning means that
Comments / 1