ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
10NEWS

RIVER WATCH: See latest Tampa Bay-area river levels

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian dropped at least a foot of rain across a wide area as it crossed the Florida peninsula Wednesday. Radar-estimated rainfall totals show Sarasota County was hardest hit with almost 20 inches of rain. The swath of heaviest rain extended northeast into DeSoto, Manatee, Hardee and Polk counties — a general 10-16 inches.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #17: Pinellas Officials Urge Shelter in Place

With the approach of at least tropical-storm-force winds expected today (Sept. 28), Pinellas County emergency officials have asked that all residents remaining in the County shelter in place. This means that if you have not evacuated, the time to do so has passed. In its 7 a.m. bulletin, the National...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

How do manatees and turtles stay safe in the storm?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian approaches, there is concern, not only for humans, but also for wildlife. Specifically, sea turtles, manatees, and shorebirds could be potentially affected. Luckily, members of the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and the Save the Manatee Club are keeping track and taking care...
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Hurricanes#Boaters#U S Coast Guard#Severe Weather#Hurricane Ian#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#Coast Guard Sector
995qyk.com

St. Pete Update on Traffic Signals, Police Services, No Looting

St. Petersburg officials updated residents this morning on social media on the things many will be curious about now that Hurricane Ian has left the area. They say 79 traffic signals are out throughout the city. They are getting generators and stop signs to traffic lights and police officers will be on hand to monitor them if needed.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Access to Pinellas Co. barrier islands restored for residents

The Sheriff's Office will reassess access midday. An evacuation order is still in place for the islands. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning that access to Pinellas County’s barrier islands has been restored as Hurricane Ian begins to make landfall in the state. Access is currently...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Bay News 9

Pinellas residents preparing for heavy rain and flooding

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - As storm preps in our area continue, there are some residents taking those extra measures to make sure flood waters don’t destroy their belongings. Spectrum Bay News 9’s Saundra Weather went to a bay area community known for its flooding to see how people there are preparing.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
blackchronicle.com

Why did the water in Tampa Bay recede?

TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the metropolis of Venice present the uncovered ground of Tampa Bay after waters receded previous to Hurricane Ian’s anticipated landfall. Tampa police launched photos taken alongside the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter submit...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wgno.com

Ian center larger after eyewall replacement cycle

An eyewall replacement cycle occured during the day on Tuesday as a secondary area of strong storms around the center overtook the initial area. This is common in very strong storms. It puts a brief pause on the strengthening but does increase the size and wind field of the stronger winds around the eye. It should continue strengthening through the night. You can also see some of the dry air getting pulled into the southeast side of the center.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Damage from Hurricane Ian impacts South Tampa

SOUTH TAMPA, Fla. — Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen in many areas in Florida. Even South Tampa felt its wrath. Two of South Tampa’s major thoroughfares, Dale Mabry Highway and Kennedy Boulevard, took hits. A large tree branch blocked two lanes of traffic on Dale Mabry just...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy