ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville recording studio works to bring music to more people

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XCVr_0iD2GZEU00

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A unique recording studio in Bartlesville is trying to bring music to more people in the area.

The Grey Dog Listening Room is a space where people aren’t allowed to speak while the artist is performing. They just have to listen, and the idea is that they can really hear the music.

Rushad Eggleston — or Rushadicus — is a grammy nominated artist who plays the cello and kazoo. He’s also known as “The Cello Goblin.”

“I’ve always been a goblin. You know, it’s just kind of fun, mischievous kind of like an imp or a sprite,” Eggleston told FOX23.

He performed at the Grey Dog Listening Room in Bartlesville recently.

The venue opened back in April, and Eggleston said he likes the intimate setting.

“It’s very enjoyable for me,” he explained. “People can really see your face and your facial expressions. It’s a different thing that happens in a small venue.”

The listening room is next door to the Red Cat Recording Studio. Bridget Wood runs both locations.

She told FOX23 she wanted to create a very small concert space, and only 40 people are allowed inside the listening room at once.

“That expectation that people aren’t going to talk, and that they’re actually there to hear the show,” she said. “It just changes everything. It really allows people to connect with the artist and they can have their conversations later,” Wood said.

The studio can also record the artists while they play, and Eggleston improvised all his work. So he said live recording is great for him.

“I wish every studio had listening rooms. Then I could go to all of them, play forever and then I’d have hundreds of albums,” he said.

Wood said she hopes the listening room will help musicians and introduce more people in Bartlesville to different types of music.

“The whole goal of everything we’re doing is to allow people the opportunity to get all of that creativity out and express it and share it with the world,” she explained.

Wood also said she hopes the listening room and recording studio will encourage more young people to get into music.

“Something that we like to do is work with kids or teenagers and help them record,” Wood explained. "

If you are interested in going to the next show, you can contact the Grey Dog Listening Room on their Facebook page.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

‘The Outsiders’ House Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Outsiders House Museum is dedicated to the preservation of the home and memorabilia used in The Outsiders, filmed by Francis Ford Coppola in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1982. For more information on The Outsiders House Museum, visit their website.
TULSA, OK
kjrh.com

Hammett House serving up a slice of Claremore history

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore is a town rich in history along Route 66. When you stop there, you'll find the Will Rogers Memorial Museum, and right next door, another local landmark, Hammett House. The restaurant has been a staple in Claremore for 53 years. Bill Biard is the current...
CLAREMORE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
Bartlesville, OK
Entertainment
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
News On 6

Tulsa Glassblowing School Holding Glass Pumpkin Sale

The Tulsa Glassblowing School is hosting a pumpkin patch, but they aren't your ordinary pumpkins. Artists have been handcrafting beautiful glass creations for months. The Tulsa glassblowing school has its pumpkin patch sale going on right now and this school offers free classes for veterans, for kids, and a lot more. The glassblowing process happens quickly, starting with a trip to the hot shop to melt the glass before it gets a dip in color.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow festival shut down as it began

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow food and music festival was shut down just as it began Saturday. Officials said 3,000 people were turned away from “Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival.” 2,000 attendees were already through the gates. Broken Arrow police arrived en...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rushad Eggleston
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park

TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment. The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Creativity#The Listening Room#Musicians#Grammy#Rushadicus
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa home a total loss following fire overnight

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire overnight at a home in midtown. Firefighters responded to a home on 3rd and Utica. Flames were seen when firefighters arrived. Firefighters said the home was vacant but the fire spread to a neighbor’s house.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Investigation Underway After Body Discovered In Tulsa Hotel Room

An investigation is underway in Tulsa after a hotel employee found a body at the Economy Inn near 11th and Garnett, according to Tulsa Police. Police say the body was discovered around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. According to police, the victim was wearing a hospital bracelet and officers believe...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD mourns the loss of K9 officer Riggs

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers. Riggs joined the department in 2012. Throughout his career, Riggs helped capture 88 violent suspects. Many others surrendered willingly when confronted by Riggs. Lieutenant Chad Murtaugh was Riggs’ partner. The pair became...
TULSA, OK
kjrh.com

TPS mom unhappy with lack of communication, technology within district

TULSA, Okla. — The mom of a Tulsa Public School student is looking for answers after waiting more than six weeks for school equipment her child needs. TPS students are supposed to be issued an iPad or Chromebook at the beginning of the school year. But nearly two months into the year, this mom said her daughter still has no Chromebook.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
75K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy