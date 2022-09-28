CHARLOTTE – My neighbor finally got her hot tub after waiting almost 2 years! Luckily, she knows an electrician that gave her a heads up on what to expect when her hot tub did arrive! Hot tubs are a wonderful chance to relax and forget about the stresses of life. Before you decide to make the purchase of a hot tub, spa, or pool here are some helpful needs to know. Mecklenburg County requires an electrical and a building permit. Your electrician will communicate with you and the inspector to be sure that all code requirements are being adhered to. Make sure your home has the capacity in your electrical system to operate your new feature, you may need to add a sub-panel. Think about where to locate the required small electrical box that will need to be installed at least 5 ft away, to provide a disconnect for maintenance or emergency. The building permit will require that your new feature be enclosed by a fence. There are some conditions that will need to be met based on your location. Also, special gates and even alarms are necessary to be able to meet code and keep your family safe. Sometimes a trench will need to be dug in the yard to run wiring. First, call 811 to have the ground surveyed for underground wiring and utilities.

