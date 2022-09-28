Read full article on original website
September Chamber Of Commerce Member Luncheon
MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, September 20, the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce held its Monthly Member Luncheon at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation. September’s lunch program kicked off with a welcome from Executive Director Paige McKinney.. President Rick Peniston (Peniston Deason Attorneys at Law) led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Vice President Phil Angelo (Leisure Travel Experts) led the group in prayer.
Pour 64 & 1st Choice Properties Host Third Annual Oktoberfest
MINT HILL, NC – Don your dirndl and lederhosen and raise a stein at Pour 64 on October 1 in honor of Oktoberfest!. The celebration we call Oktoberfest began in 1810 when Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen wed King Ludwig I. The festival was so popular that the Royal Family celebrated again in 1811, beginning a tradition that would continue for over two centuries, only to be suspended in times of war and cholera. Today the celebration of Bavarian culture running from the third weekend in September through the first Sunday in October is celebrated not only in Munich but in cities across the world.
Town Of Mint Hill Hosts First Family Fun Music & Brews Night
MINT HILL, NC – The Town of Mint Hill closed out this summer’s fun-filled series of family entertainment with music, brews and family fun on Saturday, September 17. With September 10th’s Music & Brews Night rained out, Mint Hill Events decided to combine the event with September 17th’s Family Fun Night, capping off the summer with a night of entertainment for all ages. Sarah Brock and her staff from Pour 64 managed ID checks for beer drinkers while Town Brewing, Triple C, and Eleven Lakes served up some of their bestselling and seasonal drafts.
FAQs: Massage Session Times
CHARLOTTE – Here are a few commonly asked questions in the massage world:. How long a session should I book? When trying a massage therapist out, I’d recommend booking a 60-minute session. I refer to this session as an exploratory session because we don’t know each other. This allows me (your therapist) to get to know your body and the area in need of help. It also gives you, the client, a good amount of hands-on therapy that allows you to figure out if your massage is beneficial. Pay close attention to the way your therapist listens to you, how therapeutic their touch is to your body and for a few days after, how well your body (or the parts of your body that are injured, stressed or in need of rehabilitative type massage) responded to work done.
Purchasing A Hot Tub?
CHARLOTTE – My neighbor finally got her hot tub after waiting almost 2 years! Luckily, she knows an electrician that gave her a heads up on what to expect when her hot tub did arrive! Hot tubs are a wonderful chance to relax and forget about the stresses of life. Before you decide to make the purchase of a hot tub, spa, or pool here are some helpful needs to know. Mecklenburg County requires an electrical and a building permit. Your electrician will communicate with you and the inspector to be sure that all code requirements are being adhered to. Make sure your home has the capacity in your electrical system to operate your new feature, you may need to add a sub-panel. Think about where to locate the required small electrical box that will need to be installed at least 5 ft away, to provide a disconnect for maintenance or emergency. The building permit will require that your new feature be enclosed by a fence. There are some conditions that will need to be met based on your location. Also, special gates and even alarms are necessary to be able to meet code and keep your family safe. Sometimes a trench will need to be dug in the yard to run wiring. First, call 811 to have the ground surveyed for underground wiring and utilities.
What Does The Housing Recession Mean For Buyers?
MINT HILL, NC – Are you considering going from renting to buying? Do you want to relocate and you need to buy a new home? The looming housing recession may have an impact on the type of home you buy and how you make your buying decision. The super-hod...
Marine Corps League Golf Tournament Another Success
MINT HILL, NC – The third “James T. Brennan” Memorial Golf Tournament fundraiser was another success for the Marine Corps League local Detachment 750, which meets at the VFW Post 4059 in Mint Hill. The fundraising event was geared to assist the Marines with funding programs for veteran and youth charities in the Charlotte metropolitan area.
Mint Hill Chamber Of Commerce Welcomes Level Up Logo
MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome Level Up Logo!. Founded in 2021 by self-described “president, sales associate, accountant, human resources, secretary and janitor” Eric Line, Level Up provides branded apparel services such as embroidery, screen print, and heat press, as well as promotional products for all types of events. “If you need your logo on it, we’ve got you branded!” says Line.
Helicopter Paramedic Is At Home In The Air. And Managing Trauma
CHARLOTTE – When paramedics can’t reach an emergency scene by ambulance, flight paramedics swoop in. That’s why Bethany Hart was the one circling hunting fields and dirt roads with a helicopter pilot near Wilmington when the driver of an off-road vehicle got hurt. They didn’t have coordinates,...
Home And Garden 2022
MINT HILL, NC – As we roll into fall and the cooler air is hitting our homes and gardens, it is time to prepare for shorter days and longer nights. This is not typically a time when we look forward to seasons changing, but that makes it even more important to prepare. It takes preparation around the home and in the garden to adjust for the change in the season. It is also a good time to start to think about changes that you may want to make to the home during the cooler months and prepare ideas for the garden for next spring.
Mint Hill Lions Club Holds Food Drive To Fight Hunger
MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Lions Club will be holding a Food Drive on Saturday, September 24, at 4335 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, on the corner of Lebanon and Highway 51 (location of the First National Bank and Mathers Realty parking lot) from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. They are asking the community to gather any non-perishable food items for this drive and join together to help fight hunger.
Does CBD Work Without THC?
MINT HILL, NC – The short answer is yes, CBD can be effective without THC, or at least it can be depending on the intended use. While CBD does not require the presence of THC to be effective, a little THC can increase the benefits of CBD oil and enhance the therapeutic effects that CBD may be producing.
Mint Hill Women’s Club Kicks Off 48th Year With Annual Fashion Show
MINT HILL, NC – On Monday, September 12, The Mint Hill Women’s Club kicked off their 48th year with their annual Fall Fashion Show at Morningstar Lutheran Church Family Life Center. The Fashion Show featured Women’s Club Members Mary Blinn, Deonna Bandos, Sandy Dimeo, Fey Grayson, Pat Taylor...
Land Use Plan Study Dominates Discussion At Town Hall Meeting
MINT HILL, NC – In this months recap we are going to focus on the hottest topic in the town of Mint Hill these days. It’s the Land Use Plan, and it will determine the town’s future growth and development. According to the study, they had 415...
Soothe The Soles Now Offering Reflexology
MINT HILL, NC – Opened in 2019, Soothe the Soles has relocated to the suite next door and expanded its services to include Reflexology. Soothe the Soles grew organically from Harrison’s interest in aromatherapy and naturopathic remedies. A melanoma survivor herself, Harrison begin learning about essential oils a decade ago and became a licensed aromatherapist five years ago. At first, Harrison made natural products for herself and family members, but with health and wellness at the forefront of many Americans’ minds during the pandemic, Harrison began to wonder if there was a larger market for her natural remedies.
The Importance Of Cash Flow In Financial Planning
MINT HILL, NC – As we continue on our journey, this week’s article is about cash flow. We like to think of cash flow (budgeting) as a lifestyle not like a diet. Don’t try to balance your cash flow like you are on a crash diet. Think about when you go on a diet and you try to cut out fries, but the moment you get tired of this diet, you run straight back to your old habits. Budgeting needs to be more of a way of life.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Kingsley
WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Kingsley for adoption! ”. Hello! My name is Kingsley and I am a 5 & a-half-year-old American Bulldog/Staffie mix. I am around 75 pounds and am housetrained. I have been told that I am both the sweetest and goofiest guy! I love attention from people and going on walks (I’ll be honest here – I prefer short walks as I am a bit of a couch potato). A Kong with some peanut butter makes me the happiest guy in the world. I only bark when someone I don’t know is nearby, I like to keep my family safe like that. I mostly just love to be near my people. I am looking for a human companion who would like to have a chill guy like me to keep them company. A home with a fence would be great, but not completely necessary if you’d take me on a few short walks each day. I also prefer a home with no young kids or other pets.”
2021 Tax Season Is Coming To A Close
CHARLOTTE – Hey Tax Payer. We have now come to the end of the road for the 2021 Tax Season. Tax Season 2021 officially ends on October 15, 2022. Please make sure you have made arrangements with your tax person to prepare your taxes. Give them plenty of time to file and make any corrections should the IRS reject your taxes.
September Business Of The Month
MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce engagement committee presented Mint Hill Women’s Club with the Business of the Month award for September. The Women’s Club’s vision is service to community through volunteering and fundraising. The proceeds go back into our community, extending their vision beyond their organization to many others.
It’s Fall Ya’ll!
CHARLOTTE – North Carolina is a great place to live if you like having four full seasons and enjoying a full traditional fall as one – Cooling temperatures, beautiful fall colors, and a good 3 to 4 months to work your fall planting projects. For trees and shrubs,...
