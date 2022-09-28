ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint Hill, NC

cn2.com

Anyone Renting Rooms Must File Accommodations Tax

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Beginning Saturday, October 1, those who provide rooms to rent will be required to electronically file and pay Accommodations​ Tax returns. The South Carolina Department of Revenue is reminding those who provide tourists and travelers rooms for rent about the Accommodations Tax.
ROCK HILL, SC
luxury-houses.net

Extraordinary Private Waterfront Estate in Mooresville Hits Market for $4.5M

The Estate in Mooresville is a luxurious home impresses you with its beautiful and grand two-story foyer, double curved staircases and a two-story great room with large windows now available for sale. This home located at 114 Nautical Point Ct, Mooresville, North Carolina; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 11,714 square feet of living spaces. Call Lori Jackson (Phone: 704-996-5686) – Ivester Jackson Properties for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mooresville.
MOORESVILLE, NC
City
Mint Hill, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Business
power98fm.com

New Overstock Bin Store Opening In Concord This Weekend

If you’ve never been to an oversized bin store, I can promise you are missing out. The good news is a new overstock bin store is opening in Concord! I actually went to a different version of this store while I was visiting in Columbia, SC once. This bin store was absolutely amazing! While I was in the store, I went on the tail end of it’s season in Columbia.
CONCORD, NC
corneliustoday.com

Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village

Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
power98fm.com

New Plans For The Epicenter Revealed

The Epicenter has been closed for a while and we now know what the new plans are for the Epicenter. The Epicenter will have a new name and it will be called The Queen City Quarter. The original loan was defaulted for an estimated $85 million dollars. According to WBTV, mostly everything will be renovated. There will be maintenance completed by the end of the year. This includes work to the patio and roof area, courtyard, and the parking garage as well. I think this could be really good thing for the city of Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Are We In A Housing Recession? What’s Next?

MINT HILL, NC – According to Politico.com, “we’re in a housing recession.” With the housing market cooling off, some experts believe it may go into an all-out slump. Of course, how much this impacts you depends on your specific market. It might be worse in the San Francisco market compared to the Mint Hill real estate market.
MINT HILL, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Will You Go To The New Queen City Quarter?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The EpiCentre in Uptown Charlotte is finally getting some new life. Commercial real estate company CBRE Group announced Tuesday what’s next for the space on College Street between Fourth and Trade Streets. The EpiCentre will now be called Queen City Quarter. The developer says it will be a space for retail, restaurants and offices, but no tenants have been named yet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
healthleadersmedia.com

Atrium Health Proposes $85M Satellite Hospital in North Carolina

If approved, Atrium Health expects the satellite hospital to open on January 1, 2026. — Atrium Health—a Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare network with over 40 hospitals and $2 billion in net operating revenue—wants to turn its Harrisburg, North Carolina-based emergency room into a satellite hospital. The health...
HARRISBURG, NC
