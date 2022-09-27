Read full article on original website
Related
wascotrib.com
Tigers roll in SSL opener, 45-14
The Wasco Tigers football team opened its 2022 SSL campaign in a dominating fashion, with a 45-14 victory over the McFarland Cougars. The Tigers, led by Coach Chad Martinez, have a very balanced offense, and they used it effectively in the win. In years past, with the Tigers using a Wing T offense, the running game was king.
wascotrib.com
Shafter High celebrating stadium grand opening
The Shafter High Generals will celebrate an official grand opening of their new stadium on Homecoming night, Sept. 23, with a variety of activities on the menu. For the price of admission to the game against the Taft Wildcats, attendees will be treated to a video produced by Coach Jerald Pierucci and his crew of students. The video will be played just before the beginning of the game. At halftime of the game, there will be the crowning of the Homecoming Queen and King, a performance by the Shafter High Marching Band, as well as homecoming floats from each class.
wascotrib.com
Mystery History - Sept. 22, 2022
Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Wasco Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to the Tribune, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. WascoTrib.com. Winners...
wascotrib.com
Death Notices - Sept. 22, 2022
Ninfa Cabrera, 75, of Wasco, passed away Sept. 17, in Wasco. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Ruth Jara, 61, of Wasco, passed away Sept. 17, in Wasco. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Lila Forney, 90, of Wasco, passed away Sept. 19, in Wasco. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. George Kress, 62, of Bakersfield,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wascotrib.com
James Walter (Smitty) Smith
Father, son, brother and car enthusiast James Walker "Smitty" Smith passed away on Sept. 8, 2022. Jim is survived by his two sons and their families, which include seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sisters Sherry Smith and Carol West, and many nieces and nephews. Services were held on Sept. 21....
wascotrib.com
Community Calendar - Sept. 22, 2022
As activities restart and businesses reopen, we will try to update readers on the status of events and activities throughout the area. Please contact Erica Soriano with additions and changes at [email protected] or call 661-292-5100 by Monday at 4 p.m. for that week’s paper. ONGOING. NEW: Homecoming –...
wascotrib.com
Council approves plans for a new recreation and sports park in Shafter
The Shafter City Council approved moving forward with plans of building a new recreation and sports park at Golds Avenue and East Ash Avenue. The park is to be built in two phases, and when completed, the park would include a 28,000 square foot gymnasium, tennis/pickleball courts, basketball courts, a dog park, office buildings, and a concession stand. This project is being led by Shafter Recreation and Parks District Manager Philip Jimenez, who has been working with his board for years to get the project moved forward.
wascotrib.com
Arrest Report - Sept. 22, 2022
No report was received from the Kern County Sheriff’s Department at press time. Daisy Cristina Gonzalez Gomez, 36, of Shafter,, was arrested in the 200 block of West Tulare on a bench warrant/failure to appear on misdemeanor charge. Enrique Ramon Sierra, 38, of Shafter, was arrested on 7th Standard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wascotrib.com
Olvera looking to help the community grow and prosper
Latest in a series profiling the candidates for Shafter City Council prior to the Nov. 8 election. Stories on the other candidates can be seen on TheShafterPress.com. Gustavo Olvera has been serving Shafter for over 12 years, which he feels will help him in his effort to win a seat on the City Council.
wascotrib.com
A celebration of Mexican history
Neveria la Pera hosted a Mexican Independence Day celebration as part of Hispanic Heritage month. It was a free event for young and old to unite and honor the Mexican holiday. Owner Esperanza Melendez said, "It was my first time, and I was surprised with the turnout. I would like the city to support more events like this.
wascotrib.com
An enchanting night of Wine and Roses
The Wasco Elk Ladies hosted "An Evening of Wine and Roses" on Sept. 9 as part of the Rose Festival activities. It was an honored guest reception as a tribute to the 2022 Grand Marshals, Miss Wasco Rose Queen Ensley Mehlberg and, posthumously, featured artist Helen Howard. This year's Grand...
wascotrib.com
Big Stop gets approval for expansion
Big Stop Market in Shafter has received approval from the Shafter Planning Commission to go ahead with expansion plans on their Shafter Avenue property.. They submitted plans to the Planning Commission that would require a zoning change in land that they had acquired behind their building from a residential zone to commercial. With this hurdle taken care of, they will be demolishing the structures there now to prepare them for their expansion, according to store manager LoveDeep Joshan.
Comments / 0