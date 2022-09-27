Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Precious Video of Cat Showering Little Boy With Love Has Us in Our Feelings
The relationship between kids and animals is so special and unique. They just get each other! Just like in a video shared on TikTok by Ruthie Hagmann (@ruthhagmann) which shows her son and her cat Harry having a cute moment together. Their love for each other is so pure!. Harry...
pethelpful.com
Story of Traumatized Rescue Dog Falling in Love With Mom's Human Baby Is Pure Magic
Unfortunately, some dogs are the victims of abuse and traumatic environments. It can be a big challenge to rehabilitate these dogs and many people don't have the time and resources to devote to a dog who needs close care and attention. However, one woman is showing us how rewarding it can be to adopt a dog with these challenges.
PETS・
pethelpful.com
Kind People Who Stopped Their Car to Save a Sheep in Distress Hope to Inspire Others to Do the Same
There are some people who will go out of their way to help an animal. These are our favorite type of people. Just take a look at the lengths that TikTok creator Jasmine O'Kane (@jasmineokane) went to after spotting a sheep in need. We wish more people were like her!
Comments / 0