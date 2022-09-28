Read full article on original website
Town Of Mint Hill Hosts First Family Fun Music & Brews Night
MINT HILL, NC – The Town of Mint Hill closed out this summer’s fun-filled series of family entertainment with music, brews and family fun on Saturday, September 17. With September 10th’s Music & Brews Night rained out, Mint Hill Events decided to combine the event with September 17th’s Family Fun Night, capping off the summer with a night of entertainment for all ages. Sarah Brock and her staff from Pour 64 managed ID checks for beer drinkers while Town Brewing, Triple C, and Eleven Lakes served up some of their bestselling and seasonal drafts.
Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village
Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
Fall Festival Canceled
Due to Hurricane Ian, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Fall Festival scheduled for this Saturday as safety is our number one priority. We don’t like to cancel events, but unfortunately, we can’t control the weather, and Saturday’s forecast is calling for potential heavy rain and wind.
A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce
4455 Morris Park Drive Suite K, Mint Hill, NC 28227. 4410 Mint Hill Village Ln STE 103, Mint Hill, NC 28227. Being a chamber of commerce member makes your business more desirable to customers. When a small business is a chamber of commerce member, consumers are 80% more likely to purchase goods or services from the business in the future (The Schapiro Group, 2012).
Holy Spirit joining National Life Chain
DENVER – Holy Spirit Catholic Church is participating in the 35th annual National Life Chain event Sunday, Oct. 2. Each year, life chains form in cities nationwide to make a public, prayerful, peaceful stand for life. The silent, prayerful demonstration of families holding pro-life messages will take place on the church lawn from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
This Mooresville brewery is brewing for good with Ace & TJ charity
MOORESVILLE – Throughout this week’s edition, you’ll get a hearty mug full of information about the dozen breweries – with more on the way – in the Lake Norman region. You’ll get just a glimpse of their operations and some of their products, but more importantly you’ll be able to learn where they are and where you can find out more about them.
September Chamber Of Commerce Member Luncheon
MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, September 20, the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce held its Monthly Member Luncheon at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation. September’s lunch program kicked off with a welcome from Executive Director Paige McKinney.. President Rick Peniston (Peniston Deason Attorneys at Law) led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Vice President Phil Angelo (Leisure Travel Experts) led the group in prayer.
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Local News Roundup: Hurricane Ian to impact the Carolinas; the new Queen City Quarter; CATS bus station design turmoil; SC abortion proposal dead
After months of uncertainty, Charlotte’s Epicentre is now getting a makeover — and a new name. Renovations for the new Queen City Quarter will begin soon. We’ll discuss the details of the plan. South Carolina’s more restrictive proposed abortion ban is now likely dead after the state’s...
Family, employees and a trusted white hat all played a role in A.L. Lowder’s 50 years of service
It has been said that one person’s trash is another person’s treasure. For A.L. Lowder, Inc. in Albemarle, it has been able to craft a successful family-run business with that adage at the forefront. The company, at 435 Willow St., is likely most known for its sprawling on-site...
Cornelius Realtor recognized by leading events organization
Sept. 28. Allen Tate Realtor Maceon McCracken has been named to the Top 30 Under 30 Future Leaders of Charlotte by Elevate Lifestyle, an events and marketing company. The Cornelius resident was honored at the 12th annual awards held at Bazal Gallery Nightclub in Charlotte. Winners were selected based on a range of criteria, including professional achievement, experience, innovation, leadership, and community involvement.
Happy 23rd Pastoral Anniversary
On Sunday, October 2, 2022 Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. will be honoring Rev. Nathaniel Floyd and First Lady, Mrs. Luevina Gin
Head to Dogtoberfest at Rescue Ranch on October 8th
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rescue Ranch is hosting Dogtoberfest Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Throughout the day, families and their leashed dogs can enjoy live music, a beer garden, food trucks, doggy treat truck, a doggy costume contest, an agility course, local vendors, barnyard animal ambassadors, adoptable animals, activities for kids and pumpkin painting. In addition, guests will have access to the Ranch’s nature trails and the 10,000 sq. ft inclusive playground.
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA Fees
Charlotte NC Area 55+ or Active Adult Communities Home Prices, HOA Fees and AmenitiesLynn Alvarez. Disclosure: This post contains a link to our website. If you buy a home, we may earn a commission. Thanks.
Upscale apartments, wood-fired restaurant coming to downtown Albemarle
Renovations are still ongoing on the Albemarle Hotel, the nearly 100-year-old building that will soon be transformed into The Residences at the Albemarle Hotel. It will feature 29 rental apartments, ranging from 500 to 1,400 square feet, along with a full-scale restaurant on the first floor. The seven one-bedroom units...
Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
5 Charlotte-Area Towns You Can Still Find A Decent 4 Bed For Under $200k
If you work in Charlotte and need a 4 bedroom home, there are still some great little towns within a 45 minute to 1 hour drive that haven’t yet seen their prices explode like in Fort Mill, Belmont, or Huntersville. In no particular order, here are 5 Charlotte sleeper...
Metro Diner serving up Reuben for anniversary
CHARLOTTE – Celebrating its 30th anniversary with a rotation of beloved dishes that put the restaurant on the map, Metro Diner is now serving up a classic Reuben stacked with deli-sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread. This sandwich is available...
WCU student worker fired following union creation
Aiás Magitas, a 20-year-old forensic anthropology student from Charlotte, had been working the guest services desk at Western Carolina University’s A.K. Hinds University Center for nearly two years when he got a “vague” text from his boss around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. He wanted Magitas to come in and talk, and Magitas was pretty sure he knew what it was about.
Everyone Needs To Grieve: Part 3 With Dr. King
CHARLOTTE – Over the last few weeks, we’ve loved introducing you to Dr. Clarice King, our counselor who leads our morning monthly Online Pet Grief Group meeting. This week, we are featuring the final installment (part 3) of our interview with her. Dr. Bonilla: What is some of...
