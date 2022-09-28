ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint Hill, NC

The Mint Hill Times

Town Of Mint Hill Hosts First Family Fun Music & Brews Night

MINT HILL, NC – The Town of Mint Hill closed out this summer’s fun-filled series of family entertainment with music, brews and family fun on Saturday, September 17. With September 10th’s Music & Brews Night rained out, Mint Hill Events decided to combine the event with September 17th’s Family Fun Night, capping off the summer with a night of entertainment for all ages. Sarah Brock and her staff from Pour 64 managed ID checks for beer drinkers while Town Brewing, Triple C, and Eleven Lakes served up some of their bestselling and seasonal drafts.
MINT HILL, NC
corneliustoday.com

Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village

Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
indiantrail.org

Fall Festival Canceled

Due to Hurricane Ian, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Fall Festival scheduled for this Saturday as safety is our number one priority. We don’t like to cancel events, but unfortunately, we can’t control the weather, and Saturday’s forecast is calling for potential heavy rain and wind.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce

4455 Morris Park Drive Suite K, Mint Hill, NC 28227. 4410 Mint Hill Village Ln STE 103, Mint Hill, NC 28227. Being a chamber of commerce member makes your business more desirable to customers. When a small business is a chamber of commerce member, consumers are 80% more likely to purchase goods or services from the business in the future (The Schapiro Group, 2012).
MINT HILL, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Mint Hill, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Holy Spirit joining National Life Chain

DENVER – Holy Spirit Catholic Church is participating in the 35th annual National Life Chain event Sunday, Oct. 2. Each year, life chains form in cities nationwide to make a public, prayerful, peaceful stand for life. The silent, prayerful demonstration of families holding pro-life messages will take place on the church lawn from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
DENVER, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

This Mooresville brewery is brewing for good with Ace & TJ charity

MOORESVILLE – Throughout this week’s edition, you’ll get a hearty mug full of information about the dozen breweries – with more on the way – in the Lake Norman region. You’ll get just a glimpse of their operations and some of their products, but more importantly you’ll be able to learn where they are and where you can find out more about them.
MOORESVILLE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

September Chamber Of Commerce Member Luncheon

MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, September 20, the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce held its Monthly Member Luncheon at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation. September’s lunch program kicked off with a welcome from Executive Director Paige McKinney.. President Rick Peniston (Peniston Deason Attorneys at Law) led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Vice President Phil Angelo (Leisure Travel Experts) led the group in prayer.
MINT HILL, NC
businesstodaync.com

Cornelius Realtor recognized by leading events organization

Sept. 28. Allen Tate Realtor Maceon McCracken has been named to the Top 30 Under 30 Future Leaders of Charlotte by Elevate Lifestyle, an events and marketing company. The Cornelius resident was honored at the 12th annual awards held at Bazal Gallery Nightclub in Charlotte. Winners were selected based on a range of criteria, including professional achievement, experience, innovation, leadership, and community involvement.
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

Head to Dogtoberfest at Rescue Ranch on October 8th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rescue Ranch is hosting Dogtoberfest Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Throughout the day, families and their leashed dogs can enjoy live music, a beer garden, food trucks, doggy treat truck, a doggy costume contest, an agility course, local vendors, barnyard animal ambassadors, adoptable animals, activities for kids and pumpkin painting. In addition, guests will have access to the Ranch’s nature trails and the 10,000 sq. ft inclusive playground.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Upscale apartments, wood-fired restaurant coming to downtown Albemarle

Renovations are still ongoing on the Albemarle Hotel, the nearly 100-year-old building that will soon be transformed into The Residences at the Albemarle Hotel. It will feature 29 rental apartments, ranging from 500 to 1,400 square feet, along with a full-scale restaurant on the first floor. The seven one-bedroom units...
ALBEMARLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
STATESVILLE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Metro Diner serving up Reuben for anniversary

CHARLOTTE – Celebrating its 30th anniversary with a rotation of beloved dishes that put the restaurant on the map, Metro Diner is now serving up a classic Reuben stacked with deli-sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread. This sandwich is available...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

WCU student worker fired following union creation

Aiás Magitas, a 20-year-old forensic anthropology student from Charlotte, had been working the guest services desk at Western Carolina University’s A.K. Hinds University Center for nearly two years when he got a “vague” text from his boss around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. He wanted Magitas to come in and talk, and Magitas was pretty sure he knew what it was about.
CULLOWHEE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Everyone Needs To Grieve: Part 3 With Dr. King

CHARLOTTE – Over the last few weeks, we’ve loved introducing you to Dr. Clarice King, our counselor who leads our morning monthly Online Pet Grief Group meeting. This week, we are featuring the final installment (part 3) of our interview with her. Dr. Bonilla: What is some of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com

