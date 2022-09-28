CHARLOTTE – In the last few years, housing professionals have been posed with the question of, “when is a good time to buy a home?” Some have phrased the question with “is there a best time of year?” whereas other have asked the question in general, given the nature of the market. From a seasonal standpoint, many people believe the fall is the best time to purchase, as there is typically less competition in the market with families sending children back to school. In addition, this year in particular, the National Association of REALTORS have released a statement stating that there are more homes for sale now, than during any point in the last twelve months, giving buyers a little more choices and control.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO