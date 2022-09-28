Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte Stories
Beyond Open Now Acceptation Applications For $20 Million in Small Business Grants
For this first round of funding, Beyond Open grants are available to help historically underserved small businesses obtain capital assets such as equipment, technology, real estate, and inventory. Eligible applicants are business owners in Charlotte-Mecklenburg who identify as a minority, woman, veteran, or LGBTQ and can be non-profit or for-profit businesses. Beyond Open grants do not need to be re-paid. Beyond Open grants cannot be used for operating expenses including payroll, utilities, advertising/marketing, consulting, and debt re-payment.
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce
4455 Morris Park Drive Suite K, Mint Hill, NC 28227. 4410 Mint Hill Village Ln STE 103, Mint Hill, NC 28227. Being a chamber of commerce member makes your business more desirable to customers. When a small business is a chamber of commerce member, consumers are 80% more likely to purchase goods or services from the business in the future (The Schapiro Group, 2012).
Marshville neighbors question big spike in water bills
MARSHVILLE, N.C. — Families in Marshville are seeing serious sticker shock with a spike in their water bills, with some families seeing increases of more than a hundred dollars. One family in the Union County town told Channel 9 that their water bill increased to more than $300, and...
Duke Energy proposal would cut reimbursements for generating solar power
CHARLOTTE — More people in North Carolina are using solar panels to power their homes, but a new proposal from Duke Energy would have an effect on customers who generate more power than they use. The state actually ranks in the top four with the most solar panels in...
cityofshelby.com
Career Fair - October 6, 2022
Be sure to join us on Thursday, October 6, from 10 am until 2 pm at Shelby City Park for a Career Fair of Cleveland County employers. See the flyer below for businesses and organizations that will be on hand that day.
power98fm.com
New Overstock Bin Store Opening In Concord This Weekend
If you’ve never been to an oversized bin store, I can promise you are missing out. The good news is a new overstock bin store is opening in Concord! I actually went to a different version of this store while I was visiting in Columbia, SC once. This bin store was absolutely amazing! While I was in the store, I went on the tail end of it’s season in Columbia.
cn2.com
Go Fund Me Page Created for 15 Year Old Killed In Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The mother of JaShawnna Coleman (Nyny) has created a gofundme to help pay for her daughter’s funeral expenses. Jamisa Ingram says in the posting, “Anyone that knew her knows that she was a sweetheart didn’t cause any harm to anyone. She was a victim of a crime that had nothing to do with her. My child was 15 years old with a life ending to soon. I am asking for any and everyone’s help so that my innocent loving child can can be buried in peace. Thank you for your support as we deal with this difficult time and heartache. She will forever live within me!”
