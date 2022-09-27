Read full article on original website
Related
wascotrib.com
Generals suffer first loss of the season
The Shafter High Generals suffered their first loss of the season on Friday night, dropping a heartbreaker to Chavez High, 35-34, after leading for most of the game. Early in the game, neither team could mount an effective drive, with the teams trading punts. Chavez drew first blood late in the first quarter when they scored on a 28-yard touchdown play. Shafter went without even a first down for the first quarter, getting hurt by missed blocking assignments and penalties.
wascotrib.com
Shafter High celebrating stadium grand opening
The Shafter High Generals will celebrate an official grand opening of their new stadium on Homecoming night, Sept. 23, with a variety of activities on the menu. For the price of admission to the game against the Taft Wildcats, attendees will be treated to a video produced by Coach Jerald Pierucci and his crew of students. The video will be played just before the beginning of the game. At halftime of the game, there will be the crowning of the Homecoming Queen and King, a performance by the Shafter High Marching Band, as well as homecoming floats from each class.
wascotrib.com
Mystery History - Sept. 22, 2022
Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Wasco Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to the Tribune, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. WascoTrib.com. Winners...
thelostlongboarder.com
Planz Skatepark in Bakersfield
Planz Skatepark is a Spohn Ranch designed skatepark located within the Planz community park in Bakersfield, CA. This is a compact skatepark that is packed with a variety of street skating features. First Impressions of Planz Skatepark:. Pros: Lots of street obstacles. Small bowl. Cons: Small skatepark, not much flow.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hanford Sentinel
Jeremy Freitas inducted into Hanford 'Hall of Fame'
The Longﬁeld Center and the Hanford Parks and Recreation Department presented the 15th Annual Hall of fame program on Saturday morning. The awards, meant to be an inspiration to Hanford’s youth, are given out every year to individuals in the professional or athletic ﬁelds that have made signiﬁcant contributions to the City of Hanford and its youth.
wascotrib.com
James Walter (Smitty) Smith
Father, son, brother and car enthusiast James Walker "Smitty" Smith passed away on Sept. 8, 2022. Jim is survived by his two sons and their families, which include seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sisters Sherry Smith and Carol West, and many nieces and nephews. Services were held on Sept. 21....
wascotrib.com
Death Notices - Sept. 22, 2022
Ninfa Cabrera, 75, of Wasco, passed away Sept. 17, in Wasco. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Ruth Jara, 61, of Wasco, passed away Sept. 17, in Wasco. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Lila Forney, 90, of Wasco, passed away Sept. 19, in Wasco. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. George Kress, 62, of Bakersfield,...
Tehechapi News
Larry Gene Christy Jr., March 21, 1997 – Sept. 11, 2022
Larry Gene Christy Jr., 25, passed away on Sept. 11,2022, just outside Tehachapi, Ca. He was born March 21, 1997, to Larry Gene Christy Sr., and Symantha Leigh Christy, in Bakersfield, Ca. Growing up he was involved in sports. He enjoyed fishing and camping with his family. He also enjoyed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KERO-TV has been on the air in Bakersfield for 69 years
Monday marked the 69th anniversary of KERO-TV, first hitting the local airwaves on this date in 1953 from the lobby of the El Tejon Hotel in downtown Bakersfield.
KGET 17
Westbound Hwy 178 lanes open after morning crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic accident occurred on Highway 178 blocking the westbound lanes just east of the mouth of the canyon. The crash was reported just after 5:30 a.m., when one vehicle overturned and blocked westbound lanes on Highway 178, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.
Train hits and kills woman in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 40-year-old Bakersfield, CA woman was found dead near the 2100 block of the train tracks in Bismarck around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. According to the Bismarck Police Department, police received a call from BNSF employees regarding the train striking a woman while she was sitting on the train […]
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield announces road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced a pair of temporary road closures Wednesday, one for Highway 99 and one for Highway 58. A nighttime closure has been scheduled for all southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting Thursday evening for the adjustment of falsework.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Channel
The week ahead: Warmer than average temperatures for the next few days
Toto, I have a feeling we aren't in the low 80s anymore!. Things are warming up for the next few days here in Kern County, before a potential cool down towards the end of the week. Here in Bakersfield, we are in the mid-90s until Thursday, when we drop to...
These serial killers have Central Valley connections
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The San Joaquin Valley has its fair share of links to state and nationally known multiple murderers. Joseph James DeAngelo (Golden State Killer/Visalia Ransacker) Joseph James DeAngelo is a convicted serial killer responsible for 13 murders and dozens of rapes throughout the state. DeAngelo preyed on the people of Visalia while […]
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
wascotrib.com
Council approves plans for a new recreation and sports park in Shafter
The Shafter City Council approved moving forward with plans of building a new recreation and sports park at Golds Avenue and East Ash Avenue. The park is to be built in two phases, and when completed, the park would include a 28,000 square foot gymnasium, tennis/pickleball courts, basketball courts, a dog park, office buildings, and a concession stand. This project is being led by Shafter Recreation and Parks District Manager Philip Jimenez, who has been working with his board for years to get the project moved forward.
KGET 17
Crews demolish Bakersfield landmarks destroyed by apparent arson
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They survived the fire that raged down Chester Avenue of 1919 and the 1952 earthquake only to be done in by what appears to be arson. Monday, crews demolished two Bakersfield landmarks, each more than a century old, that burned down in a three-alarm fire on Sept. 7 in Downtown Bakersfield.
KGET 17
Amazon truck fire delaying traffic on northbound Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An amazon truck’s rear wheels caught fire on northbound Highway 99 Monday morning causing traffic delays. The truck caught fire on northbound Highway 99 and Highway 119. Deputies have requested the bypass lane shut down for about an hour beginning at 8 a.m., followed...
Kern Medical hosts recruitment event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical is hosting an Experienced RN Recruitment Event Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to organizers. Applicants will get a tour of the facility and meet with hospital directors, management and leadership. Kern Medical is looking for nurses who have worked with the community and know how to […]
1 Trapped in Single-Vehicle Rollover Collision on 99 in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: California Highway Patrol responded to a call regarding a single-vehicle rollover traffic collision around 9:21 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on northbound 99 near the California Avenue exit in the city of Bakersfield. CHP initiated a traffic break upon arrival and the Bakersfield Fire Department responded to...
Comments / 0