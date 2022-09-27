‘These are things that I grew up with’: Retired trooper to review Alaska’s cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people

Read full article on original website
Orange Shirt Day brings awareness to the impact of Indian boarding schools on Alaska Natives
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The corner of Minnesota Drive and Northern Lights Boulevard was filled with people wearing orange shirts and waving signs Friday morning in honor of Orange Shirt Day, also recognized as the National Day of Remembrance for U.S. Indian Boarding Schools. “I’m here to raise awareness for...
Another ex-typhoon takes aim on Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another ex-typhoon is whipping up winds and waves over the western Aleutian Islands. A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in effect for winds 60-75 mph, but gusts that could ramp up to 90. Sustained winds of 74 miles per hour are considered hurricane strength. Rain will...
Alaska’s first MMIP investigator stayed 5 months; new one is committing to at least 1 year
Retired Alaska State Trooper Lieutenant Lonny Piscoya is Alaska’s new missing and murdered Indigenous persons investigator. He fills the vacancy left by Anne Sears, who went back into retirement in early September after five months on the job. Piscoya, who retired in 2018 after 25 years with the Troopers, is now responsible for leading the […] The post Alaska’s first MMIP investigator stayed 5 months; new one is committing to at least 1 year appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 30, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Storm damage in Newtok increases the pressure for residents to relocate....
AK Bycatch Task Force provides final recommendations
The Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force has met 40 times since January. This week it revealed the recommendations from its four committees focusing on: Western Alaska salmon, Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska crab, Gulf of Alaska halibut and salmon, and Science, Technology and Innovation. Here is the link to...
State wants to hear from Alaska seniors
Four years ago, when Alaska surveyed its 60-and-older population, seniors said their highest-priority issues were financial security and access to healthcare. Since 2018, that population has only continued to grow, testing the limits of the state’s eldercare services. Now, the state is conducting an updated survey to take stock of the highest-priority issues facing Alaska seniors today.
Two more people die after a short time in Alaska Corrections custody
(Alaska Beacon) - Two people died this week after a short time in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, bringing the total number of in-custody deaths this year to 14. Lewey Matoomealook, 37, was pronounced dead on Sept. 25 at Alaska Regional Hospital after 13 days in Corrections custody, becoming the 13th person to die in the state’s prison system this year.
Notes from the trail: Federal, state campaigns are 38 days away and local elections are up next week
Congressional candidate Nick Begich continues to campaign hard, and was the host of a free pasta feed at the Palmer Train Depot, where he offered face painting and prizes for kids. About 200 people showed up. Spotted were Wasilla Mayor Glenda Ledford, Mat-Su Borough Mayor Edna DeVries, Senate Majority Leader Shelley Hughes, Kathy McCollum, Stu Graham, Curtis Thayer, and lots of people from the Mighty Mat-Su. Valley and Mat-Su Republican Women’s Clubs served as volunteers. Begich is the only candidate endorsed by the Alaska Republicans.
Alaska hot tub suites – wonderful whirlpool tubs in cozy lodges & hotels
You are reading: Nice hotels for couples | Alaska hot tub suites – wonderful whirlpool tubs in cozy lodges & hotels. Alaska – aurora borealis, glaciers, incredible scenery & wildlife, and so much more. Experience this fascinating northern corner of the U.S. and keep the romance going by staying at lodges, hotels and inns with in-room Whirlpool or JACUZZI® Tubs. Here are a few of our recommendations…
Watch the debate on Alaska’s constitutional convention ballot question
Alaska’s state constitution was ratified in 1956. While the document has been amended numerous times since then, it has never been revisited in its entirety. That could change if voters approve a ballot measure this November asking whether Alaska should revisit its constitution by holding a convention with elected delegates. Whether or not the measure passes could have a major impact on the state’s political future.
Alaska federal disaster assistance increased to 100% of eligible recovery costs after western storm damage
While the nation’s eyes glued to Florida and Hurricane Ian’s path of destruction, Western Alaska is still recovering from major storm damage that occurred two weeks ago. Although the number of people impacted is smaller than in densely populated Florida, the disaster to some communities is nearly as great, and a flurry of work is under way now, work that is expected to continue for months, even as cold weather sets in.
Alaska Receives Approval For EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan
The Alaska Energy Authority and the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities received approval from the Federal Highway Administration to implement Alaska’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan to build a network of EV charging stations along the state’s highway corridors. “That will free up approximately $19 million. That...
Alaska Fire Conference special training takes a destructive turn
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The saying goes, where there is smoke there is fire. This may be true in most cases - and what happened on Day 2 of the Alaska Fire Conference caught firefighters off-guard as the unexpected unfolded at a hands-on training session. A fire training exercise took...
September rains launch Anchorage to 3rd wettest year on record
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Scattered showers are still with us this morning across Southcentral Alaska, with the heaviest rain expected to remain across eastern Prince William Sound. It’s here where an additional half an inch to an inch of rain is possible through the day. Meanwhile, the rest of...
Alaska Fisheries Report September 29, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KCAW’s Robert Woolsey reports on an unusual Southeast troll season. Maggie Nelson of KUCB tells of growing pains for the kelp industry. And the special sport and subsistence fishery for Cook Inlet and North Gulf Coast Tanner crab. opens...
Inmate deaths in DOC custody has ACLU demanding answers
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With two additional inmate deaths, 14 have died in Department of Corrections custody this year according to a press release issued by the department on Tuesday. The highest number of deaths in the past decade reached 15 in 2015, according to the Department of Corrections. Megan...
President Joe Biden approves assistance for western Alaska village
President Joe Biden has authorized 100-percent federal funding to help western Alaska communities recover from this month’s major storm. “Alaska’s News Source” reports recovery costs will be covered by the federal government for the first 30-days of the incident period; A-D-N reports the announcement comes following requests from the governor and the state’s congressional delegation, who called the funding essential for reconstruction efforts ahead of winter.
All-women crew fights fires, gender stereotypes in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This summer, the National Park Service welcomed the first all-women fire crew to Denali National Park & Preserve, with the seven-woman team spending months training and working in Alaska. The 2022 team of six crew members and one crew lead — who hail from all over...
Legislative investigation into firing of Permanent Fund CEO Angela Rodell reveals big nothing burger
An eight month investigation into the firing of former Permanent Fund CEO Angela Rodell was presented to the Legislative Budget & Audit Committee yesterday afternoon in Anchorage. The committee, chaired by Senator Natasha von Imhof (R – Anchorage), hired the law firm Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt in January to investigate the firing of Rodell by the Permanent Fund Board of Trustees. The investigation cost the state $150,000.
Paulette Schuerch: Rural Alaskans always adapt, and right now it means changing our U.S. senator
As Typhoon Merbok bore down on Northwest Alaska, we in the Northwest Arctic Borough braced for impact as the storm made a beeline for us. Tensions were high, but everyone pulled together to work together, communicate, and ensure that all in the community were safe. This is how it is in rural Alaska – we come together for the greater good. “Taikuulapiaq,” to those who called and checked on us, who offered help, and especially to those who roamed around our communities to ensure everyone’s safety. We offer our prayers for those who were hit hard.
