spectrumlocalnews.com
Feel Good Friday: Cleveland County student making history in the classroom
SHELBY, N.C. — A Shelby student is changing the narrative in her family by going to college — just so happens she made Cleveland County history while doing it. Laila Chambers, 18, is in her first year at N.C. A&T. She's studying nursing and wants to be a traveling nurse after graduating.
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools' new program
'Hallelujah:' CMS prepares to replace HVAC units in mobile classrooms at 18 schools. Cool relief is on the way to dozens of teachers at nearly 20 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
Raleigh News & Observer
What are Mecklenburg County Latino voters’ top concerns? It might surprise you.
Jorge Pedroza scanned the parking lot. As customers approached Compare Foods he used a combination of Spanish and English to ask them one thing: Are you registered to vote?. The supermarket chain on North Sharon Amity Road is frequented by many Latinos in east Charlotte, Pedroza, a canvasser with the Hispanic Federation, says. Owners of the chain allowed the organization to set up a tent and register voters as part of its statewide efforts to mobilize Latino voters.
qcitymetro.com
A $20 million grant program for minority-owned businesses is accepting applications
Beyond Open, a $20 million grant program for minority-owned small businesses, opened its first round of applications on Thursday — the first of three rounds will span over the next two years. Led by Foundation for the Carolinas, the program is funded by Wells Fargo’s $420 million Open for...
Floods historically cause the most damage in Mecklenburg County.
Rebranding for Charlotte's Epicenter and YMCA programs, more development in Kannapolis
Charlotte's Epicenter is back in the headlines. A new developer has some changes in mind for the 300,000 square foot entertainment area, as well as a rebranding. For more on what the move means for uptown, WFAE's Woody Cain speaks to Toni Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter for our segment Biz Worthy.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Metropolitan Transit Commission advances LYNX Red Line
CHARLOTTE – The Metropolitan Transit Commission unanimously approved the progression of the Charlotte Area Transit System’s 2030. System Plan, specifically the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. Through this approval, the FY2023 Capital Investment Plan will allocate $5 million for the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. The...
School play draws controversy for allowing students to play roles of any gender
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There is some debate in Union County over a plan to let students play roles of any gender in a production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”. Despite the debate, the school says the show will go on. Channel 9 reporter Genevieve Curtis spoke with students...
healthleadersmedia.com
Atrium Health Proposes $85M Satellite Hospital in North Carolina
If approved, Atrium Health expects the satellite hospital to open on January 1, 2026. — Atrium Health—a Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare network with over 40 hospitals and $2 billion in net operating revenue—wants to turn its Harrisburg, North Carolina-based emergency room into a satellite hospital. The health...
country1037fm.com
Union County Student Wins North Carolina “I Voted” Sticker Contest
You never know what career path this might spark for one Union County 9th grader who won a recent “I voted” sticker contest. You know those little stickers you get after you vote. Wearing one evokes a sense of pride and also encourages others to get out and vote.
caldwelljournal.com
Catawba County preparing for Hurricane Ian
NEWTON, NC (September 28, 2022) — As Catawba County residents prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian in the coming days, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy offers the following helpful emergency preparedness reminders:. • It is important to prepare for impacts within and outside of the forecasted...
caldwelljournal.com
City of Lenoir: Be prepared for flooding, power outages
LENOIR, NC (September 29, 2022) — The latest storm tracker update predicts that Tropical Storm Ian is headed for western North Carolina tomorrow. The storm could bring heavy rain and wind that might cause flooding and power outages in Lenoir and the region. City of Lenoir staff is preparing...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 26
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 16-22: Verde Urban Mexican Kitchen, 9818 Gilead Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Fresh Chef, 20601 Torrence Chapel Road – 98 The Harp and Crown Pub and Kitchen, 19930 W. Catawba Ave. – 94.5...
WBTV
Mecklenburg County officials advise people to stay at home amid Ian
U.S. Army veteran lowers American Flag in the midst of Ian. William Hess, a U.S. Army veteran, braved the storm to protect the flag as Ian passed through. Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas.
Solar installer's failure is a red flag for buyers; how to avoid scams
Rooftop solar power has become something of a frontier land rush as we shift to renewable energy to fight climate change. Hundreds of entrepreneurs, some with little or no experience, have flooded into the business. Advertisements promise free solar panels and zero-dollar energy bills. Lots of lies are being told, to take advantage of our good intentions.
WBTV
Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home
First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we'll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines.
bpr.org
Mecklenburg County sheriff eliminates stops for broken tail lights, expired plates
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office has instructed deputies to stop pulling drivers over for minor non-moving offenses, such as broken tail lights, improperly tinted windows or expired license plates. The new policy took effect Sept. 19, and is intended to address racial disparities in traffic stops, the sheriff's office said...
lakenormanpublications.com
Second oversized transport for Duke Turbine site will go through east Lincoln
There will be a second heavy-haul transport through eastern Lincoln County next week. Lincoln County Emergency Management has been notified that on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Edwards Moving & Rigging will be conducting a move of oversized equipment for Siemens Energy. It will travel from the Timken Company plant on N.C. 27 East to the Duke Energy Lincoln Combustion Turbine site on Old Plank Road near Lowesville.
WBTV
State of Emergency declared in Union Co.; emergency officials prepare for Ian
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - With Hurricane Ian expected to make a second landfall Friday along the South Carolina coast, the storm is also expected to bring heavy rain and wind to Union County. Late Thursday, Union County and the city of Monroe both issued state of emergency declarations. The declaration,...
ncatregister.com
N.C. A&T alum LaJada Jones exposes young girls to IT through her business, Girl Code Empower
N.C. A&T is one of the leading universities producing the most Black graduates with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees in the country including N.C. A&T alum LaJada Jones, founder of Girl Code Empower. The growing organization designed by Jones provides girls ages 10 to 16 opportunities to gain...
