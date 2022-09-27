Jorge Pedroza scanned the parking lot. As customers approached Compare Foods he used a combination of Spanish and English to ask them one thing: Are you registered to vote?. The supermarket chain on North Sharon Amity Road is frequented by many Latinos in east Charlotte, Pedroza, a canvasser with the Hispanic Federation, says. Owners of the chain allowed the organization to set up a tent and register voters as part of its statewide efforts to mobilize Latino voters.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO