Mecklenburg County, NC

WBTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools' new program

'Hallelujah:' CMS prepares to replace HVAC units in mobile classrooms at 18 schools. Cool relief is on the way to dozens of teachers at nearly 20 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

What are Mecklenburg County Latino voters’ top concerns? It might surprise you.

Jorge Pedroza scanned the parking lot. As customers approached Compare Foods he used a combination of Spanish and English to ask them one thing: Are you registered to vote?. The supermarket chain on North Sharon Amity Road is frequented by many Latinos in east Charlotte, Pedroza, a canvasser with the Hispanic Federation, says. Owners of the chain allowed the organization to set up a tent and register voters as part of its statewide efforts to mobilize Latino voters.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Education
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
thecharlotteweekly.com

Metropolitan Transit Commission advances LYNX Red Line

CHARLOTTE – The Metropolitan Transit Commission unanimously approved the progression of the Charlotte Area Transit System’s 2030. System Plan, specifically the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. Through this approval, the FY2023 Capital Investment Plan will allocate $5 million for the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
healthleadersmedia.com

Atrium Health Proposes $85M Satellite Hospital in North Carolina

If approved, Atrium Health expects the satellite hospital to open on January 1, 2026. — Atrium Health—a Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare network with over 40 hospitals and $2 billion in net operating revenue—wants to turn its Harrisburg, North Carolina-based emergency room into a satellite hospital. The health...
HARRISBURG, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Catawba County preparing for Hurricane Ian

NEWTON, NC (September 28, 2022) — As Catawba County residents prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian in the coming days, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy offers the following helpful emergency preparedness reminders:. • It is important to prepare for impacts within and outside of the forecasted...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
caldwelljournal.com

City of Lenoir: Be prepared for flooding, power outages

LENOIR, NC (September 29, 2022) — The latest storm tracker update predicts that Tropical Storm Ian is headed for western North Carolina tomorrow. The storm could bring heavy rain and wind that might cause flooding and power outages in Lenoir and the region. City of Lenoir staff is preparing...
LENOIR, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 26

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 16-22: Verde Urban Mexican Kitchen, 9818 Gilead Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Fresh Chef, 20601 Torrence Chapel Road – 98 The Harp and Crown Pub and Kitchen, 19930 W. Catawba Ave. – 94.5...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Solar installer's failure is a red flag for buyers; how to avoid scams

Rooftop solar power has become something of a frontier land rush as we shift to renewable energy to fight climate change. Hundreds of entrepreneurs, some with little or no experience, have flooded into the business. Advertisements promise free solar panels and zero-dollar energy bills. Lots of lies are being told, to take advantage of our good intentions.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home

As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we'll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Second oversized transport for Duke Turbine site will go through east Lincoln

There will be a second heavy-haul transport through eastern Lincoln County next week. Lincoln County Emergency Management has been notified that on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Edwards Moving & Rigging will be conducting a move of oversized equipment for Siemens Energy. It will travel from the Timken Company plant on N.C. 27 East to the Duke Energy Lincoln Combustion Turbine site on Old Plank Road near Lowesville.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC

