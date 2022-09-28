ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

wizmnews.com

City reminds Maple Leaf parade goers of potential $124 fine for early setup

A $124 ticket potentially for those who try and set up items before midnight for Saturday morning’s Maple Leaf parade. The city’s Board of Public Works notes that “to avoid injuries, no person shall place obstructions such as couches, chairs, or other items on the public boulevards, public sidewalks or public right-of-way sooner than midnight prior to the parade. All such items must be removed immediately following the parade. The parking of cars, trucks, flatbeds, trailers, campers or any vehicle of any type and placing of stakes and ropes on the public sidewalks, boulevard or right-of-way is prohibited at all times.”
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse PD announces launch of ‘At Your Best At Oktoberfest’

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The La Crosse Police Department is announcing the launch of the “At Your Best At Oktoberfest” Safety Page. According to a media release from the City of La Crosse, throughout the parade route, downtown and in the campus areas people may notice the “At Your Best At Oktoberfest” safety posters. On the poster is a QR Code which will take people to information on the 3rd Street Aid Station, Public Transportation, Parking and General Safety Tips.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

City of La Crosse ready to discuss current plans for homeless shelter this winter

What are City Hall’s plans for helping the unsheltered people of La Crosse this winter?. The mayor’s office will have some information about that Wednesday. Mayor Mitch Reynolds will meet with reporters to talk about the planning process for winter shelter, and potential solutions for temporary housing, which could include publicly-owned buildings.
LA CROSSE, WI
La Crosse, WI
wizmnews.com

La Crosse mayor identifies more buildings that could shelter homeless this winter

More publicly-owned buildings in La Crosse could be used this winter to provide shelter for people who have been camping at Houska Park, or living on the streets of the city. During an event outside City Hall Wednesday morning, Mayor Mitch Reynolds identified the north side police building, the Southside Neighborhood Center, and the Green Island ice arena as sites where unsheltered people might stay after camping at Houska Park ends for the season in late October.
LA CROSSE, WI
winonapost.com

Winona to welcome new riverboat at Levee Park Wednesday

The American Symphony, American Cruise Line's newest riverboat on the Mississippi, will be arriving in Winona on Wednesday, September 28, at 1:30 p.m. It will be docked in Winona through Thursday, September 29, at 11:30 p.m. Christened in Natchez, Mississippi, on August 30, 2022, the brand new riverboat is currently sailing the company's longest river cruise itinerary, a 22-day complete Mississippi river Cruise from New Orleans, La., to St. Paul, Minn.
WINONA, MN
wizmnews.com

La Crosse County Board Neglects Broadband Expansion

Access to broadband is critical for Wisconsin communities. Despite receiving $23 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding, La Crosse County management made it clear there are no plans investigate or allocate funds for broadband expansion. County Supervisor Dennis Jacobsen joined the Fact Check with Bill Feehan podcast to...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

Area veterans meet with Pfaff, criticize Van Orden for being in DC on Jan. 6th

Weighing military service against political experience could be a major factor in the 3rd District Congressional race this year. A group of La Crosse area veterans had a roundtable meeting with Democrat Brad Pfaff in Bangor on Monday, and they said Pfaff’s service in elected office should not count against him.
BANGOR, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Black River Falls PD seeking public’s help as they investigate vandalism to a school

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Black River Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate vandalism to a school. According to a media release from the Black River Falls Police Department, on Aug. 11, 2022 a Black River Falls Police Officer responded to Forrest Street Elementary School for damage to the school. It was discovered that multiple fire extinguishers were discharged in the building leaving fire extinguisher dust covering walls, floors, electronic equipment, and many other surfaces inside the school. Other damage seen in the school included broken windows and vandalism to new construction material. The estimated cost to restore the school to its condition before this act was in excess of $1 million.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse man killed in Sept. 11 crash on Highway 53

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the victim of a fatal crash on Sept. 11 in La Crosse County is released. The Wisconsin State Patrol said Thursday that 33-year-old Kee Yang of La Crosse, the only person in the vehicle he was driving, died after his vehicle went into the median on southbound Highway 53 near Holmen and struck the cable barriers, flipping over them.
LA CROSSE, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported

BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI

