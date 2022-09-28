Read full article on original website
wizmnews.com
Turned Leaf Family Festival a substance-free way to celebrate La Crosse’s Oktoberfest on Saturday
For those who want to celebrate Oktoberfest this weekend in a substance-free way, there’s what’s called the Turned Leaf Family Festival at Myrick Park on Saturday. The event is free — though $5 donations are suggested — and runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The...
wizmnews.com
Local veterinarians Doug and Kim Kratt announced as Festmaster and Frau for La Crosse’s Oktoberfest
The cat is out of the bag – an Onalaska couple that works with cats, dogs and other animals will lead the 2022 Oktoberfest. Local veterinarians Doug and Kim Kratt made their public debut at the La Crosse Center as Festmaster and Frau on Wednesday night at the Festmaster’s Ball, though reporters got to meet them earlier in the week.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: How did La Crosse’s Oktoberfest get started? Historian Quarberg tells the story
Brad Quarberg, a bit of a historian when it comes to La Crosse’s Oktoberfest, joined in the WIZM studio Tuesday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska)
wizmnews.com
More “Zicke Zacke,” more “Oi Oi Oi” with new Oktoberfest VIP tickets in La Crosse
Sick of waiting in line to see the Tapping of the Golden Keg? Have you always wanted to be right up front, up close and personal with the Oktoberfest Royal Family?. Now is your chance with the 2022 addition of Oktoberfest VIP tickets. The much-anticipated tapping of the Samuel Adams...
Registration opens soon for families interested in Salvation Army of La Crosse’s Angel Tree, food basket program
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Salvation Army is preparing to make the season bright for La Crosse area families in need. The organization is bringing back its Angel Tree and food basket programs. Registration for families to get Angel Tree gifts and food baskets runs from October 3-21.
wizmnews.com
City reminds Maple Leaf parade goers of potential $124 fine for early setup
A $124 ticket potentially for those who try and set up items before midnight for Saturday morning’s Maple Leaf parade. The city’s Board of Public Works notes that “to avoid injuries, no person shall place obstructions such as couches, chairs, or other items on the public boulevards, public sidewalks or public right-of-way sooner than midnight prior to the parade. All such items must be removed immediately following the parade. The parking of cars, trucks, flatbeds, trailers, campers or any vehicle of any type and placing of stakes and ropes on the public sidewalks, boulevard or right-of-way is prohibited at all times.”
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse PD announces launch of ‘At Your Best At Oktoberfest’
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The La Crosse Police Department is announcing the launch of the “At Your Best At Oktoberfest” Safety Page. According to a media release from the City of La Crosse, throughout the parade route, downtown and in the campus areas people may notice the “At Your Best At Oktoberfest” safety posters. On the poster is a QR Code which will take people to information on the 3rd Street Aid Station, Public Transportation, Parking and General Safety Tips.
wizmnews.com
City of La Crosse ready to discuss current plans for homeless shelter this winter
What are City Hall’s plans for helping the unsheltered people of La Crosse this winter?. The mayor’s office will have some information about that Wednesday. Mayor Mitch Reynolds will meet with reporters to talk about the planning process for winter shelter, and potential solutions for temporary housing, which could include publicly-owned buildings.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse mayor identifies more buildings that could shelter homeless this winter
More publicly-owned buildings in La Crosse could be used this winter to provide shelter for people who have been camping at Houska Park, or living on the streets of the city. During an event outside City Hall Wednesday morning, Mayor Mitch Reynolds identified the north side police building, the Southside Neighborhood Center, and the Green Island ice arena as sites where unsheltered people might stay after camping at Houska Park ends for the season in late October.
winonapost.com
Winona to welcome new riverboat at Levee Park Wednesday
The American Symphony, American Cruise Line's newest riverboat on the Mississippi, will be arriving in Winona on Wednesday, September 28, at 1:30 p.m. It will be docked in Winona through Thursday, September 29, at 11:30 p.m. Christened in Natchez, Mississippi, on August 30, 2022, the brand new riverboat is currently sailing the company's longest river cruise itinerary, a 22-day complete Mississippi river Cruise from New Orleans, La., to St. Paul, Minn.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Retired Cop Recalls Chilling Moment He Caught Paroled Killer Prowling in Onalaska With ‘Meat Hooks’
Ask Larry Vongroven, a retired La Crosse County sheriff’s sergeant, about the night he nabbed murderer Terrance Shaw in Onalaska, and he paints a scene so detailed and chilling that it will give you nightmares for days. He found out from his daughter that Shaw was paroled by Gov....
New businesses finding hiring success amid nationwide worker shortage
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) –Though the worker shortage continues, new businesses continue to sprout up in the La Crosse area– and those businesses need employees. “The unemployment rate is at 2.7%,” said Xiaotong Wang, western Wisconsin’s regional economist for the Department of Workforce Development. That rate refers...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse County Board Neglects Broadband Expansion
Access to broadband is critical for Wisconsin communities. Despite receiving $23 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding, La Crosse County management made it clear there are no plans investigate or allocate funds for broadband expansion. County Supervisor Dennis Jacobsen joined the Fact Check with Bill Feehan podcast to...
Former La Crosse School Board members speak out about communication policy
Prior to any policy passing, board members were able to discuss their opinions at board meetings and with members of the media.
wizmnews.com
Area veterans meet with Pfaff, criticize Van Orden for being in DC on Jan. 6th
Weighing military service against political experience could be a major factor in the 3rd District Congressional race this year. A group of La Crosse area veterans had a roundtable meeting with Democrat Brad Pfaff in Bangor on Monday, and they said Pfaff’s service in elected office should not count against him.
WEAU-TV 13
Black River Falls PD seeking public’s help as they investigate vandalism to a school
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Black River Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate vandalism to a school. According to a media release from the Black River Falls Police Department, on Aug. 11, 2022 a Black River Falls Police Officer responded to Forrest Street Elementary School for damage to the school. It was discovered that multiple fire extinguishers were discharged in the building leaving fire extinguisher dust covering walls, floors, electronic equipment, and many other surfaces inside the school. Other damage seen in the school included broken windows and vandalism to new construction material. The estimated cost to restore the school to its condition before this act was in excess of $1 million.
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse man killed in Sept. 11 crash on Highway 53
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the victim of a fatal crash on Sept. 11 in La Crosse County is released. The Wisconsin State Patrol said Thursday that 33-year-old Kee Yang of La Crosse, the only person in the vehicle he was driving, died after his vehicle went into the median on southbound Highway 53 near Holmen and struck the cable barriers, flipping over them.
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported
BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
