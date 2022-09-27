Read full article on original website
SpaceX rocket launches the largest commercial satellite into orbit. It could also blind our view of the universe
The brightest star in the sky may not be a star for much longer. It could be a colossal internet satellite featuring a giant antenna array covering an area of 689 square feet (64 square meters) for regular cellphones to access the internet from space. No, we're not making this...
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts ready for historic mission
SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA will bring a Russian and the first Native American woman in space to the International Space Station no earlier than Oct. 3.
Hurricane Ian: NASA upgrades KSC storm status, Space Force starts closing facilities
Keeping you prepared during the storm is important to us. That's why we've lowered our paywall and made all of floridatoday.com available to you for free. Please support our journalism and our ongoing mission to keep Brevard informed by subscribing today at floridatoday.com/subscribe. --- Update: With Ian distancing itself from the Space Coast, damage assessment teams have either been dispatched or will be soon as NASA and Space Force officials begin preparing to reopen installations. All signs point to minimal damages. See our latest story here. --- ...
The SpaceX Starship could launch to orbit by late October, Elon Musk says
The long awaited first orbital test flight of the SpaceXStarship spacecraft and Super Heavy booster could come as soon as late October, according to Company CEO Elon Musk, though he noted November was more likely. In a post to the social media website Twitter on Wednesday, Musk responded to a...
Blue Origin Rocket Explodes in Mid-Air Minutes After Launch
A Blue Origin launch went awry Monday morning on its way into space, when the New Shepard capsule’s abort system was triggered, causing the main space capsule to fire its thrusters and safely fly away from the rocket. This happened about 64 seconds after launch, when the rocket suddenly experienced a huge and unexpected plume of fire jutting out from the engine. The rocket was lost, though the capsule’s abort system performed perfectly, and pulled off a safe parachute landing in the West Texas desert. The mission was not carrying any passengers onboard—just scientific payloads. Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, has not yet released any details on the cause of the rocket booster’s failure. New Shepard will be grounded until an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration is completed. It’s the New Shepard’s first major failure since the booster was lost during its debut flight on April 29, 2015. Since then, the company has flown New Shepard on 21 missions, including six crewed spaceflights.Booster failure on today’s uncrewed flight. Escape system performed as designed. pic.twitter.com/xFDsUMONTh— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) September 12, 2022 Read it at Ars Technica
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
41 Surreal Pictures And Videos Showing The Unreal Devastation Left Behind By Hurricane Ian
"I’ve been speaking with people this morning who told me they’re just trying to find a way to get out."
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
NASA Shares Stunning Video Of Hurricane Ian Seen From Space
Views of Hurricane Ian were relayed from the International Space Station as it flew over the storm.
SEE IT: Stunning photos show aftermath of NASA spacecraft's collision with asteroid
Italy's space agency released the first images of the aftermath of NASA's historic mission to ram an asteroid with a spacecraft.
Dart mission: Elon Musk celebrates Nasa’s success with Will Smith tweet
Elon Musk has celebrated Nasa’s success in colliding with an asteroid with a joke tweet about Will Smith. Mr Musk’s post came the day after Nasa’s DART mission successfully smashed into the object, with a view to testing out how the space agency might divert the course of a similar dangerous object in the future.
NASA and SpaceX Working to Boost Hubble to a Higher Orbit
NASA has signed an agreement with SpaceX to test the feasibility of using a commercial crew to raise the orbit of Hubble and extend its lifespan. The Hubble Space Telescope launched on April 24, 1990, and it has been delivering groundbreaking views of the cosmos ever since. The newly launched Webb telescope is cool and everything, but Hubble is the OG of space telescopes. Unfortunately, the aging telescope is set to retire by the end of the decade—that is unless SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft can give it a hand.
ALERT Fighter jets were scrambled after a passenger claimed there was a bomb on board Singapore Airlines Flight #SQ33
A Singapore Airlines flight to San Francisco was escorted by fighter jets after a passenger allegedly claimed there was a bomb in his carry-on bag and assaulted the crew. A 37-year old man was arrested on Wednesday morning (28 September) after making a bomb threat on board a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from San Francisco.
NASA postpones Artemis I mission for at least 2 1/2 weeks after hydrogen leak
NASA scratched the Artemis I mission indefinitely Saturday after a fuel leak derailed the launch of the spacecraft for the second time in a week.
Hurricane Ian: Kennedy Space Center, Space Force bases OK; launches delayed
Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- Update (3:08 p.m. EDT Friday, Sept. 30): The Space Force has issued an "all-clear" for its facilities at Cape Canaveral Space...
Ingenuity Mars helicopter notches 33rd Red Planet flight
NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter has taken flight again, staying aloft for nearly a minute this past weekend on its 33rd extraterrestrial sortie.
NASA And SpaceX May Work Together To Extend Hubble Telescope's Life
Here's how a new program collaboration between NASA and SpaceX could extend the operational life of Hubble by a significant length of time.
SpaceX struggles to keep Starlink speed promise, despite impressive launch cadence
At the same time, astronomers are organizing to stop SpaceX from congesting the skies with its Starlink satellites.
Orbiting the Earth in style! Hilton Hotels is designing luxurious astronaut suites inside an inflatable space habitat that could replace the ISS after it launches in 2027
Hilton Hotels has signed on to design the crew lodging and hospitality suites in the Starlab, one of three stations in the running to replace the International Space Station (ISS) that is set to retire no earlier than 2031. The partnership is with Voyager, which has set out to construct...
The 8 Best Portable Generators of 2022 to Power Your Home and Important Devices in a Blackout
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to severe weather, it’s always good to be prepared in the event of a blackout. Having one of the best portable generators can ensure that you and your family are still able to power all your essential devices while you’re waiting for the electricity to come back.
