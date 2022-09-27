ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Today

Hurricane Ian: NASA upgrades KSC storm status, Space Force starts closing facilities

Keeping you prepared during the storm is important to us. That's why we've lowered our paywall and made all of floridatoday.com available to you for free. Please support our journalism and our ongoing mission to keep Brevard informed by subscribing today at floridatoday.com/subscribe. --- Update: With Ian distancing itself from the Space Coast, damage assessment teams have either been dispatched or will be soon as NASA and Space Force officials begin preparing to reopen installations. All signs point to minimal damages. See our latest story here. --- ...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
TheDailyBeast

Blue Origin Rocket Explodes in Mid-Air Minutes After Launch

A Blue Origin launch went awry Monday morning on its way into space, when the New Shepard capsule’s abort system was triggered, causing the main space capsule to fire its thrusters and safely fly away from the rocket. This happened about 64 seconds after launch, when the rocket suddenly experienced a huge and unexpected plume of fire jutting out from the engine. The rocket was lost, though the capsule’s abort system performed perfectly, and pulled off a safe parachute landing in the West Texas desert. The mission was not carrying any passengers onboard—just scientific payloads. Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, has not yet released any details on the cause of the rocket booster’s failure. New Shepard will be grounded until an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration is completed. It’s the New Shepard’s first major failure since the booster was lost during its debut flight on April 29, 2015. Since then, the company has flown New Shepard on 21 missions, including six crewed spaceflights.Booster failure on today’s uncrewed flight. Escape system performed as designed. pic.twitter.com/xFDsUMONTh— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) September 12, 2022 Read it at Ars Technica
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Us Air Force#Space Force#Space X#Starlink#Falcon
Gizmodo

NASA and SpaceX Working to Boost Hubble to a Higher Orbit

NASA has signed an agreement with SpaceX to test the feasibility of using a commercial crew to raise the orbit of Hubble and extend its lifespan. The Hubble Space Telescope launched on April 24, 1990, and it has been delivering groundbreaking views of the cosmos ever since. The newly launched Webb telescope is cool and everything, but Hubble is the OG of space telescopes. Unfortunately, the aging telescope is set to retire by the end of the decade—that is unless SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft can give it a hand.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Daily Mail

Orbiting the Earth in style! Hilton Hotels is designing luxurious astronaut suites inside an inflatable space habitat that could replace the ISS after it launches in 2027

Hilton Hotels has signed on to design the crew lodging and hospitality suites in the Starlab, one of three stations in the running to replace the International Space Station (ISS) that is set to retire no earlier than 2031. The partnership is with Voyager, which has set out to construct...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BHG

The 8 Best Portable Generators of 2022 to Power Your Home and Important Devices in a Blackout

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to severe weather, it’s always good to be prepared in the event of a blackout. Having one of the best portable generators can ensure that you and your family are still able to power all your essential devices while you’re waiting for the electricity to come back.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy