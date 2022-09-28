ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Soccer Roundup: Late goal lifts Firebirds past Gryphons

By By Jim Green Sports Editor
 1 day ago

Southern Nash and Rocky Mount’s soccer teams battled to a scoreless tie for 77 minutes in Monday’s Big East 2A/3A Conference match at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex.

In the 78th minute, the Firebirds caught a break.

Jonny Diaz’s shot inside the 18 deflected off William Broderick for the only goal of the match as Southern pulled out a 1-0 victory on the road to stay unbeaten in the league.

The Firebirds improved to 5-0 in the conference and 10-3 overall, while Rocky Mount dropped to 2-2-1 in the league and 4-6-3 overall.

In a contest where both teams had chances to score, the Firebirds got the fortuitous bounce.

“We really tried our best and were unlucky, as the ball hit off William Broderick’s back,” Rocky Mount head coach Juan Hormazabal said. “I think they controlled the ball well, but both squads had the chances to score. It is a pity and was very sad for my players that their goal came on a deflection since our defensive line of William (Broderick), William Daughtry and Matt Mangano, along with Justin Long and A.J. Beasley, is also pretty strong and they’ve shown it during the whole season.”

Southern Nash controlled possession for an overwhelming majority of the match, as the Gryphons were not about to let Diaz and Frank Gonzalez — the Firebirds’ top two scorers — gain the upper hand. The home team usually had two or three defenders around the duo as well as Wyatt Earp whenever passes were made from the middle or outside.

“They took us to the limit,” said Southern Nash head coach Carlos Barron. “(We) had many shots in target and off the mark.”

Barron noted the defensive effort of his defensive back line.

“They were solid,” he said, mentioning Sam Wheaton, Angel Rodriguez, Yair Nayola, Michael Gonzalez and Vicente Cardigos in front of goalie Alex Benitez, who made five saves to keep Rocky Mount and its top scorers, Jafeth Cardenas and Ebby Okoto, off the scoreboard. “We knew their gameplan was to hit long balls and quick counter attacks on us from their defensive formation. We stayed locked in and limited their opportunities to almost nothing.”

Hormazabal said his squad was looking to take advantage of opportunities when they presented themselves.

“We have worked on a system in which out midfielders defend but at the same time have the vision and energy to go forward and create good chances of scoring,” he said. “We were unlucky since we had a shot hitting the post that could have changed the match and also a few chances of our players making runs.”

Barron added, “I told our boys they had a couple of athletes on their team. Plus I knew their second-year coach (Hormazabal) would produce a lot of improvements. I was happy to get 80 minutes of locked-in performance from the defense and the team.”

With nine regular-season matches remaining, Southern Nash leads Franklinton (4-1) by one game and Northern Nash and Bunn (each 3-2) by two games in the Big East 2A/3A Conference race. Rocky Mount is fifth, just ahead of 2-3 Roanoke Rapids. (Rocky Mount was slated to play at Franklinton on Tuesday).

“Despite the result, I believe, and other coaches agree, that we are a very strong team and still have a lot to say and do in the conference season,” Hormazabal said. “Just wait. Do not think we are done.”

Barron said his team is beginning to get healthy again, and teams’ plans of only containing Diaz, Earp and Gonzalez may not prove beneficial.

“As far as (them) focusing on Frank, Jonny or Wyatt, we are currently getting some players back. At one point we had six or eight players out for various reasons,” he said. “We are getting healthy again, so focusing on those three will be difficult. Getting healthy and being mentally tough will be critical for the second half of the season.”

Franklinton 3, Northern Nash 2

The Red Rams moved into second place in the Big East 2A/3A Conference with a victory at home over Northern Nash on Monday.

As a result, Franklinton improved to 4-1 in the league (just behind 5-0 Southern Nash, who defeated Rocky Mount) and 8-3 overall, while Northern Nash fell to 3-2 in the conference (tied with Bunn) and 4-2-1 overall.

The Knights currently own the tiebreaker against Bunn by virtue of a 2-1 win earlier this season.

A-G 5, SWE 3 (OT)

The Chargers scored a pair of goals in the overtime sessions to defeat SouthWest Edgecombe in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference match at home on Monday.

Each team scored twice in the first half and once in the second stanza to force the overtime sessions.

SouthWest fell to 0-3-1 in the EPC and 0-6-1 overall, while the Chargers improved to 1-4 in the conference and 4-8-1 overall.

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

