Man charged with breaking into refrigerated food truck

A local man with an extensive prior record is charged with felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, specifically a refrigerated food storage truck belonging to Williams Foods on the northern side of downtown, and also is charged with misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resisting a public officer, police and records said.

Maurice Hendricks was arrested on Sept. 19, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson told the Telegram in email correspondence.

The newspaper found out about the arrest of Hendricks while backtracking the Police to Citizen online link to postings of arrests and incidents.

Jackson said when officers arrived at the wholesale and retail customized food distribution business in the 600 block of North Church Street, they saw Hendricks running. After they arrested him and began searching him, they found illegal contraband.

Nash County District Court records said Hendricks is charged with misdemeanor larceny because he stole various frozen food items belonging to Williams Foods and because he also stole a shopping cart belonging to Piggly Wiggly.

The records also said Hendricks is charged with possessing marijuana paraphernalia because he had a crack pipe to introduce marijuana into the body and with resisting a public officer because he ran into a wooded area and refused to come out.

Hendricks was jailed under a $15,000 secured bond in the Nash County Detention Center, Jackson said. A check of the county sheriff’s online records on Tuesday showed Hendricks remained behind bars.

The sheriff’s office said Hendricks is 39 and had listed an address in the 1100 block of Beal Street.

Nash County District Court records said that Hendricks on Sept. 19 appeared before the court, that the court appointed attorney John Wells to represent him and that he is due back in court on Oct. 6.

State Public Safety records said Hendricks has been convicted in Nash and Halifax counties.

The records said Hendricks was convicted the following years in Nash County for the following offenses:

In 2016 for assault on a female.In 2015 for assault on a public official and resisting an officer.In 2010 for driving while his license was revoked and habitual impaired driving.In 2001 for shoplifting.In 2000 for second-degree trespass and shoplifting.

The records said Hendricks was convicted the following years in Halifax County for the following offenses:

In 2015 for forgery and larceny.In 2010 for driving while impaired.In 2008 for driving while his license was revoked, larceny and misdemeanor breaking and entering.In 2007 for driving while impaired.In 2005 for driving while impaired, larceny and possessing stolen goods.In 2004 for driving while impaired, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, miscellaneous motor vehicle violations and having an open container of alcohol after consumption.