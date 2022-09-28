Nashville set to host several fall activities

Pumpkin art is coming to the town of Nashville.

A first-time-ever adult string art class and pumpkin decorating contest are planned for October by Nashville Parks and Recreation. Both are open to the public.

Assistant Director Ashley Hamlet will be teaching the string art class from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 12 at the Nashville Recreation Center at 108 S. Boddie St. The cost will be $10 for Nashville residents and $15 for non-residents.

“This class is open to participants aged 16 and up but is primarily a class for adults. The participants will learn step by step how to create string art using a pumpkin template to create fun fall décor or the perfect gift for a loved one,” Hamlet said.

The Pumpkin Picasso Decorating Contest will consist of painted pumpkins to be dropped off between Oct. 10-27 at the Nashville Recreation Center and will be displayed in the front windows there. Judging will be done Oct. 28.

Contest rules require only one submission per person, ages 5 and older. Contestants may use paint or 3-D objects attached to the pumpkin for decoration. No foul language or excessive gore will be allowed, and the town reserves the right to disqualify any submission if it is deemed inappropriate.

Hamlet said there will be three categories for contestants: Mini-Monsters for ages 5-13 years, Ghastly Ghouls for ages 14 years and up and Business. A prize will be awarded to the winner of each category.

Also scheduled in October are Halloween Happenings on Oct. 28, including a Fall Festival at the H.D. Cooley Library from 4-5:30 p.m., Downtown Trick or Treating starting at 5:30 p.m., a Kids’ Costume Contest for children ages 12 and under starting at 6:30 p.m. and an outdoor showing of “The Addams Family 2” at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the Nashville Parks and Recreation Department at 252-459-9796.