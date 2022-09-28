Read full article on original website
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
2022 was the worst year for heat-related ER visits since 2018
More New Yorkers visited the emergency room due to heat-related illnesses this past summer than in each of the previous three summers, an analysis by THE CITY found. This summer was also one of the hottest the city has seen in recent years, and included the first week-long heat wave since 2013 with temperatures hitting the mid-90s, which took place in July and elevated temperatures throughout August.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Update on schedule: Brooklyn Book Festival highlights of in-person and virtual programming
Editors’ Note: Thanks to Brooklyn’sown Blake Zidell and Associates, we offer our readers a rundown on virtual and live events available for the Brooklyn Book Festival. Highlights tonight ( September 28) include the brilliant cartoonist Kate Beaton ( Hark! A Vagrant), live at the Brooklyn Public Library’s main branch on Grand Army Plaza. On Friday (September 30 ) hear a dawn reading of Hart Crane’s poetry, read from canoes on the Gowanus Canal. These and much more. Read below and marvel, then attend.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn taxi driver sues NYPD alleging retaliatory arrest inside his mosque
Ishtiaq Ahmed, a Pakistani-American taxi driver from Brooklyn, says his license was suspended and his livelihood interrupted after police framed him for an assault that never happened and arrested him inside of his mosque to get back at him for enforcing social distancing guidelines there. Less than three months after...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Celebrate at the Brooklyn Black Tie Ball — and After Party
Can’t make the Ball? Reserve a spot at the Brooklyn Black Tie After-Party later that night at 9:00 PM on Pier 2 — open bar included! We’ll be dancing the night away with tunes spun by DJ Herbert Holler, and all proceeds will directly support Conservancy programming, enjoyed by thousands of New Yorkers each year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Rikers death toll hits grim mark
Only weeks away before it will attempt to prove to a federal judge that it has gained control of Rikers Island, the city’s Department of Correction passed a grim milestone. Robert Pondexter, a 59-year-old who was held in Rikers Island’s George R. Vierno Center, died on Friday, becoming the 16th person to die while in or shortly after being granted compassionate release from DOC custody this year.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
The Brooklyn Museum ramps up popular fall programming
EDITORS’ NOTE: As a key part of our DISCOVERY AGENDA, we pass along to our readers the stimulating intensity of new popular programming at the Brooklyn Museum. Read, Attend, Enjoy, Support. New York’s hottest club this fall? The Brooklyn Museum. It’s got everything:. Virgil Abloh: “Figures of...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Adams, long advocate for vegan diets, gets a ‘win’ at city hospitals
On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Health and Hospitals CEO Dr. Mitchell H. Katz announced that plant-based meals are now the primary options at H+H/Lincoln, Metropolitan and Woodhull hospitals. The dinner program expanded upon hospitals’ existing plant-based lunch program initiated in March of this year. “Food...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Greedy landlord gets just six months for fatal blaze that killed tenant
A Brooklyn landlord is getting just six months in prison after one of his tenants died during a fire in 2019 that was made worse due to an illegal subdivision in the apartment. Evener Leon, a 63-year-old landlord from Flatbush, was convicted of criminally negligent homicide on May 23, 2022...
RELATED PEOPLE
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Our world in photos: September 29
ILLINOIS — The Great Pumpkin: Pumpkins are loaded into a semi-trailer on Bill Sahs' farm, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Atlanta, Ill. On the central Illinois farms that supply 85 percent of the world’s canned pumpkin, farmers like Sahs are adopting regenerative techniques designed to reduce emissions, attract natural pollinators like bees and butterflies and improve the health of the soil. AP Photo/Teresa Crawford.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Enjoy Gowanus this weekend with poetry, comedy or canoeing
EDITORS’ NOTE: The Gowanus Dredgers Canoe Club has all of the tools to take Brooklynites on a trip–either on the waters of the famed canal, or cultural journeys in the vital ethos of environmental preservation. Below , courtesy of the Dredgers, are a few highlights, including a musical one tonight (Wednesday, September 28).
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Jaaskelainen and Sharks extend streaks
Junior striker Emil Jaaskelainen and the Long Island University men’s soccer club will both be riding impressive streaks into Thursday afternoon’s match against Sacred Heart in Brookville, N.Y. Jaaskelainen, making his bid for Northeast Conference Player of the Year honors after earning First Team All-NEC honors in 2021,...
Comments / 0