‘Gunsmoke’ Producer Explained ‘Frustrating’ Reason Why Audiences Lost Interest in the Western Show
Long-running Western television show 'Gunsmoke' slipped in ratings, which producer John Mantley blamed on the previous 'frustrated' producer on the franchise.
Yellowstone's Season 5 Trailer Reveals 'This F—king Family' Is 'Already at War' — But Are the Duttons Really Winning?
Don’t bother battening down the hatches; that won’t do s—t as new episodes of Yellowstone approach. One gander at the full-length trailer for the supersized Season 5, which Paramount Network released Thursday ahead of the Sunday, Nov. 13 premiere, at 8/7c, and you’ll know beyond a shadow of a doubt that the storm that’s a-brewin’ is going to lay waste to anything and anyone in its path. For starters, John and Jamie’s battle to replace Lynelle as governor of Montana is over: The job belongs to the Dutton family’s patriarch, not its black sheep. And Big Daddy is every bit as...
‘Interview With The Vampire’ Review: AMC’s New Anne Rice Series Is Smart & Stylish
Nothing ever dies. It’s true in television as much as it is in vampire fiction, as the last few decades of weaponized nostalgia have seen dozens of properties remade for the small screen. Most of them are mere echoes of the original hits, but sometimes a creator finds a new pulse in a dead franchise, and that’s the case with AMC’s “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire,” a surprisingly entertaining, nuanced, and well-made drama that echoes “Hannibal” in numerous ways, both in style and in how it refashions familiar characters for a new generation. It’s got real life.
Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top
I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
‘Average Joe’: Eric Dean Seaton To Direct First Episode Of BET+ Dark Comedy
EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dean Seaton, who has directed episodes of Superman & Lois, Batman and Black-ish among others, is set to direct the first episode of BET+’s upcoming dark comedy Average Joe, starring Deon Cole. The series, which received a cast contingent script-to-series order in February, hails from Robb Cullen and McG. Set in The Hill district of Pittsburgh and inspired by Cullen’s life, Average Joe follows blue-collar plumber Joe Washington (Cole), who discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret, second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died. Now those people think Joe knows where...
The Making Of Jesus Diabetes
It’s been a long time since we saw Bob Odenkirk in a comedic role on the big screen. (In case you forgot, the actor’s impassioned delivery of the line “my little women” to his little women in the film Little Women was, against all natural logic and reason, not actually supposed to be funny.) But in a gift to us all, that’s about to change: thanks to a couple of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia alums and Jesus Christ himself.
