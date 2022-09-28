ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAV

Whittier Tech Invites Parents to Review Progress on Plans to Renovate or Replace School

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School is making progress on renovating or replacing its nearly 50-year-old campus in Haverhill. The school recently retained JCJ Architecture.to prepare concepts for review. A committee of Superintendent Maureen Lynch and Whittier Tech School Committee members Richard Early Jr. and Brett Murphy interviewed architectural firms. Lynch, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said parents and families will have a chance to weigh in next week.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Local Transit Authority Buses Begin Sporting New Look and Name

The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority not only rolled out two revamped buses yesterday, but also a new look for the 50-year-old quasi-public entity. Authority Director of Communications Niorka Mendez-Almonte said in an email the agency will continue wrapping buses until all sport the new brightly colored, almost all orange design. Newly rebranded buses will also sport a shortened name, “MEVA,” for Merrimack Valley. As WHAV reported in early August, Administrator Noah S. Berger’s goal is to improve the visibility of the public bus company and make it easier for potential riders to try the service.
GROVELAND, MA
WHAV

Lt. Gov. Polito Tours Merrimack Valley YMCA in Methuen; Y Gets $250,000 State Grant for Roof, HVAC

The Merrimack Valley YMCA in Methuen is getting a new roof and HVAC systems thanks to a state grant aimed at child care organizations primarily serving low-income families. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito visited the YMCA last week, which received $250,000 from the Executive Office of Education Early Education and Out-of-School Time grant. She joined state Reps. Linda Dean Campbell and Frank A. Moran, among others, for a tour.
METHUEN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
Haverhill, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
WHAV

Haverhill Police and Fire Ready for Annual Heroes and Helpers Program to Aid Families

Haverhill police and firefighters are preparing once again to take children shopping for the upcoming holidays. The Heroes and Helpers program, hosted by the Haverhill Police Department and Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011, is now in its fourth year. Through the program, School Resource Officers Milady Figueroa, Nicole Donnelly and Gillian Privitera along with their team leader Sgt. Kevin Lynch, identify needy children throughout the community and take them Christmas shopping for their families at the local Target store. Speaking before the City Council earlier this week, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone said last year’s event provided a $100 shopping spree for 100 children and he is hopeful this year’s program will surpass that.
HAVERHILL, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Developers Wants Zoning Change in Framingham as Part of New Housing Choice Legislation

FRAMINGHAM – Imagine an area of Framingham with multiple types of housing. Some ownership properties and some rental properties. A mix of townhouses, duplexes, cottages, a couple of apartment buildings, and an assisted living facility. Included in the development is a neighborhood restaurant, a coffee shop, perhaps a small market or retail store, and even green space that connects to an existing neighborhood park and trails.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Haverhillsepac Com
WHAV

Parent Volunteers Return to Haverhill Schools as Coronavirus Infections Subside

As it is in the country at large, cases of COVID-19 among Haverhill Public School students are down significantly this year. Director of Health and Nursing Services Katie Vozeolas told the School Committee last week that, as of Sept. 20, there have been a total of 103 students with the virus out of 8,000 students enrolled citywide. She said while the basic formula for avoiding the disease remains the same, frequent hand washing and sanitizing, fresh air, working HVAC systems and staying home when one is sick, guidelines provided by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education are much less stringent than one year ago.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Earns National Accreditation and Recognition

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center was recently recognized by three nationally renowned agencies dedicated to improving health care quality and patient safety. The Joint Commission and the National Committee for Quality Assurance awarded accreditation to the agency serving Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen, while the federal Health Resources and Services Administration applauded a new electronic medical record system and telehealth services, among other qualities.
LAWRENCE, MA
WHAV

15th Annual Haverhill Community Walk for Peace Saturday Includes Free Cookout, Activities

The 15th Annual Haverhill Community Walk for Peace, organized by Haverhill schools’ Violence Intervention and Prevention—VIP—team is on for this Saturday. Participants of all ages are invited to join the free walk and rally, which includes a cookout, music, youth and community speakers, games, temporary tattoos and prizes. Free t-shirts will be given to the first 200 walkers.
HAVERHILL, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
New Hampshire Bulletin

DHHS issues ‘all call’ to keep Sununu Youth Services Center staffed

A dire shortage of youth counselors at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester has escalated routine behavior issues to police calls and prompted an “all call” to any Department of Health and Human Services worker willing to pick up an overtime shift, department officials said Tuesday.  These challenges come as the detention center is […] The post DHHS issues ‘all call’ to keep Sununu Youth Services Center staffed appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MANCHESTER, NH
WHAV

Haverhill Public Health Dept. Plans Addiction and Recovery Health Fair

The City of Haverhill Public Health Department is holding an Addiction and Recovery Health Fair to offer services to those struggling with addiction or who know someone struggling. The fair takes place Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 1-5 p.m., at Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Local businesses and organizations participating...
HAVERHILL, MA
WMUR.com

100-year-old Manchester woman receives honorary high school diploma

MANCHESTER, N.H. — On Tuesday, a 100-year-old woman finally received her high school diploma from Central High School in Manchester. Josephine Sad was forced to leave school during the Great Depression to take care of her younger brother. She later served in the Women's Army Corps during World War...
MANCHESTER, NH
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy