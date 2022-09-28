Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts wins Learfield Directors’ Cup for the first time in program historyThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
Related
Whittier Tech Invites Parents to Review Progress on Plans to Renovate or Replace School
Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School is making progress on renovating or replacing its nearly 50-year-old campus in Haverhill. The school recently retained JCJ Architecture.to prepare concepts for review. A committee of Superintendent Maureen Lynch and Whittier Tech School Committee members Richard Early Jr. and Brett Murphy interviewed architectural firms. Lynch, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said parents and families will have a chance to weigh in next week.
Local Transit Authority Buses Begin Sporting New Look and Name
The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority not only rolled out two revamped buses yesterday, but also a new look for the 50-year-old quasi-public entity. Authority Director of Communications Niorka Mendez-Almonte said in an email the agency will continue wrapping buses until all sport the new brightly colored, almost all orange design. Newly rebranded buses will also sport a shortened name, “MEVA,” for Merrimack Valley. As WHAV reported in early August, Administrator Noah S. Berger’s goal is to improve the visibility of the public bus company and make it easier for potential riders to try the service.
Lt. Gov. Polito Tours Merrimack Valley YMCA in Methuen; Y Gets $250,000 State Grant for Roof, HVAC
The Merrimack Valley YMCA in Methuen is getting a new roof and HVAC systems thanks to a state grant aimed at child care organizations primarily serving low-income families. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito visited the YMCA last week, which received $250,000 from the Executive Office of Education Early Education and Out-of-School Time grant. She joined state Reps. Linda Dean Campbell and Frank A. Moran, among others, for a tour.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Public Schools issues health warning about ‘One Chip Challenge’
Wellesley Public School on Wednesday issued a warning to families and staff about a social media-fueled fad called the “One Chip Challenge” that has been making some kids sick across the country. The memo reads in part:. The challenge involves a person eating one extremely spicy tortilla chip...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Haverhill Police and Fire Ready for Annual Heroes and Helpers Program to Aid Families
Haverhill police and firefighters are preparing once again to take children shopping for the upcoming holidays. The Heroes and Helpers program, hosted by the Haverhill Police Department and Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011, is now in its fourth year. Through the program, School Resource Officers Milady Figueroa, Nicole Donnelly and Gillian Privitera along with their team leader Sgt. Kevin Lynch, identify needy children throughout the community and take them Christmas shopping for their families at the local Target store. Speaking before the City Council earlier this week, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone said last year’s event provided a $100 shopping spree for 100 children and he is hopeful this year’s program will surpass that.
Developers Wants Zoning Change in Framingham as Part of New Housing Choice Legislation
FRAMINGHAM – Imagine an area of Framingham with multiple types of housing. Some ownership properties and some rental properties. A mix of townhouses, duplexes, cottages, a couple of apartment buildings, and an assisted living facility. Included in the development is a neighborhood restaurant, a coffee shop, perhaps a small market or retail store, and even green space that connects to an existing neighborhood park and trails.
msonewsports.com
Thursday, 9/29 – Beverly Birth Center Rally – North Shore Water Charter – Fire Hits Lynn Pizza Shop – Sports – Community Notes, Photos
Weather – National Weather Service – Today will be colder than yesterday, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Expect a mix of clouds and sun. Expect a similar day on Friday, then we’ll see increasing rain chances for the weekend. For your local forecast visit. Community...
Friends of the Groveland Council on Aging Offer Summer Barbeque Fundraiser on Thursday
Friends of the Groveland Council on Aging are hosting a Summer Barbeque Fundraiser this Thursday featuring food and drink, raffles and music. The fundraiser takes place Thursday, Sept. 29, at noon, under the tent in the Groveland town hall parking lot, 183 Main St., Groveland. Food and drink will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parent Volunteers Return to Haverhill Schools as Coronavirus Infections Subside
As it is in the country at large, cases of COVID-19 among Haverhill Public School students are down significantly this year. Director of Health and Nursing Services Katie Vozeolas told the School Committee last week that, as of Sept. 20, there have been a total of 103 students with the virus out of 8,000 students enrolled citywide. She said while the basic formula for avoiding the disease remains the same, frequent hand washing and sanitizing, fresh air, working HVAC systems and staying home when one is sick, guidelines provided by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education are much less stringent than one year ago.
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Earns National Accreditation and Recognition
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center was recently recognized by three nationally renowned agencies dedicated to improving health care quality and patient safety. The Joint Commission and the National Committee for Quality Assurance awarded accreditation to the agency serving Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen, while the federal Health Resources and Services Administration applauded a new electronic medical record system and telehealth services, among other qualities.
15th Annual Haverhill Community Walk for Peace Saturday Includes Free Cookout, Activities
The 15th Annual Haverhill Community Walk for Peace, organized by Haverhill schools’ Violence Intervention and Prevention—VIP—team is on for this Saturday. Participants of all ages are invited to join the free walk and rally, which includes a cookout, music, youth and community speakers, games, temporary tattoos and prizes. Free t-shirts will be given to the first 200 walkers.
Rocks Village Bridge Reopens Oct. 10; Haverhill Councilor Says Repair Costs Justify Truck Ban
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the Rocks Village Bridge, between Haverhill and West Newbury, is set to reopen Monday, Oct. 10, after seven months of being out of service. City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan, advocating for a total truck ban on the span over the Merrimack River, plans to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DHHS issues ‘all call’ to keep Sununu Youth Services Center staffed
A dire shortage of youth counselors at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester has escalated routine behavior issues to police calls and prompted an “all call” to any Department of Health and Human Services worker willing to pick up an overtime shift, department officials said Tuesday. These challenges come as the detention center is […] The post DHHS issues ‘all call’ to keep Sununu Youth Services Center staffed appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Attendance Suggests Haverhill Student Enrollment Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels
Student enrollment in Haverhill public schools is back to pre-pandemic levels. That according to School Superintendent Margaret Marotta, addressing the School Committee during Thursday’s meeting. She explained the figures are still preliminary. “We’re still in the stage where enrollment is fluctuating from day to day. Oct. 1 is really...
High school, middle school in Ashburnham on lockdown amid ongoing police investigation
ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — A high school and middle school in Ashburnham were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to an ongoing police investigation. There is an active investigation in the parking lots of both Oakmont Regional High School and Overlook Middle School, according to the Ashburnham Police Department. In...
Haverhill Public Health Dept. Plans Addiction and Recovery Health Fair
The City of Haverhill Public Health Department is holding an Addiction and Recovery Health Fair to offer services to those struggling with addiction or who know someone struggling. The fair takes place Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 1-5 p.m., at Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Local businesses and organizations participating...
WMUR.com
100-year-old Manchester woman receives honorary high school diploma
MANCHESTER, N.H. — On Tuesday, a 100-year-old woman finally received her high school diploma from Central High School in Manchester. Josephine Sad was forced to leave school during the Great Depression to take care of her younger brother. She later served in the Women's Army Corps during World War...
State Awards Groveland Police Grant for Overtime Traffic Safety Patrol Shifts
Groveland Police plan to use an approximately $6,000 state grant to pay for certain overtime traffic safety patrol shifts. Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said Friday the department was awarded $5,760 from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security and allocated by the Office of Grants and Research to improve road safety.
wgbh.org
Meet Lynn’s mayor Jared Nicholson, who wants to develop the waterfront and clean up the beaches
You may have heard the rhyme: Lynn, Lynn, the city of sin. But the new mayor, Jared Nicholson, has a different attitude. He sees it as a city of growth. Nicholson is a father — his son just started preschool and a second child is on the way. He’s also a former college wrestler who still takes part in a beach-wrestling tournament every summer.
Haverhill Residents Could Save $200 Monthly on Electric Bills with City Plan, but Should Check Bills
While the cost of electricity is expected to skyrocket this winter, some Haverhill residents will be spared from an increase in their monthly bill because of a plan enacted by the city two years ago. The Energy Aggregation Plan bundles electrical users into a group who then look for a...
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 0