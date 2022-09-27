Read full article on original website
How should universities act to alleviate the cost of living crisis?
We don’t tend to “do” single university case studies here on Wonkhe - we’re much more into general policy issues, and even when we do it’s usually about something that's gone wrong where there are hopefully lessons for everyone else. It’s also worth saying that...
What are students thinking about free speech now?
One of the defining features of “culture wars” is that the two sides can take completely opposing messages from the same set of facts. Belief and identity skew our perspective, and reality is bent to fit each tribe’s already held views. Luckily, there is something for everyone...
Has the initial teacher training market review caused a supply crisis?
After more than 18 months of heated discussion, tension and turmoil, the future involvement of the higher education sector in initial teacher education became somewhat clearer yesterday. The not-so-bad news is that more than 80 per cent of universities involved in delivering, in partnership with schools, undergraduate and postgraduate initial...
How can we help academics engage with the employability agenda?
Across the university sector, many academics are working brilliantly in collaboration with careers services. This work grows industry partnerships, builds work-based learning into the curriculum, and ensures career development is a golden thread that weaves throughout the student experience. These academics take on a significant additional workload to support this...
John Blake deletes the cheat codes to access and participation
Nine months ago, when John Blake was appointed as the Office for Students’ new Director for Fair Access and Participation in the slipstream of new priorities from the ministers that appointed him, a holding position was established on a promise that something more radical would follow. Access and Participation...
Students are not immune from the cost of living challenges
It was budget day in the Republic of Ireland yesterday and there was plenty of good news for students. The €3,000 upfront “student contribution fee” is now the most expensive in the EU, but was cut by €1,000 for the 2022/23 academic year as a “once-off” measure – and there’s a promise of a (lower) permanent reduction in the background too.
Campaigning for careers to go fossil free
Birkbeck, University of London has become the first higher education institution in the UK to end fossil fuel industry recruitment on campus. Birkbeck’s careers service, Birkbeck Futures, is the first to introduce an “Ethical Careers Policy” – which explicitly excludes fossil fuel recruiters from holding recruitment events, promoting roles to students, and advertising or sponsorship opportunities.
Universities as “left-wing madrassas” are a myth
The link between education and liberal socio-cultural values is one of the most well-established in the social sciences. In Britain, this “educational gap” in cultural attitudes manifests itself largely in terms of a divide between university graduates and non-graduates. Those who have studied at university are, on average, considerably more culturally liberal than those who have not.
