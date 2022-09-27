Inflation avalanche: 71% of workers say cost of living outpacing pay in new poll

Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: One-time inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to start going out in just days in California
Eligible California residents can receive up to $1,050 in state-issued direct payments as part of the state's plan to combat inflation and rising consumer costs. The payments, called the Middle Class Tax Refund, are set to be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October by direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. All the payments are expected to be delivered by January 2023.
Social Security and the poverty line
Living off Social Security alone, the financial website Motley Fool warns , “your income would be barely above the poverty level.” Georgetown University retirement policy expert Angela Antonelli agrees, telling CNBC the average Social Security benefit “doesn’t put you much above the poverty level.” That’s a widely held view, and seemingly buttresses progressive calls to expand Social Security across the board.
New Mexico stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct economic relief payments worth at least $400 just eight days away
Low-income New Mexico residents have eight days to claim direct relief payments worth at least $400 as part of the state’s economic relief plan. This new payment follows three others that were sent out to eligible recipients in the state over the summer in the form of tax rebates or economic relief payments. The application opened on Monday on the state's YES New Mexico website and will be available until Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.
Homeowner fears repossession ‘bloodbath’ as mortgage set to outgrow benefits
A homeowner who could face losing his property because increasing mortgage costs are set to outgrow his benefits allowance fears “a bloodbath” of repossessions.Nicholas Wilson, from Hastings, East Sussex, could face losing his home after struggling to afford his mortgage payments, which he says have almost doubled since February.The 65-year-old, who is awaiting a diagnosis for suspected cancer, said it is “impossible to even contemplate” the stress of losing his home and warned of the mental health impact on mortgage holders amid rising costs.“There’s going to be suicides as for some people that will be the only way out,” he...
We had no choice but to do something different with economy, says Kwarteng
The Chancellor has defended his mini-budget by saying the Government “had no other choice” than to do “something different” to spark the economy.As the Prime Minister admitted the strategy had caused “disruption”, Kwasi Kwarteng said the public expected public spending would be tightly controlled.“The British taxpayer expects their government to work as efficiently and effectively as possible, and we will deliver on that expectation,” he wrote in The Daily Telegraph.“Not all the measures we announced last week will be universally popular. But we had to do something different. We had no other choice.”The Chancellor also insisted he will produce a...
Energy bills rise to record-high levels as price cap lifted
Families have been urged to take a photograph of their meter reading and do what they can to cut their energy use as prices spike from Saturday.The amount that a household pays for each kilowatt hour of electricity it uses will rise to 34p from the already record 28p that families pay today.Gas prices will go from 7p to 10p per kilowatt hour under the new guarantee.It means that the typical household in the UK will spend around £2,500 on its energy bills – but those that use a lot of gas and electricity will naturally pay more.Just a year...
