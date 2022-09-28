Read full article on original website
High School baseball roundup, Sept. 28: Meadow Heights scores big early, cruises 8-6 over Doniphan
Meadow Heights (6-3) scored seven runs through the first three innings to knock off Doniphan (8-8) on the road, 8-6. Senior shortstop Will Green’s two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored led Meadow Heights’ offense on Wednesday, with freshman Caidyn Byrd’s two hits, two RBIs and a run scored following close behind.
WEEK 6 FOOTBALL: Indians eye fifth-straight SEMO North title vs. Sikeston
Check back for updates as we countdown to kickoff. With no Thursday night games scheduled, a sense of normalcy returns for Week 6 of the high school football season. Jackson looks to wrap up its fifth straight SEMO North championship when the Indians travel to Sikeston in what could be coach Brent Eckley's 100th win with the program.
Walking off the fall season
ORAN, Mo. — The Oran baseball team finished the 2022 fall season off with a bang when Carson Kern jacked a walk-off home run on Saturday, Sep. 24 at Oran High School. Although it wasn’t all that dramatic, the Eagles (12-2) led 8-0 when Kern hit the three-run bomb over the left field fence to inflict the mercy rule for an 11-0 win over South Pemiscot (7-9) in six innings.
Cooter baseball meets ‘standards’ in Tri-County Conference championship win
RISCO- For the second year in-a-row the Cooter Wildcats are champions of the Tri-County Conference Tournament. Cooter defeated third-seeded Holcomb 10-0 in the finals. Luke Barnes was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Wildcats the bulldog was lights out going five innings allowing no runs on two hits while fanning 11.
Game plan for Doniphan FB is simple: Wear you down
The Doniphan High School football squad scored 18 points in a recent loss at Dexter, which may not sound like much, but the fact is, that number is the most the Dons had scored in seven outings. “Doniphan came out in the second half and made good adjustments,” first-year Bearcat...
Sikeston volleyball shakes off early troubles to best Puxico
SIKESTON — The Sikeston volleyball team overcame some early adversity in a 3-1 win over Puxico on Tuesday, Sep. 27 at the Fieldhouse. After losing the first set 26-24, the Lady Bulldogs (6-10-1) put on a tenacious performance to win the next three sets with scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-20.
Bearcats sweep past Bloomfield
The Dexter Bearcats extended their midseason volleyball winning streak to six matches with a dominating 3-0 set victory over Bloomfield Monday at Dexter High School, beating the Wildcats 25-14, 25-7, 25-10. “I think our length caused them problems,” Bearcats coach Starla Pulley said after the match. “Our girls have been...
Jackson soccer takes it to Sikeston
JACKSON, Mo. — The Sikeston boys soccer boy ran into a buzz saw at Jackson on Monday, Sep. 26. The Indians (5-5) won 6-0 against the Bulldogs (6-7) and finished with a 25 to 6 shots on goal advantage. “Jackson outclassed us in just about every way last night,”...
Notre Dame uses strong pitching, big third inning to outscore Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF – Notre Dame made the trip from Cape Girardeau to take on their SEMO Conference rivals and were able to put the bat on the ball for a hit 14 times en route to a 9-2 win over Poplar Bluff on Wednesday. Notre Dame has won both regular season meetings with the Mules this fall and the Bulldogs have won nine consecutive games.
For Oran, baseball is a year-round sport
There might not be Friday night lights but there are plenty of autumn afternoons in the sun for Oran, who like many other smaller schools around the state, opted to play a fall baseball season. But ask anyone around the community and they’ll tell you they aren’t missing anything....
High School baseball roundup, Sept. 27: Advance rallies for 8-6 win at Puxico
Advance (6-5) squeaked past Puxico (3-8) on the road on Tuesday with a five-run sixth inning to rally from three-down to two-up, winning 8-6. Senior Hayden Laird led Advance’s offense with three runs scored and three hits in the win, while Jack Bailey and Jameson Hamlin’s two RBIs were team highs.
Sikeston's Deonna Drury playing senior season in memory of mother
SIKESTON — The Sikeston tennis team hosted the annual “Pink Out Night” for Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Wednesday, but for senior Deonna Drury, the game holds a special meaning close to the heart. Drury knows all too well the challenges of having a family member diagnosed...
Poplar Bluff to host Fox for Senior Night
It may seem odd to hold Senior Night in September, but with homecoming set for the final home game of the regular season next week, Poplar Bluff will honor its seniors Friday night at Mules Stadium. “Senior Nights are always bittersweet because some of these kids have been in the...
Kennett volleyball squad falls in devastating loss to Bernie
Looking to gain valuable momentum going into the SEMO Conference Tournament, the Kennett volleyball squad dug themselves out of a two-set hole on Monday night to win a third set. Hope was restored and morale improved, but Bernie did the impossible to defeat the Lady Indians. Bernie dominated the court...
Baseball: South Pemiscot at Oran
Photo gallery from Oran's fall season-finale. An 11-0 win over South Pemiscot at Oran High School on Saturday, Sep. 24.
Cape Central girls tennis wins rubber match over Sikeston 8-1
SIKESTON — After splitting the two previous meetings earlier this season, the Cape Central girls' tennis team won the rubber match at Sikeston on Wednesday, Sep. 28. The Lady Tigers (4-15) won 8-1 and took the wind out of the Lady Bulldogs (2-13) sails early with some victories in tightly contested doubles battles.
Fredericktown sweeps Sikeston
FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. — The Sikeston girls' tennis team was defeated 9-0 at Fredericktown on Monday, Sep. 26. The loss dropped the Lady Bulldogs’ record to 2-11 on the season, while the Ladycats improved to 4-9. “It was a tough night,” said Sikeston coach Spencer Ayers. “We had two...
High School softball roundup, Sept. 26: Neelyville downs Chaffee, 11-6, at home
Neelyville (20-3) scored eight runs across the first two innings to put Chaffee (12-7) down early, winning 11-6. Chaffee sophomore Reese Van Pelt belted three home runs and had five RBIs to lead the Red Devils' offense. Van Pelt pitched six innings, allowing 13 hits and seven walks on four earned runs and six strikeouts.
High School baseball roundup, Sept. 26: Advance takes 11-1 mercy-rule win over Egyptian
Advance (5-5) used a balanced offense to take down Egyptian in 4 1/2 innings on Monday, winning 11-1 over the team from Tamms, Illinois. Senior Eli Ford led the Hornets offensively, finishing in a tie with two hits while alone at three RBIs in the game. Senior pitcher Colton Silman finished with four hits and one walk allowed, earning just one run on 11 strikeouts.
High School tennis roundup, Sept. 27: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Sikeston at home
Saxony Lutheran (8-8) took a 9-0 win over the Sikeston Bulldogs (2-12) on Tuesday at Southeast Missouri State University. The Crusaders got singles wins from Maggie Hillin, Abby Haley, Addie Thomason, Cfrosby Millstead, Ashlyn Mueller and Tali Renshaw, while the pairings of Hillin/Haley, Thomason/Mueller and Millstead/Renshaw earned doubles wins for the sweep.
