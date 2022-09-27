Read full article on original website
Experts encouraged by Alzheimer drug preliminary data
Experts on Wednesday said they were encouraged after preliminary data for a new Alzheimer's drug showed it slowed cognitive decline, the first medicine to accomplish this goal. "This is the first drug that's been shown to not only remove the build-up of a protein called amyloid in the brain, but to have a small but statistically significant impact on cognitive decline in people with early-stage disease," said Susan Kohlhaas of Alzheimer's UK. But experts cautioned their comments were tempered by the preliminary nature of the results, which were announced by press release ahead of publication in a peer-reviewed journal, as the companies look to bring the treatment to market as early as January 2023 in the United States.
healio.com
FDA expands indication of CellFX System to include patients with sebaceous hyperplasia
Pulse Biosciences has announced it received FDA 510(k) clearance for expanding the use of its CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia in patients with Fitzpatrick skin types I to III, according to a company press release. “We are pleased with the continued advancement of the CellFX System and its capabilities...
healio.com
FDA approves Iheezo for ocular surface anesthesia
The FDA has approved Iheezo ophthalmic gel for ocular surface anesthesia, according to a joint press release from Harrow and Sintetica. Iheezo (chloroprocaine hydrochloride ophthalmic gel) 3% is the first branded ocular anesthetic approved for the U.S. ophthalmic market in almost 14 years, according to the release. Its safety and efficacy were supported by three studies, the first two investigating Iheezo’s effects in healthy volunteers and the third in participants undergoing cataract surgery.
Healthline
Dosage Details for Ultomiris
If you have a certain kind of rare medical condition, your doctor might suggest Ultomiris as a treatment option for you. It’s a prescription drug used to treat:. paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria in adults and some children. atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome* in adults and some children. generalized myasthenia gravis in...
msn.com
Canadian Psychedelics Firm And Queens College Develop New Transdermal Drug Delivery System
Life and sciences R&D company Biomind Labs Inc. (OTC: BMNDF) received a Controlled Substances License to begin an eight-month exclusive collaboration with Queen’s University of Belfast to produce and evaluate rapidly-dissolving and sustained-release hydrogel-forming microneedle arrays designed for the transdermal delivery of its proprietary DMT, 5-MeO-DMT and mescaline. Biomind...
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What are the new bivalent boosters’ differences?
(NEXSTAR) – Americans looking to get a booster shot against the coronavirus this fall don’t just have one new option – they’ve got two. Both Moderna and Pfizer have a new FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine, specially formulated to ward off the omicron variant of the virus. Both...
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
L.A. Weekly
Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol
View the original article about Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol at CBD Rubs. Cannabidiol can interact with many prescription medication types, causing unpleasant effects on the user. These are not the same as CBD side effects but can be unpleasant for you. Some substances that people consume can compromise the CYP450 system’s activity, including cannabidiol. The phytocannabinoid can affect how liver-based enzymes break down compounds. CBD can slow down or accelerate the metabolism of compounds according to the form of interaction. Keep reading to know more about CBD interactions with medications with prescription.
healio.com
PD therapy for off time depends on safety, efficacy, patient preference
LAS VEGAS — When evaluating the best choice for on-demand therapies for off time in Parkinson’s disease, physicians should consider severity of side effects, time to efficacy and patient preference, a presenter stated at BRAINWeek 2022. “There are symptomatic treatments that help the day-to-day disability, and then for...
Moderna vs Pfizer: Is it OK to mix and match the updated COVID-19 booster shots?
A big question with the new COVID-19 vaccine: Can you mix brands? Here is what experts say
healio.com
CDC reports increased circulation of enterovirus linked to AFM
Surveillance data show increased circulation of enterovirus D68 — or EV-D68 — over the summer in the United States after a period of low circulation during the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers reported this week in MMWR. The report also noted an increase in detection of rhinovirus (RV) this past...
healio.com
Two-thirds of US overdose deaths attributable to fentanyl
Two-thirds of an estimated 108,174 overdose deaths in the United States in the 12 months ending in April 2022 can be attributed to synthetic opioids, specifically illicitly manufactured fentanyl, researchers reported in MMWR. Jessica Bitting, MS, of the division of overdose prevention at CDC, and colleagues sought to better understand...
News-Medical.net
New capsule tunnels through mucus in the GI tract to deliver large protein drugs
One reason that it's so difficult to deliver large protein drugs orally is that these drugs can't pass through the mucus barrier that lines the digestive tract. This means that insulin and most other "biologic drugs" -; drugs consisting of proteins or nucleic acids -; have to be injected or administered in a hospital.
ajmc.com
Alzheimer Disease Drug Lecanemab Successfully Reduces Cognitive, Functional Decline
The topline results showed the phase 3 trial met both the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints. A drug to treat early Alzheimer disease has shown success in reducing cognitive and functional decline. Eisai and Biogen announced topline results from a large global page 3 confirmatory trial of lecanemab that met both the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints.
healio.com
FDA grants orphan drug designation to CAR-T for mesothelioma
The FDA granted orphan drug designation to SynKIR-110, an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, for treatment of mesothelin-expressing mesothelioma. SynKIR-110 (Verismo Therapeutics) is a gene-edited CAR T-cell therapy with next-generation dual-chain signaling. The agent is based on Versimo’s proprietary KIR-CAR platform, which uses a modified natural killer (NK) cell-like...
Revance Announces FDA Approval of DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for Injection, the First and Only Peptide-Formulated Neuromodulator With Long-Lasting Results
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the temporary improvement of moderate to severe frown lines (glabellar lines) in adults. 1 DAXXIFY™ is the first and only neuromodulator stabilized with Peptide Exchange Technology™ (PXT) and is free of both human serum albumin and animal-based components. 1-2,7-11 Most importantly, DAXXIFY™ has the ability to address duration of treatment effect, which we believe is the greatest unmet need with existing neuromodulators for both consumers and injectors. 12 The FDA approval, Revance’s first, augments the company’s innovative aesthetics portfolio and expands the company’s access to the growing $3.2 billion U.S. facial injectables market, further establishing Revance as an innovation leader in the industry and laying the groundwork for potential future therapeutic indications. 13 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005320/en/ Vials of DAXXIFY (Photo: Business Wire)
healio.com
FDA approves Vegzelma, biosimilar to Avastin, for treatment of six cancer types
The FDA approved bevacizumab-adcd for treatment of six cancer types, according to a press release from the biosimilar’s manufacturer. Bevacizumab-adcd (Vegzelma, Celltrion USA), a biosimilar to bevacizumab (Avastin, Genentech), is a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and prohibits it from binding to VEGFR-1 and VEGFR-2 on the surface of endothelial cells.
healio.com
Stryker receives FDA 510(k) clearance for bone tumor ablation system
Stryker has announced FDA 510(k) clearance for its OptaBlate bone tumor ablation system for patients with metastatic cancer, according to a press release. The OptaBlate system is designed with microinfusion technology to keep the surgical area hydrated and help prevent charring, according to the release. “Our commitment to our customers...
healio.com
FDA panel votes in favor of fecal transplant therapy for recurrent C. difficileinfection
An FDA advisory committee recently voted there was adequate data to support the safety and efficacy of fecal microbiota transplant therapy Rebyota for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection. Following a full day of discussion and presentations on the epidemiology of C. difficile infection (CDI) in...
healio.com
Phase 3 study of lecanemab shows reduction in clinical decline in patients with early AD
Pharmaceutical companies Biogen and Eisai announced results from a phase 3 trial that demonstrated treatment with lecanemab reduced cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months compared with placebo. According to an Eisai press release, the investigational anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody met its primary endpoint and reduced clinical decline on the...
