Billions in USDA Conservation Funding Went to Farmers for Programs that Were Not ‘Climate-Smart,’ a New Study Finds

they must really think the American people are really stupid because in the last 20 years China and other foreign governments have bought up our farmland they're the ones getting the money open your eyes your ears your senses common Sense tells you the foreign countries are bleeding America dry and the filthy slobbering Rich Americans are benefiting from it in the middle class and the poor are always going to suffer when the rich get richer
Good. We still have real food and won’t have to eat Biden’s bugs. Climate is the last thing on my mind. The lunatics who are bent on returning humanity to a Hunter gatherer society will bring about the eradication of 90% of mankind to achieve their goal.
Between opposing GMO’s and this I guess they just want everyone to starve. Are we all going to act so self righteous as to think we can control weather?
Related
Biden's inflation law offers up to $14,000 for home upgrades. Here's how to qualify.
Biden's strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits
Can You Buy Cannabis Products With Food Stamps?
A New Plant in Indiana Uses a Process Called ‘Pyrolysis’ to Recycle Plastic Waste. Critics Say It’s Really Just Incineration
IN THIS ARTICLE
Falling ag R&D investments will impact farmers competitiveness
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
US Treasury Department requiring US citizens to get a license for withdrawing assets from Tornado Cash
If Sanders and Warren Think Climate Change Is an Emergency, Why Are They Against These Green Energy Reforms?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?
Republicans want to rewrite the Constitution to limit federal power but a former senator says a 'runaway' convention could spell danger for health care, education, and the environment
Food prices are all high, but these 5 grocery items are the hardest hit, data shows
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — First $1,657 September payment to drop soon – experts predict $167 increase
Biden admin finalizes rule to ignore immigrants’ use of SNAP, Medicaid when considering green card requests
New Documents Unveiled in Congressional Hearings Show Oil Companies Are Slow-Rolling and Overselling Climate Initiatives, Democrats Say ￼
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
Providers report dozens of errors giving Pfizer's COVID vaccine. Experts worry new boosters will fuel more
FedEx boss tells the US to brace for stagflation because there aren't enough workers to meet juiced-up demand
A Houston Firm Says It’s Opening a Billion-Dollar Chemical Recycling Plant in a Small Pennsylvania Town. How Does It Work?
U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
InsideClimate News
InsideClimate News is an independent, not-for-profit, non-partisan news organization that covers clean energy, carbon energy, nuclear energy and environmental science—plus the territory in between where law, policy and public opinion are shaped.https://insideclimatenews.org/
Comments / 99